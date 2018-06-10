 back to top

We’ve updated our privacy notice and cookie policy. Learn more about cookies, including how to disable them, and find out how we collect your personal data and what we use it for.

Show privacy notice and cookie policy
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

British BTS Fans Raised Money For A Billboard To Celebrate The Band's Five-Year Anniversary

The billboard cost £3,500 and will be up for another week.

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

K-Pop band BTS celebrate their five-year anniversary this week and fans have been fundraising for billboards to mark the occasion.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

BTS officially debuted on 12 June 2013 and the UK fandom for the group is so passionate, fans raised the money for a billboard in London.

Here are our official pics from the UK 5th anniversary billboard for @BTS_twt. Thank you to everyone who has donated to make this happen and thank you @BangtanUK for working with us! We look forward to seeing everyone on Saturday for the meetup 💜 #UKLovesBTS #BTSinLondon https://t.co/GgT7L4XWwQ
BTS UK UNITE (London Fan Project in Progress) @BTSUKUNITE

Here are our official pics from the UK 5th anniversary billboard for @BTS_twt. Thank you to everyone who has donated to make this happen and thank you @BangtanUK for working with us! We look forward to seeing everyone on Saturday for the meetup 💜 #UKLovesBTS #BTSinLondon https://t.co/GgT7L4XWwQ

Reply Retweet Favorite

Sheela Karunanidi, a 33-year-old finance operations manager from Essex, is part of the team who fundraised for the billboard. She told BuzzFeed News this isn't the first time they created a billboard in the UK.

Karunanidi said: "Last year we put one up in Tower Bridge essentially to get noticed by [BTS's record label] Big Hit and to show that there is a large following of BTS fans in the UK.

"This year we did it as a thank you for giving us two concert dates and also [to] show them how much we love them."

She said that the billboard was well received by fans in the UK as they don't really see BTS in any sort of British media.

The billboard is on Vauxhall station in south London, right above a Nando's.

If you don’t put your UK ARMY billboard next to a cheeky Nando’s what even is the point #UKLovesBTS
BTS UK UNITE (London Fan Project in Progress) @BTSUKUNITE

If you don’t put your UK ARMY billboard next to a cheeky Nando’s what even is the point #UKLovesBTS

Reply Retweet Favorite

Karunanidi said: "The general travelling public have been very curious and have been asking our Twitter [account] for music video recommendations."

She said, &quot;We also had a few people snapchat from the billboard asking &#x27;who are these handsome men?&#x27;&quot;
BTS UNITE / Hannah Knight

She said, "We also had a few people snapchat from the billboard asking 'who are these handsome men?'"

Advertisement

In South Korea it's quite common for fans to create billboards to mark their idols' birthdays and anniversaries.

Jean Chung / Getty Images

These billboards went up in Seoul's Hongdae subway station to commemorate the BTS anniversary this week.

Jean Chung / Getty Images

Savannah Manios, a 24-year-old from London who works for Lush, was also part of the team. She told BuzzFeed News the billboard was to show their love and appreciation for BTS on their anniversary.

Just seen the billboard!! It's incredible! Thank you so much UK ARMY for making this happen!!💜💜 - 🐢
BTS UK 🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈 @BANGTANUK

Just seen the billboard!! It's incredible! Thank you so much UK ARMY for making this happen!!💜💜 - 🐢

Reply Retweet Favorite

Manios said, "We gathered donations from other fans across the UK, to make this possible."

She said it's very common in Korea for fans to purchase billboards and subway advertisements.

Fans were proud of it.

Twitter: @unicorn_o_s
I saw @BTS_twt today 😊 I literally stand there for an hour just to look at their gorgeous faces. Thanks for the billboard 😉 #BTSinLondon #2018BTSFESTA https://t.co/pBVSY9fzYy
🌙 Eileen 지민 excuse me @iamParkEileen

I saw @BTS_twt today 😊 I literally stand there for an hour just to look at their gorgeous faces. Thanks for the billboard 😉 #BTSinLondon #2018BTSFESTA https://t.co/pBVSY9fzYy

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ErenaWaretini

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App