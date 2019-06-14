Celebrities Are Turning Their Accounts Blue In Solidarity For Sudan

As you may know by now, there's been a military crackdown in Sudan which has led to at least 100 people being killed.
Some celebrities have been showing support by either turning their DPs blue or showing solidarity with other gestures. Here are some of the ways that they have done so:
1. Bas
2. Rihanna
3. Sza
4. Naomi Campbell
5. Cardi B
6. Yara Shahidi
7. John Boyega
8. Halima Aden
9. Jidenna
10. Bella Hadid
11. Maya Jama
12. Adut Akech
13. Davido
14. Neelam
15. Sophia Bush
