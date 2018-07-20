You Should Probably Know About This Hack For Doing The Viral Zoom Challenge Without Hurting Yourself

By now, you've probably seen the zoom challenge.
It involves pretending to drive and "zooming away" from the camera.
It's been dubbed the "zoom challenge" because a lot of people are making their videos to Lil Yachty's song, "Mickey".
It was created after a video was uploaded to Twitter featuring Janaya Underwood, 14; her mum, Monique Underwood, 37; and Janaya's older sister, Jaylynn Malone, 19.
Malone told BuzzFeed News that her sister randomly remembered a Vine from years ago that had someone doing a trick and attempted to recreate it.
Their mum got really into it.
And they had some fun trying to figure it out.
And their mum successfully recreated the video.
The videos went insanely viral. Other people started trying it, and it kickstarted the #zoomchallenge.
But some people have been hitting their heads.
Questions about safety have been raised.
Malone said that a lot of the videos are actually shot differently from how her sister did it. "Janaya actually played the video in reverse," she said.
So instead of potentially hurting yourself, it's probably best to film it on Snapchat and edit it so it plays in reverse.
