This Teen Used Loads Of Kazoos To Cover Songs And It Is Incredible

"We're all living in 2017, while she's living in 9503."

Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Meet 17-year-old high school senior Izzy Humair, from New York City.

Izzy Humair

Humair has 30 kazoos which she has been using to make covers of popular songs.

This is the final boss level you have to beat in battle
Izzy Humair @izzyhumair

This is the final boss level you have to beat in battle

Humair told BuzzFeed News that she posted a "deadpan" cover with kazoos of "Mr Sandman" to Twitter because she thought it would sound funny.

Mr. Sandman cover with 13 kazoos
Izzy Humair @izzyhumair

Mr. Sandman cover with 13 kazoos

Humair said, "I've been playing the kazoo since I was a child like most kazoo players because they're children's toys."

She said she's from Hong Kong and during a recent visit she started jamming out on a bunch of plastic toy instruments but she found the kazoo to be the easiest to play.

She then noticed that in the packaging that they stack up on each other. So she wanted to see how many of them could be stacked and if the sound would change.

She said after "Mr Sandman" she went back to her emo roots and played "I write sins not tragedies" by Panic At The Disco.

I Write Sins Not Tragedies 25 kazoo cover
Izzy Humair @izzyhumair

I Write Sins Not Tragedies 25 kazoo cover

Humair also covered "Fireflies" by Owl City.

Fireflies 20 kazoo cover
Izzy Humair @izzyhumair

Fireflies 20 kazoo cover

And "Closer" by The Chainsmokers.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥The WORST cover of CLOSER by the CHAINSMOKERS TAKE ONE 8 KAZOO HOT RED FIRE EXTREME 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Izzy Humair @izzyhumair

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥The WORST cover of CLOSER by the CHAINSMOKERS TAKE ONE 8 KAZOO HOT RED FIRE EXTREME 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

She said her goal is to play 100 kazoos at once.

She said: "I only have 26 ... I don't have money set aside for kazoos."

The kazoo cover videos have gone viral and Humair said she was surprised to see it was well taken.

"I'm not super social and people from Hong Kong don't use Twitter so I was flooded with messages from my peers asking why there were so many videos of me playing kazoos online," said Humair.

truly the finest art
Matthew @TheHumanMatt

truly the finest art

People have called it quality content.

Twitter: @Beckysw13

And said she's living in 9503.

Twitter: @Xicanoblood75
Twitter: @shelbyabts

And a masterpiece.

Kazoo goals tbh.

this is the kazoo kid now dont ask how he became a girl this is her @ 😩💦 &gt;&gt;&gt; @izzyhumair
ℎ♡ @xopreciousbvby

this is the kazoo kid now dont ask how he became a girl this is her @ 😩💦 &gt;&gt;&gt; @izzyhumair

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@BuzzFeed.com.

