Here Is What The Pageboys And Bridesmaids Looked Like At Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Princess Charlotte, 3, was the youngest bridesmaid at the wedding.

Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Today Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in Windsor.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

And the bridesmaids for the wedding included Savannah Philips, Isla Philips, Mia Tindall, Maud Windsor, Miss Theodora Williams...

Aaron Chown / PA Wire/PA Images

...and our fave Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

Aaron Chown / PA Wire/PA Images

Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor was a "special attendant". I don't know what that means, but maybe it means that she has to keep the kids under control.

Aaron Chown / PA Wire/PA Images

The page boys were Prince George and Louis de Givenchy, which is a very grand name for a six-year-old.

Steve Parsons / PA Wire/PA Images

It was a very windy day.

Steve Parsons / PA Wire/PA Images

So windy that little Louis fell over on the steps.

Victoria Jones / PA Wire/PA Images
Toby Melville / Reuters

And so did Princess Charlotte.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

But she was totally fine.

Steve Parsons / PA Wire/PA Images

Despite the windy struggle, they all eventually made it inside.

Steve Parsons / PA Wire/PA Images

Look at their little smiles!

Yui Mok / PA Wire/PA Images
Danny Lawson / PA Wire/PA Images
Yui Mok / PA Wire/PA Images

In the chapel, Savannah and Prince George were being adorable.

Yui Mok / PA Wire/PA Images

And it looks like Prince George noticed that he was being watched.

Yui Mok / PA Wire/PA Images

And here they are waving at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank as they leave after their wedding ceremony.

Toby Melville / AFP / Getty Images

Then they posed for pictures on the steps and they were just having the most fun.

Andrew Matthews / PA Wire/PA Images

Awww 💕.

Andrew Matthews / PA Wire/PA Images

