MTV Hid A Reply To One Of Its Tweets From A Woman Crowdfunding Support For A Rare Medical Condition

She said: "Well, I was honestly a bit shocked. I've never heard of a GoFundMe being hidden on Twitter.

"Part of me is a bit angry, because we all know the state of America's healthcare system, and people make GoFundMe accounts for silly things like vacations and electronics and lottery tickets, and have no trouble being funded."

She has also tweeted other high-profile Twitter accounts to increase donations. It's a common strategy used by people online when crowdfunding money or wanting to raise awareness to a cause, a particular account, or even a service.

She said: "I just thought it would be a good way to broaden my campaign. But part of me understands that they might have been trying to protect Rihanna from weird people trying to contact her.

"I wasn't intending to be weird. I just got advice from a friend to try contacting celebrities I was a fan of to see if they would donate. I meant no harm. And it sort of blew up on Twitter."