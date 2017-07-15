This Teen Used Loads Of Kazoos To Cover Songs And It Is Incredible

Meet 17-year-old high school senior Izzy Humair, from New York City.
Humair has 30 kazoos which she has been using to make covers of popular songs.
Humair told BuzzFeed News that she posted a "deadpan" cover with kazoos of "Mr Sandman" to Twitter because she thought it would sound funny.
She said after "Mr Sandman" she went back to her emo roots and played "I write sins not tragedies" by Panic At The Disco.
Humair also covered "Fireflies" by Owl City.
And "Closer" by The Chainsmokers.
She said her goal is to play 100 kazoos at once.
The kazoo cover videos have gone viral and Humair said she was surprised to see it was well taken.
"I'm not super social and people from Hong Kong don't use Twitter so I was flooded with messages from my peers asking why there were so many videos of me playing kazoos online," said Humair.
People have called it quality content.
And said she's living in 9503.
And a masterpiece.
Kazoo goals tbh.
Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@BuzzFeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.