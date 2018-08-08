Black Cosplayers Are Letting People Know They Do Exist With The Hashtag #BlackCosplayerHere

Boyle said it's been a whirlwind of an adventure from feeling like the only one to finding a community.

She said the hashtag started organically. Boyle said: "It was in response to the colorism displayed in the cosplay community especially by the cosplay media.

"The constant excuse was that black cosplayers are a rarity and difficult to find. I just wanted to say that's not true; we've always been here, but biases have kept us underrepresented.

"For some reason, that stuck with people, and it snowballed into a beautiful culmination of so many black cosplayers finally being recognized."