This Tattoo Artist Gave Someone A Rick And Morty Green Screen Tattoo And OMG

"Tattoo goals."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Meet Roy Lee Rowlett, 30, from Louisville, Kentucky.

He's a tattoo artist.

And his work is pretty cool.

Recently, Rowlett went viral for this Rick and Morty tattoo he made.

Rowlett told BuzzFeed News he saw the concept somewhere else and decided to give it a go.

He said: "I sat down with a friend, Brian Lejman, and we went over cool ideas that would be practical with the green screen effect.

"Rick and Morty just made sense. I plan on doing more of these in the future."

How does it work? Well, Rowlett said it's the same as a green screen in a film. He said, "You saturate an area of skin with green, or any other color depending on how good you are with the software. Then use video editing software or an app on your phone to overlay a video."

People really loved the video and it went viral. He said: "Honestly, I figured people would like it but not to this extent. It was pretty overwhelming honestly. It’s been email after email."

This green screen tattoo is hard as fuck!
Ken Blicky Jr... 6LACK stan account @_ChefDon_

This green screen tattoo is hard as fuck!

Rowlett said: "It was good to see that most of the responses were positive. A few negative ones but that’s OK.

"I understand it’s not something everyone’s going to be into. My favorite responses were the ones from people that thought the tattoo actually moved in real life.

"They were pretty funny."

People thought it was epic.

this ..is ... so... EPIC!!!!! 😱😱😱🤓 https://t.co/IKYhlY85uk
fuck @pill_emoji

this ..is ... so... EPIC!!!!! 😱😱😱🤓 https://t.co/IKYhlY85uk

THIS IS SUCH A COOL TATTOO CONCEPT https://t.co/z6i0AaKSxx
D E S T I N Y D I A Z @DDestiny_Diaz

THIS IS SUCH A COOL TATTOO CONCEPT https://t.co/z6i0AaKSxx

And are considering getting it as a tattoo.

I didn't think I'd ever want a tattoo, but now I need a green screen on my body https://t.co/HMwMFcK4ED
Brenden McCabe @_Kooljasper

I didn't think I'd ever want a tattoo, but now I need a green screen on my body https://t.co/HMwMFcK4ED

If I had to get a tattoo this is the one I would get https://t.co/t0lSNXwMOj
cactus jacktus 🌵 @jflournoy100

If I had to get a tattoo this is the one I would get https://t.co/t0lSNXwMOj

Tattoo Goals https://t.co/nokhfTZSPE
Celtic Angel @CelticAngel20

Tattoo Goals https://t.co/nokhfTZSPE

If you know me, you know i fw R&amp;M HARD. 1st tattoo? I think yes https://t.co/OgONyNsKh7
§☉ł @Marishooull

If you know me, you know i fw R&amp;M HARD. 1st tattoo? I think yes https://t.co/OgONyNsKh7

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

