Here Are Some Photos Of The Royal Family Attending A Christmas Church Service

Prince Philip sat this one out.

Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

While you were probably still opening presents, the Royal Family: The New Class attended the Christmas morning service at St Mary Magdalene, near Sandringham.

Merry Christmas! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex join The Queen and Members of the @RoyalFamily at the Christmas morning service at Sandringham Church.
Kensington Palace @KensingtonRoyal

Merry Christmas! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex join The Queen and Members of the @RoyalFamily at the Christmas morning service at Sandringham Church.

The church is near the Queen's private residence, a country house known as Sandringham, in Norfolk.

Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the service together.

Paul Ellis / AFP / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth also attended, of course, but her hubby Prince Philip didn't join her. In a statement, the palace said the Duke of Edinburgh is in "good health".

Joe Giddens / PA Wire/PA Imageshe
Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images

Despite media speculation of unrest among the so-called "Fab Four", everyone looked relaxed and happy.

Stephen Pond / Getty Images

Meghan, who is pregnant, walked closely with her bae on one side and Kate on the other.

Paul Ellis / AFP / Getty Images

And, as ever, they both looked stunning.

Joe Giddens / PA Wire/PA Images

They addressed the crowds waiting outside the church.

Paul Ellis / AFP / Getty Images

And received flowers from them.

Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images

