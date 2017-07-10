Sections

People Are Dying Laughing At Snapchat's New Hot Dog Filter And Now It's An Amazing Meme

"Good morning to everyone especially to the hotdog from snapchat."

Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

One of Snapchat's filters right now is a dancing hot dog.

♡brittany♡ @brittany_melone

Reply Retweet Favorite

This fun lil' guy even does some dope AF tricks.

Snapchat Hot Dog
Fibonacci Perfection @FibonacciSpiral

Snapchat Hot Dog

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are low-key kind of obsessed with him.

the baby monkey is me and the lil hotdog is my depression
crying chunti @JoolianotCoolia

the baby monkey is me and the lil hotdog is my depression

Reply Retweet Favorite

They can't stop sharing all of the hijinks the hot dog is getting into.

yo wtf wrong with my dick
joeI @Scumeoh

yo wtf wrong with my dick

Reply Retweet Favorite

The tricks he can do are pretty impressive.

I decided to make a well-looped version of my hotdog fidget spinner vid. God is dead, and we have killed him
MashAllPotatoes.exe @mashallpotatoes

I decided to make a well-looped version of my hotdog fidget spinner vid. God is dead, and we have killed him

Reply Retweet Favorite

And now, of course, he has become a meme.

A photographer took pictures of people before and after she called them beautiful
Hotdog memes 🌭 @hotdogmemes

A photographer took pictures of people before and after she called them beautiful

Reply Retweet Favorite

He fits into almost every Twitter meme perfectly.

You know I had to do it to em
Elliot @ElliotHetherton

You know I had to do it to em

Reply Retweet Favorite

Classic.

Shower time, adderall, a glass of whiskey....and diesel jeans
Lil Sasquatch @lilsasquatch66

Shower time, adderall, a glass of whiskey....and diesel jeans

Reply Retweet Favorite

The more you know.

Unrealistic beauty standards 🌭
Hotdog memes 🌭 @hotdogmemes

Unrealistic beauty standards 🌭

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people hate it.

The hotdog from snapchat just murdered my family
Wahlid Mohammad @Wahlid

The hotdog from snapchat just murdered my family

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Oh my god, you big as hell!"

Why this hot dog bigger than me?!?
youtube/Alonzo @alonzolerone

Why this hot dog bigger than me?!?

Reply Retweet Favorite

*Shudder*

I can't drown my demons because they know how to swim
The Snapchat Hotdog @SnapHotdog

I can't drown my demons because they know how to swim

Reply Retweet Favorite

But some people think the hot dog has been providing emotional support to them.

snapchat hot dog getting me through a rough week
ℭruz @elchapocruzman

snapchat hot dog getting me through a rough week

Reply Retweet Favorite
the snapchat dancing hot dog has been there for me when no one else was
emo dad @fatsoburgers

the snapchat dancing hot dog has been there for me when no one else was

Reply Retweet Favorite
the hot dog from Snapchat is invited to my wedding
sara @losersara

the hot dog from Snapchat is invited to my wedding

Reply Retweet Favorite
i honestly fuck with the hotdog dude way too hard
wus poppin jimbo @BillRatchet

i honestly fuck with the hotdog dude way too hard

Reply Retweet Favorite

See, everyone, the internet is good.

good morning to everyone especially to the hotdog from snapchat
josh.jpg @saving_the_bees

good morning to everyone especially to the hotdog from snapchat

Reply Retweet Favorite

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@BuzzFeed.com.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

