Muslims Are Really Not Sure About This Mac Make-Up Tutorial For Suhoor

"Gotta look fly for the bowl of Weetabix."

Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

For those of you who don't know, when Muslims are fasting there are two meals, one to start the fast in the early hours of the morning (Suhoor) and the other one to end their fasts at sunset (Iftar).

These Pakistani men are offering prayers before breaking their Ramadan fast at a bus terminal in Peshawar on Friday.
Abdul Majeed / AFP / Getty Images

Late last week, the Facebook page for Mac Cosmetics Middle East posted this guide, with the caption: "Get ready for a glamorous Suhoor look in a few easy steps!"

And some Muslims found the idea of putting this much effort in for their early morning meal funny.

MAC really thinks we go full glam for suhoor/sehri. I guess I have to look beautiful for my food.
زينب @zaynub_s

MAC really thinks we go full glam for suhoor/sehri. I guess I have to look beautiful for my food.

I’m crying “glamorous suhoor look” uk 😭😂 do y’all even know what suhoor is? stop trying to commercialize ramadan
hiba @iatemuggles

I’m crying “glamorous suhoor look” uk 😭😂 do y’all even know what suhoor is? stop trying to commercialize ramadan

No thank you MAC, I’ll stick with my natural traumatized fox look during suhoor.
عائشة @aishathepoet

No thank you MAC, I’ll stick with my natural traumatized fox look during suhoor.

However, some Muslims pointed out that it's normal for people to go lavish parties in the Middle East to have their pre-dawn meal.

And some said that the look Mac came up with was quite moderate.

#MySuhoorLook seems ridiculous from the perspective of a Muslim in the West. In the Gulf in the other hand... the model’s makeup in the @MACCosmetics advert was quite moderate for some suhoor parties over here ! #EatSlayPray 😂
zee @azeezat_13

#MySuhoorLook seems ridiculous from the perspective of a Muslim in the West. In the Gulf in the other hand... the model’s makeup in the @MACCosmetics advert was quite moderate for some suhoor parties over here ! #EatSlayPray 😂

For anyone confused; this is an actual thing in the Middle East. There are 'Suhoor buffets' from 9pm - 3am. Women dress up. But not as much as the iftar parties. Below is a product of the intersection between #religion &amp; #consumerism. It risks lessening the spiritual value. https://t.co/yIUao1kY3V
MariamHakim @MariamKSHakim

For anyone confused; this is an actual thing in the Middle East. There are 'Suhoor buffets' from 9pm - 3am. Women dress up. But not as much as the iftar parties. Below is a product of the intersection between #religion &amp; #consumerism. It risks lessening the spiritual value. https://t.co/yIUao1kY3V

BuzzFeed News has asked Mac for comment.

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

