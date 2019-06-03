BTS' Wembley Shows Showed The Strong Bond Between The Members And Their ARMY

On Saturday, Korean band BTS took to the stage at Wembley Stadium for the first of two sold out shows of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour. It was a historic moment: they became the first Korean act to perform at the iconic venue, selling out the first date in 90 minutes, and to celebrate, the concert was broadcast live online to fans around the world.

At a press conference ahead of their Saturday show, the band’s seven members expressed their gratitude to their ARMY and spoke about comparisons to the Beatles following their record-matching three Billboard number one albums in less than a year.



“There’s a certain level of pressure being called the 21st Century Beatles,” Suga said. “But we want to make our place as Bangtan Sonyeondan. We want to be the 21st Century BTS.”