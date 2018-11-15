 back to top

This Doll Doesn’t Look Like Idris Elba And It Looks Like He Agrees

“where tf his hair at???”

Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Earlier this week, a doll that supposedly looks like Idris Elba was released.

The doll was created by a company called Emperis, and was on sale for £850.

It’s no longer on their website, but when it was you could put down a £100 deposit toward the doll.

People were...not so sure about it.

This doll is supposed to be Idris? Somebody getting fired.
Court 🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ @courtdanee2

This doll is supposed to be Idris? Somebody getting fired.

Idris Elba? In which space-time continuum? https://t.co/1hEQzpsm29
Where tf his hair at??? https://t.co/sJs3yv3aKx
The novel in my head vs the actual draft https://t.co/TRgqhT1hj5
Some people thought it looked like actor Romany Malco, who responded to say he was done with everyone.

I'm done with ALL of ya'll! https://t.co/QRh25VZbzb
Sharing the photo to Instagram, Malco said: “Thanks but I'm good.”

Other people thought it looked like Montel Williams.

@courtdanee2 @iesha_irene If this ain’t brother Montell Williams
Including Elba himself.

Williams saw the doll and said his Instagram went bananas.

@ShomariHines Imagine my shock when my Instagram went bananas... I’m not that cool - my Instagram doesn’t go bananas unexpectedly.
He replied to Elba’s tweet of his photo and asked if he had known the doll was coming.

@idriselba Lol I was meaning to ask you if you knew this doll was coming?
@idriselba @Montel_Williams, @idriselba &amp; @TeamRomany looking at each other like...
