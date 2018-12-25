Here Are Some Photos Of The Royal Family Attending A Christmas Church Service

While you were probably still opening presents, the Royal Family: The New Class attended the Christmas morning service at St Mary Magdalene, near Sandringham.
The church is near the Queen's private residence, a country house known as Sandringham, in Norfolk.
Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the service together.
Queen Elizabeth also attended, of course, but her hubby Prince Philip didn't join her. In a statement, the palace said the Duke of Edinburgh is in "good health".
Despite media speculation of unrest among the so-called "Fab Four", everyone looked relaxed and happy.
Meghan, who is pregnant, walked closely with her bae on one side and Kate on the other.
And, as ever, they both looked stunning.
They addressed the crowds waiting outside the church.
And received flowers from them.
