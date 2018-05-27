Muslims Are Really Not Sure About This Mac Make-Up Tutorial For Suhoor

For those of you who don't know, when Muslims are fasting there are two meals, one to start the fast in the early hours of the morning (Suhoor) and the other one to end their fasts at sunset (Iftar).
Late last week, the Facebook page for Mac Cosmetics Middle East posted this guide, with the caption: "Get ready for a glamorous Suhoor look in a few easy steps!"
And some Muslims found the idea of putting this much effort in for their early morning meal funny.
However, some Muslims pointed out that it's normal for people to go lavish parties in the Middle East to have their pre-dawn meal.
And some said that the look Mac came up with was quite moderate.
BuzzFeed News has asked Mac for comment.
