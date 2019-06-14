Celebrities Are Turning Their Accounts Blue In Solidarity For Sudan

The international community was initially criticised for not speaking up about the situation in Sudan.

Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Ade Onibada
Ade Onibada
BuzzFeed News Reporter

As you may know by now, there's been a military crackdown in Sudan which has led to at least 100 people being killed.

Some celebrities have been showing support by either turning their DPs blue or showing solidarity with other gestures. Here are some of the ways that they have done so:

All this celebrities Rihanna,Demi,Cardi,J.cole,Ariana,Kylie,etc are praying and spreading awareness about Sudan and our Arab friends are totally ignoring it wow #BlueForesudan #مجزره__القياده_العامه
Lelo. @leen06570425

All this celebrities Rihanna,Demi,Cardi,J.cole,Ariana,Kylie,etc are praying and spreading awareness about Sudan and our Arab friends are totally ignoring it wow #BlueForesudan #مجزره__القياده_العامه

1. Bas

2. Rihanna

mad respect to rihanna for showing awareness of what’s happening in Sudan on her IG story
🇸🇩 hinata 🇸🇩 @makloubae

mad respect to rihanna for showing awareness of what’s happening in Sudan on her IG story

3. Sza

4. Naomi Campbell

5. Cardi B

6. Yara Shahidi

7. John Boyega

8. Halima Aden

9. Jidenna

10. Bella Hadid

11. Maya Jama

What’s going on in Sudan is horrific! Heartbreaking there’s a complete disregard for human rights 💔 this world is messed up. Praying for everyone there 🙏
Maya Jama @MayaJama

What’s going on in Sudan is horrific! Heartbreaking there’s a complete disregard for human rights 💔 this world is messed up. Praying for everyone there 🙏

12. Adut Akech

13. Davido

14. Neelam

15. Sophia Bush

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Ade Onibada at ade.onibada@buzzfeed.com.

