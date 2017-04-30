Meet The Two Black Women Who Want To Break Into The Korean Music Scene

Jenny said that in 2013 they took part in a Korean reality show called #MYKPOP which led to the pair moving to LA to pursue a career in the Korean music industry.

“Since then, we have been establishing ourselves in the K-music scene in LA by performing at events like Kcon, LA Korean Festivals, and Night Markets.”

They also had their first performance in Seoul last year.

The girls also added that there’s a rumour that they’re part Asian but they’re not.