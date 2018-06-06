The Prime Minister Of The Netherlands Dropped His Coffee And Cleaned It Up Himself

The prime minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, was on his way to the coalition council in the Hague.
A video taken by NOS shows the PM walking into a building and dropping his coffee.
He then decided to grab a mop and clean it up himself.
The cleaners came over to watch and cheered for the PM.
Rutte made sure to get every drop of coffee.
Although he did need a bit of a hand with his mop adjustment.
People really love that he cleaned it up himself.
"What a Man!!"
You can watch the full video here:
