MTV Hid A Reply To One Of Its Tweets From A Woman Crowdfunding Support For A Rare Medical Condition

"Did MTV forget you can see hidden replies."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

By now, you might know about Twitter's hidden reply function. It basically gives users the opportunity to "hide" a reply so it doesn't appear below their tweet, though it can be viewed in a separate area.

Alex Kantrowitz @Kantrowitz

When someone hides replies to their tweet, Twitter REALLY wants you to know they did.

These tweets can still be seen by other Twitter users if they choose to see hidden replies.

And last week, MTV tweeted in celebration of Rihanna's album Anti turning 4 which, naturally, got a lot of engagement. They also tagged Rihanna's Twitter handle in the tweet.

MTV @MTV

4 years ago, @rihanna dropped #Anti and changed our lives.

But then people started noticing that MTV had hidden a reply to the tweet. The hidden tweet was from Twitter user @Freebird8626 sharing her crowdfunding page, asking Rihannas to help raise awareness of their cause.

A screenshot of a tweet, which includes a picture of a white hand with what appears to be bruising
Screenshot / Twitter

Speaking to BuzzFeed News the 33-year-old woodworker, who asked not to be named, said that she didn't know her reply had been hidden by MTV until other Twitter users notified her.

Sparrow @Freebird8626

@MTV @rihanna As a longtime fan, I'm reaching out asking for help in funding the spinal cord stimulator I desperately need! Any amount helps, and sharing is equally wonderful! I am so grateful. All my best to you ❤️ please RT! https://t.co/Nfq95OfxSY

She said: "Well, I was honestly a bit shocked. I've never heard of a GoFundMe being hidden on Twitter.

"Part of me is a bit angry, because we all know the state of America's healthcare system, and people make GoFundMe accounts for silly things like vacations and electronics and lottery tickets, and have no trouble being funded."

She has also tweeted other high-profile Twitter accounts to increase donations. It's a common strategy used by people online when crowdfunding money or wanting to raise awareness to a cause, a particular account, or even a service.

She said: "I just thought it would be a good way to broaden my campaign. But part of me understands that they might have been trying to protect Rihanna from weird people trying to contact her.

"I wasn't intending to be weird. I just got advice from a friend to try contacting celebrities I was a fan of to see if they would donate. I meant no harm. And it sort of blew up on Twitter."

@Freebird8626 said she has a rare neurological condition called complex regional pain syndrome, or CRPS. She said she got it after an injury at work a year ago.

A right hand showing significant bruising
Handout

She said: "Life has been hell since then. I'd love to spread awareness of CRPS. A lot of people have it, and doctors don't even know what it is."

The condition, described as "poorly understood" by medical experts, can cause persistent and debilitating pain, and prevent people from doing everyday tasks. It is also more likely to affect women, according to the NHS.

People were angry the tweet was hidden saying it was "horrible" to do that to "someone who is in need".

⚡Rain💧 @KorudoAme

whoever runs this account is horrible. you hid a reply from someone who is in need. let me guess the defense would be "i-its off-topic!!11" right? mate, literally no one cares if its off-topic, its the mtv account. https://t.co/mqTgHbmj50

And they wondered if MTV was aware that their hidden replies were still able to be seen.

ً @wlwhozier

did mtv forget that you can see hidden replies... https://t.co/1ec4McDeyL

𝕷𝖎𝖘𝖆 𝖑𝖔𝖛𝖊𝖘 𝖅𝖆𝖈 𝖆𝖓𝖉 𝕿𝖆𝖞𝖑𝖔𝖗 🥰 @theluckycnes

@MTV @rihanna You do know we can see the hidden reply right??

Other people who have been diagnosed with CRPS started replying to the tweet in solidarity.

hellup @Jxaagnerr

@Freebird8626 @jocelynxsanchez @MTV @rihanna Im actually in tears.. I was diagnosed with CRPS after a rope wrapped around my hand and pulled by a boat and then being attacked by a dog at work.. I’ve NEVER come across anyone with my symptoms! No specialist have been able to stop it and I’m slowly loosing my hand

Suzun @desertsongnm

@Freebird8626 @neilhimself @LdnBkshopCrawl @giveabookorg I also have CRPS but it’s in my feet so I can barely walk. I hope you get the funding to help you get some relief! It’s a horrible condition

Since the issue was raised online, she said people have been donating money anyway, and that she's grateful for all the support.

A screenshot of @Freenbird8628's &5,000 fundraising target.
Screenshot / Gofundme

She added: "I just feel like MTV is probably pretty pissed about this. Haha. It's helped a little. About $300 so far.

"Mostly people are retweeting angry things about MTV though. I'm surprised MTV hasn't blocked me."

MTV has not responded to our requests for comment.

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

