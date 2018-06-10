British BTS Fans Raised Money For A Billboard To Celebrate The Band's Five-Year Anniversary

Sheela Karunanidi, a 33-year-old finance operations manager from Essex, is part of the team who fundraised for the billboard. She told BuzzFeed News this isn't the first time they created a billboard in the UK.

Karunanidi said: "Last year we put one up in Tower Bridge essentially to get noticed by [BTS's record label] Big Hit and to show that there is a large following of BTS fans in the UK.

"This year we did it as a thank you for giving us two concert dates and also [to] show them how much we love them."

She said that the billboard was well received by fans in the UK as they don't really see BTS in any sort of British media.