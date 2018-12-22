 back to top
Reporting To You

Demi Lovato Has Clapped Back At Tabloid Reports About Her Recovery And Says She Is Grateful To Be Alive

"So newsflash: your 'sources' are wrong".

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Demi Lovato has posted a series of tweets telling her followers that her recovery is going well and urging them to ignore "sickening" news about her in the tabloids.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In July, the singer was hospitalised following a suspected overdose. Lovato has a well-documented struggle with addiction which she has spoken about publicly.

I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening.
Demi Lovato @ddlovato

I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening.

Reply Retweet Favorite

In her tweets, Demi said that she will speak about her own recovery on her own terms and that she is "sober and grateful to be alive".

If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME ✌🏼
Demi Lovato @ddlovato

If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME ✌🏼

Reply Retweet Favorite

Since July, multiple stories that rely on anonymous sources discussing Demi's recovery have been published, many of which the singer says are inaccurate.

Any “source” out there that is willing to talk and sell stories to blogs and tabloids about my life isn’t actually a part of my life because most of the shit I see is soooooo inaccurate. So newsflash: your “sources” are wrong.
Demi Lovato @ddlovato

Any “source” out there that is willing to talk and sell stories to blogs and tabloids about my life isn’t actually a part of my life because most of the shit I see is soooooo inaccurate. So newsflash: your “sources” are wrong.

Reply Retweet Favorite

While it's not clear exactly which stores Demi is referring to, the latest stories citing sources concern Henry Levy, her alleged sobriety partner who they claim she is dating.

In September, Demi's mum spoke about what happened on the day of the overdose.

Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up shit that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal..
Demi Lovato @ddlovato

Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up shit that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal..

Reply Retweet Favorite

Demi ended her tweets by telling her followers that she is grateful for the support from her fans, telling them that she is "happy and clean".

I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to. All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support. 💕
Demi Lovato @ddlovato

I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to. All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support. 💕

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App