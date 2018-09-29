 back to top

Lindsay Lohan Got Into A Fight On Instagram Live While Apparently Trying To "Save" A Child Refugee

“Do you want me to give you a hotel? ... I want you to tell America what you need and I will get it for you.”

Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Lindsay Lohan started trending on Twitter.

And it is for reasons as bizarre as you might expect.

Around 2am, Lohan, who is in Moscow, went live on Instagram and told her viewers there was a Syrian refugee family she is worried about. (Please note: We have no idea if this family is Syrian or refugees.)

While filming live, she approaches the family, who appear to be sleeping rough, and asks them to tell her their story so that she can help them. Lohan says: “Do you want me to give you a hotel? ... I want you to tell America what you need and I will get it for you.”

While filming live, she approaches the family, who appear to be sleeping rough, and asks them to tell her their story so that she can help them. Lohan says: "Do you want me to give you a hotel? ... I want you to tell America what you need and I will get it for you."
She then asks if they’re cold and offers to take care of them.

“Do you want to stay in a hotel tonight? Do you want to watch movies? It’ll be so cool, right? To watch a movie on a TV, right? Or on a computer?” she says.

Lohan then diverts her attention to a young boy and asks him to leave with her. “Let's go. I’ll take you with me and I’ll see you tomorrow,” she says. Speaking to the adults, she says: “Let me take him for the night; let him stay for the night, one night, one night, one night.”

When the family doesn't move, she offers to take all of them. She says: “May I take you all? Come, all of us. Why are you staying on the street? What happened? Just tell me.”

She then says that the adult man cannot come. Lohan turns to the child again and says, jokingly: “Three seconds... Run. You shouldn't be sleeping on the floor. Do you understand that? You're a good little boy and this is not fair.”

She turns back to the woman, who appears to be their mother, and says: “You should not have them on the floor.

“If someone is offering them a home and a bed, give it to them. This is not right.”

The man then asks where Lohan is from, to which she replies: “I'm Italian, Irish, I speak Russian, I speak Arabic.”

She turns back to the child and says: “No, come run. Let's go — it's too cold; this is wrong. Let them go, wallahi.”

Lohan then repeats her offer of a hotel room, and says she will give them cash for a hotel room. The family get up and Lohan starts arguing with them over a blanket that the family had been sleeping on.

“This is dirty, leave it. It’s wet, leave it,” Lohan says. She then starts to make her way to her car, and realises that they're not following her.

Lohan then starts to follow the family, and accuses them of trafficking children. She says: “I won't leave until I take you. Now I know who you are, don't fuck with me.”

Lohan continues following them and says: “This is not Arab; you're ruining Arab culture by doing this. You're taking these children; they want to go. I'm with you; the whole world is seeing this right now.

“I will walk forever. I will stay with you; don't worry.”

She then asks if the boy is their son, and says: “Is he your son? From Pakistan? Don't fuck with Pakistan.”

Lohan tries to reach out for the boy's hand, the mother appears to punch her, and Lohan falls down onto the ground, crying.

The video then ends with Lohan crying and saying: “I'm, like, in shock right now. They were trafficking. I was just, like, so scared. I literally can’t; I don't think I can ever change what I want."

People were not impressed.

And are concerned about Lohan’s actions.

And have accused her of being a white saviour.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Lohan’s publicist for comment.

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

