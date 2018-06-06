 back to top

The Prime Minister Of The Netherlands Dropped His Coffee And Cleaned It Up Himself

"I am proud of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte🇳🇱."

Ikran Dahir
The prime minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, was on his way to the coalition council in the Hague.

Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP / Getty Images

A video taken by NOS shows the PM walking into a building and dropping his coffee.

He then decided to grab a mop and clean it up himself.

The cleaners came over to watch and cheered for the PM.

Rutte made sure to get every drop of coffee.

Although he did need a bit of a hand with his mop adjustment.

People really love that he cleaned it up himself.

🌍 Question: what would the president or prime minister of your country do if he/she would accidentally drop a cup of coffee? ☕️ I am proud of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte @MinPres 🇳🇱 And this is not just because it is #WorldEnvironmentDay https://t.co/AQWn002HlD
True democracy, true leadership, no luxuriousness, no circle of sycophants and apple-polishers, no protocol, true public servant not ruler, simple &amp; humble style of politics 👇 Dutch PM Rutte accidentally spilled his coffee and then did not hesitate to clean up the mess himself. https://t.co/9MhkX7vAmI
Dutch PM Mark Rutte dropped his coffee by mistake and see what he does next. Salute @markrutte 🙏 #MarkRutte
"What a Man!!"

What a Man!! Dutch PM Mark Rutte spilled coffee in Parliament. He took the mop &amp; cleaned it up himself to loud cheers of the cleaners!!👏👏 https://t.co/cxYS4iE3pT
You can watch the full video here:

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

