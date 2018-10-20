DramaFever Shut Down And Some Subscribers Say They Don't Know When They'll Be Refunded

She said when she saw the statement on the website, she thought it was a joke.

"So I went on Twitter to go to their twitter page, to find out what was happening, but I saw that it didn’t exist anymore," she said.

"Then I saw tweets from other people and a few news articles. I was shocked.

I’ve been a member since 2012 and I’ve been paying for a yearly subscription since 2013.

"There are people who have been a member longer than I have, paying or not, and the fact that we weren’t notified before the site was shut down is just unbelievable.

"Of course I’m upset that the site has been shut down, but I’m even more upset that none of us were notified beforehand. How hard could it have been to have sent an email, or to even have a banner or a popup on the home page when you go on to the site, to let us know?"

At the time of speaking to BuzzFeed News, she hadn't received any official correspondence regarding her subscription.

"All of us have been left in the dark," she added.