No, The EDL Are Not Protesting Against Vegan Sausages In Greggs

"Comedy misinformation is my favourite kind."

Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
Earlier this week, Greggs released a vegan sausage roll that caused a lot of opinions.

The wait is over… 3.1.19 #vegansausageroll 🌱😍
Greggs @GreggsOfficial

The wait is over… 3.1.19 #vegansausageroll 🌱😍

Like people got super emotional about... sausages.

Nobody was waiting for a vegan bloody sausage, you PC-ravaged clowns. https://t.co/QEiqG9qx2G
Piers Morgan @piersmorgan

Nobody was waiting for a vegan bloody sausage, you PC-ravaged clowns. https://t.co/QEiqG9qx2G

U ok hun?

Anyway, on Saturday morning this photo started to circulate on Twitter and people assumed that there is a protest outside Greggs because of sausage rolls.

The fuckwits that like to call you a 'snowflake' are blockading a Gregg's in Manchester for selling vegan sausage rolls.
Mike Stuchbery💀🍷 @MikeStuchbery_

The fuckwits that like to call you a 'snowflake' are blockading a Gregg's in Manchester for selling vegan sausage rolls.

People really believed it.

The EDL, the English Defence League, are actually protesting a vegan sausage roll today. A food product. An organisation that vows to ‘protect’ England from Islam, is protesting against a pastry that isn’t even a samosa.
T’ez @tezilyas

The EDL, the English Defence League, are actually protesting a vegan sausage roll today. A food product. An organisation that vows to ‘protect’ England from Islam, is protesting against a pastry that isn’t even a samosa.

Adding to the misinformation was this photoshopped screenshot of an EDL Facebook page, which said the far right group had gone to protest against "the leftist vegan Greggs". Stranger things have happened.

the EDL facebook page is hilarious no surrender lads
Dan Hett @danhett

the EDL facebook page is hilarious no surrender lads

However, the person who shared the screenshot later admitted it was just a bit of fun.

@tezilyas @chimenesuleyman @andfinbar I made this! comedy disinformation is my favourite kind. I did promise myself I'd keep writing this year, so hey
Dan Hett @danhett

@tezilyas @chimenesuleyman @andfinbar I made this! comedy disinformation is my favourite kind. I did promise myself I'd keep writing this year, so hey

What was actually happening in Manchester was a "yellow vest" protest that had been planned a while ago, way before the announcement of a vegan sausage at Greggs.

Anti-Vegan Sausage Roll Protest in Manchester
Paul Brierley @therealbriman

Anti-Vegan Sausage Roll Protest in Manchester

And if you look closely you'll notice a sign.

And if you zoom right into it, you'll notice an anti-EU poster right outside of Greggs. So, yes, it was all just a big coincidence. 🤷‍♀️

