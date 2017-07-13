Sections

Ariana Grande Has Been Made The First Ever Honorary Citizen Of Manchester

Reacting to the news Grande said, "I don't know what to say. Words don't suffice. I'm moved and honored. My heart is very much still there. I love you. Thank you."

Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Yesterday, Manchester city council unanimously passed a motion which made Ariana Grande the first ever honorary citizen of Manchester.

Getty Images / Dave Hogan for One Love Manchest

Grande said she was "moved and honored".

The Manchester City Council leader Sir Richard Leese said he would have understood if Grande had not wanted to see Manchester again.

Manc Council unanimously supports a motion to create a new honorary citizenship for Ariana Grande. @ArianaGrande… https://t.co/8YRfqQhjZV
elizabeth ♡ @arianasthread

Manc Council unanimously supports a motion to create a new honorary citizenship for Ariana Grande. @ArianaGrande… https://t.co/8YRfqQhjZV

Leese said, "But no, instead, she as an artist, a performer, was determined that she would not perform again until she had returned to Manchester to perform."

"In doing so she bought comfort to thousands, she raised millions for the We Love Manchester emergency funds and became the first patron of that fund."

At the meeting, a string quartet played a rendition of "Don't Look Back In Anger".

Halle string quartet playing Don't look Back in Anger. @ManCityCouncil special meeting. @Dzidra78 @NasrinAli786… https://t.co/txKfEINai8
Basat Sheikh @basat_m

Halle string quartet playing Don't look Back in Anger. @ManCityCouncil special meeting. @Dzidra78 @NasrinAli786… https://t.co/txKfEINai8

People are proud of Grande.

Twitter: @butera_in
I'm so proud of Ariana. She truly deserves this wow
Esmee @_ArianaTorGirl

I'm so proud of Ariana. She truly deserves this wow

24 year old has made the first honorary citizenship of One Love Manchester 😭💖 we are so much proud of our queen .
Ariana Grande Update @ArianatorDesire

24 year old has made the first honorary citizenship of One Love Manchester 😭💖 we are so much proud of our queen .

And said she deserved the honor.

I'm so happy ariana grande was the first ever person to receive the honorary citizen of Manchester City she truly deserved it ❤
nicole, @sunnyclouds_

I'm so happy ariana grande was the first ever person to receive the honorary citizen of Manchester City she truly deserved it ❤

I'm so glad Manchester Officials are making Ariana Grande an honorary citizen, she definitely deserves it🐝💕
Niamh. @NiamhMurray26

I'm so glad Manchester Officials are making Ariana Grande an honorary citizen, she definitely deserves it🐝💕

❤️

Twitter: @InZaynFor5H

