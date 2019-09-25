BuzzFeed

Baby Archie Made An Appearance On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's South Africa Tour

This is the cutest.

Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Earlier today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to visit Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka, as part of their royal visit to South Africa.

Toby Melville / PA Wire/PA Images

And they brought four-month-old Baby Archie along, who seemed to be in good spirits and laughed a lot.

Toby Melville / PA Wire/PA Images

This was his first public appearance on the South Africa tour.

Toby Melville / Press Association Images

The official Sussex Royal Instagram account posted a video to its story captioned "Arch meets Archie!"

And Desmond Tutu, a globally respected figure for his commitment to South Africa's anti-apartheid movement, seemed pretty taken with the little lad.

Toby Melville / Press Association Images

The royal couple were visiting the Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, which aims to raise global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world.

Toby Melville / PA Wire/PA Images

In a personal message on Instagram, the duke and duchess wrote: "Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!"

Toby Melville / Press Association Images

