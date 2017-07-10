People Are Dying Laughing At Snapchat's New Hot Dog Filter And Now It's An Amazing Meme

One of Snapchat's filters right now is a dancing hot dog.
This fun lil' guy even does some dope AF tricks.
People are low-key kind of obsessed with him.
They can't stop sharing all of the hijinks the hot dog is getting into.
The tricks he can do are pretty impressive.
And now, of course, he has become a meme.
He fits into almost every Twitter meme perfectly.
Classic.
The more you know.
Some people hate it.
"Oh my god, you big as hell!"
*Shudder*
But some people think the hot dog has been providing emotional support to them.
See, everyone, the internet is good.
