Baby Archie Made An Appearance On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's South Africa Tour

Earlier today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to visit Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka, as part of their royal visit to South Africa. Toby Melville / PA Wire/PA Images And they brought four-month-old Baby Archie along, who seemed to be in good spirits and laughed a lot. Toby Melville / PA Wire/PA Images This was his first public appearance on the South Africa tour. Toby Melville / Press Association Images The official Sussex Royal Instagram account posted a video to its story captioned "Arch meets Archie!" Chris Ship @chrisshipitv BABY VIDEO: Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. This video has just appeared on the Sussex Royal Instagram page ... 👶 08:56 AM - 25 Sep 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite And Desmond Tutu, a globally respected figure for his commitment to South Africa's anti-apartheid movement, seemed pretty taken with the little lad. Toby Melville / Press Association Images The royal couple were visiting the Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, which aims to raise global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world. Toby Melville / PA Wire/PA Images In a personal message on Instagram, the duke and duchess wrote: "Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!" Toby Melville / Press Association Images