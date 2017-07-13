Ariana Grande Has Been Made The First Ever Honorary Citizen Of Manchester

Yesterday, Manchester city council unanimously passed a motion which made Ariana Grande the first ever honorary citizen of Manchester.
Grande said she was "moved and honored".
The Manchester City Council leader Sir Richard Leese said he would have understood if Grande had not wanted to see Manchester again.
At the meeting, a string quartet played a rendition of "Don't Look Back In Anger".
People are proud of Grande.
And said she deserved the honor.
❤️
