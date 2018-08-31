"Black Panther" Star Chadwick Boseman Said He Stopped Marvel From Giving T'Challa A British Accent

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

"I wanted that sound in there. There's different groups but the South African one brought with it this feeling of things that we knew.

"It makes you think of Mandela, you know, it makes you think of that sort of esteem, so there a dynamic there so you can be a symbol of peace.

"He wasn't always a symbol of peace, but there's this symbol of peace along with this warrior.

"So I was sure about this that it was Xhosa, Xhosa, Xhosa."