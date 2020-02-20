A Teen Was Minding Her Business When She Found Out A Stranger Created A GoFundMe Using Her Selfie

This is 17-year-old college student Safia Barkadle.
Over the weekend, someone created a GoFundMe campaign titled "Help With My Babysisters Funeral" using Barkadle's selfie. She told BuzzFeed News that she thought it was a prank at first.
Barkadle said she reported the fundraiser to GoFundMe but noticed that people were still donating.
So Barkadle made a video to let people know that the campaign was not genuine. She told BuzzFeed News: "I was upset that people with good hearts were being scammed like that."
People were disgusted.
A spokesperson for GoFundMe told BuzzFeed News that everyone who donated will be receiving a refund.
They said: "No money was sent to the fundraiser in this campaign. GoFundMe holds funds while we verify the authenticity of individuals and their stories. All campaigns are subject to some level of vetting before funds are released.
"We received reports that the campaign was fraudulent, investigated, and banned the campaign. All those who donated will get their money back."
The spokesperson continued: "As you may know, GoFundMe is the only fundraising platform backed by a guarantee, which means that all donors, campaign organisers and beneficiaries are protected by a refund policy in the rare event their funds don't get to the right place."