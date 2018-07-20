 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

You Should Probably Know About This Hack For Doing The Viral Zoom Challenge Without Hurting Yourself

You don't need someone to pull your legs.

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

By now, you've probably seen the zoom challenge.

I wouldn’t help my sister with the #zoomchallenge so she did it by herself???? 😂😂😂
melisa dizdarević @MelisaDiz

I wouldn’t help my sister with the #zoomchallenge so she did it by herself???? 😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

It involves pretending to drive and "zooming away" from the camera.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

It's been dubbed the "zoom challenge" because a lot of people are making their videos to Lil Yachty's song, "Mickey".

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

It was created after a video was uploaded to Twitter featuring Janaya Underwood, 14; her mum, Monique Underwood, 37; and Janaya's older sister, Jaylynn Malone, 19.

Supplied
Advertisement

Malone told BuzzFeed News that her sister randomly remembered a Vine from years ago that had someone doing a trick and attempted to recreate it.

Today this is what my sister came into my room to show me
Jaylynn Malone @ebonypotatohead

Today this is what my sister came into my room to show me

Reply Retweet Favorite

"When she first showed it to me I was shocked and had to watch it a couple times and then had her explain to me," Malone said.

"My sister was really excited that she pulled it off and sent the video to our family’s group chat and that’s where my mom comes in."

Their mum got really into it.

Update: my mother is amazed and is about to attempt
Jaylynn Malone @ebonypotatohead

Update: my mother is amazed and is about to attempt

Reply Retweet Favorite

Their mum said: "When I first saw the video I was like, 'Wait, what?! How bored was she to come up with something like this.'"

And they had some fun trying to figure it out.

The process
Jaylynn Malone @ebonypotatohead

The process

Reply Retweet Favorite

And their mum successfully recreated the video.

The product
Jaylynn Malone @ebonypotatohead

The product

Reply Retweet Favorite

The next day, mum was told by the kids that the tweets were going viral and she said, "Watching the numbers climb was unreal. Lol. This video is really going viral."

Advertisement

The videos went insanely viral. Other people started trying it, and it kickstarted the #zoomchallenge.

Twitter: @jalenerin
Twitter: @KillerKam200O
@ebonypotatohead I can’t rn y’all 🤣
Jay 💰💰 @OHsoFresco

@ebonypotatohead I can’t rn y’all 🤣

Reply Retweet Favorite
IKKKK I’m late but .. #Zoomchallenge
Abby Diamba @abbydiamba

IKKKK I’m late but .. #Zoomchallenge

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

But some people have been hitting their heads.

Bitch I screamed 😂
BUCHONA💧 @THOTTRAINER

Bitch I screamed 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
Welp, I tried. 😂😭 #ZoomChallenge
Kim 👑 @kimberlymondes

Welp, I tried. 😂😭 #ZoomChallenge

Reply Retweet Favorite

Questions about safety have been raised.

People are damn near injuring themselves and their kids doing the zoom challenge. You're supposed to push off a surface, and then play the recorded video in reverse. Out here pulling these babies into bad hips and head concussions. 🤦🏾‍♀️
A'Jada 🧡 @nattyby__nature

People are damn near injuring themselves and their kids doing the zoom challenge. You're supposed to push off a surface, and then play the recorded video in reverse. Out here pulling these babies into bad hips and head concussions. 🤦🏾‍♀️

Reply Retweet Favorite
STOP GIVING THESE KIDS CONCUSSIONS IN THESE ZOOM VIDEOS!! all these poor babies bout to walk around skipping the number 4 when they count and not being able to see anything blue .
de'von @duhvon_downes

STOP GIVING THESE KIDS CONCUSSIONS IN THESE ZOOM VIDEOS!! all these poor babies bout to walk around skipping the number 4 when they count and not being able to see anything blue .

Reply Retweet Favorite

Malone said that a lot of the videos are actually shot differently from how her sister did it. "Janaya actually played the video in reverse," she said.

They gotta be stopped💀💀💀
🐛 @Milly_MACCC

They gotta be stopped💀💀💀

Reply Retweet Favorite

So instead of potentially hurting yourself, it's probably best to film it on Snapchat and edit it so it plays in reverse.

@IM_A_COKEBOY_ Then play it in reverse!
Jaylynn Malone @ebonypotatohead

@IM_A_COKEBOY_ Then play it in reverse!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App