Black Cosplayers Are Letting People Know They Do Exist With The Hashtag #BlackCosplayerHere

Black cosplayers on Twitter have been posting their photos with the hashtag #BlackCosplayerHere.
And they're glorious.
Advertisement
Belema Boyle, 25, a corporate strategy analyst from Los Angeles who started the hashtag, told BuzzFeed News that she started cosplaying in 2013.
Boyle said she said she was floored by the volume of people who got involved. She said: "When I used the hashtag, I had like 150 or so followers, so I didn't expect anyone to see it. Then a few friends shared it and it just became a movement of its own."
Advertisement
"But it was so good to see so many people uplift blackness, that I couldn't be bothered by bigotry," Boyle added.
One of the cosplayers who got involved in the hashtag, Alicia Lewis, 27, from Huntington, West Virginia, told BuzzFeed News: "Cosplaying to me means representation and freedom of expression."
"My skin color doesn’t matter when I’m in costume," Lewis added. "I’m not the 'black Sailor Mars', or 'the black princess Serenity'. I am Sailor Mars, or Princess Serenity."
Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.