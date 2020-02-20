A Teen Was Minding Her Business When She Found Out A Stranger Created A GoFundMe Using Her Selfie

Screenshot / GoFundMe

She said: "My sister showed me after my cousin sent her the link asking if the GoFundMe was me.

"At first I thought it was a prank but some of my friends began sending me the same thing.

"My friends and family were all confused, bombarding me with questions. It was all unbelievable that someone would do something so ridiculous like this."

The description of the GoFundMe claimed that the person in the photo was "Hani Yusuf" and that she had passed away in her sleep in early February. They wrote that they were in debt and could not afford to pay for her funeral.

In response, people started donated thousands of dollars to the fraudulent campaign.