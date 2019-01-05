No, The EDL Are Not Protesting Against Vegan Sausages In Greggs

Earlier this week, Greggs released a vegan sausage roll that caused a lot of opinions.
Like people got super emotional about... sausages.
Anyway, on Saturday morning this photo started to circulate on Twitter and people assumed that there is a protest outside Greggs because of sausage rolls.
People really believed it.
Adding to the misinformation was this photoshopped screenshot of an EDL Facebook page, which said the far right group had gone to protest against "the leftist vegan Greggs". Stranger things have happened.
However, the person who shared the screenshot later admitted it was just a bit of fun.
What was actually happening in Manchester was a "yellow vest" protest that had been planned a while ago, way before the announcement of a vegan sausage at Greggs.
And if you look closely you'll notice a sign.
And if you zoom right into it, you'll notice an anti-EU poster right outside of Greggs. So, yes, it was all just a big coincidence. 🤷♀️
Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.