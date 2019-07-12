Ariana Grande Told A Fan At A Meet And Greet That She's An ARMY

"I'm an ARMY obviously." —Ariana Grande

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

As some of you may know, Ariana Grande is still on her Sweetener tour.

A few months ago whilst on tour she met Jungkook from BTS, who came to her show.

Earlier this week 23-year-old Adelisa, a fan of both Ariana's and BTS's — aka an Armynator — told BuzzFeed News she brought a BT21 Koya headband to her meet and greet with Ariana.

Supplied

She said, "I did freeze up a little when I first went in, but she's so kind and really tries to make you feel comfortable.

"I asked her if she could wear my Koya BT21 headband, and she asked what it was. I told her it was a BTS thing, and she said something like, 'Oh, okay, yeah, I figured. It looks like it.'"

After they took the photo, she said Ariana joked: "So how does this work? I just have to give this [headband] back to you now? What if I want it?'"

armynators 2019 is our year
adelisa [MET ARI] @socialistjoonie

armynators 2019 is our year

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I know she was just messing around, but I told her she could keep it if she wanted to. And she said, 'No, that's okay. I need to get my own because I'm an ARMY, obviously. I want a Jungkook one.' And she asked where I got it.

"Then before I left I told her that I really respect her as an artist and a person and how much it meant to be able to see her and tell her that."

But Adelisa wasn't the first to do this. Sheri, an 18-year-old from Oklahoma City, brought a Cooky headband to her meet and greet in May.

screaming. 🖤 thank u soooooo much for wearing my cooky headband, Ariana. it meant so much. love u sm 🌬
sheri @lovinimIivin

screaming. 🖤 thank u soooooo much for wearing my cooky headband, Ariana. it meant so much. love u sm 🌬

Reply Retweet Favorite

She said when she walked in with her headband, Ariana complimented it and said, "That headband is so cute. What is it?”

She explained what it was and told her it would mean a lot to her if Ariana wore it in their photo since both BTS and Ariana mean a lot to her.

After they took their photo, Ariana had again asked if Sheri wanted the headband back. Sheri said she'd offered it, but Ariana said: “No, it’s yours and special to you. Please keep it.” Then she put it back on Sheri's head.

"She kept saying how cute it was. ... People were staring at me while in line and it was pretty awkward and I almost had an anxiety attack. But I wanted to do it so bad. It meant so much to me to do it."

Another Armynator told BuzzFeed News she wore a T-shirt with a photo of Jungkook and Ariana printed on it, along with a Cooky keychain.

I’m going to meet Ari again and fangirl about jungkook with her because why not #armynator
Yaziri 💜 @yaziri14

I’m going to meet Ari again and fangirl about jungkook with her because why not #armynator

Reply Retweet Favorite

Yaziri Cruz, 19, a student from Chicago, told BuzzFeed News she wanted to tell Ariana that she loved her interaction with Jungkook.

She said she walked in, hugged her, and then stepped backwards to show Ariana her T-shirt.

Ariana started telling Cruz about her interaction with Jungkook and said he was perfect.

Ari talking about meeting jungkook 🐰 Ari- It was amazing he was so sweet, handsome, and so perfect 💜 Ari is a JK Stan!!! Lol
Yaziri 💜 @yaziri14

Ari talking about meeting jungkook 🐰 Ari- It was amazing he was so sweet, handsome, and so perfect 💜 Ari is a JK Stan!!! Lol

Reply Retweet Favorite

Cruz said: "As she was saying all of this, I was shocked because I thought she was going to give me one response or say one thing, but she didn’t!

"In my head I was like, 'This is really happening right now!' As Ari said 'and so perfect,' she was turning on the camera." (The meet and greet was in a photo booth.)

Here’s the pic for those of you asking and sadly the camera was too high to get the shirt
Yaziri 💜 @yaziri14

Here’s the pic for those of you asking and sadly the camera was too high to get the shirt

Reply Retweet Favorite

She said: "We then took the picture and then I talked about something else because I didn’t want to just make it all about JK.

"But I was so happy about the things she said about Jungkook because they’re both my favorite artist[s] and I was glad she had a good interaction with him."

Armynators have been freaking out about all the interactions that have happened.

the fact that ariana let jungkook into her motivational circle and made him feel comfortable and welcomed.. this is absolutely everything. my whole heart.
ً @guksily

the fact that ariana let jungkook into her motivational circle and made him feel comfortable and welcomed.. this is absolutely everything. my whole heart.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ARIANA SAID AT A M&amp;G WITH AN ARMYNATOR WITH HER WHOLE CHEST “I’M AN ARMY, OBVIOUSLY” AND SAID SHE WANTS TO A COOKY HEADBAND. ARMYNATORS WE WON AGAIN.
b♡ @moowithIuv

ARIANA SAID AT A M&amp;G WITH AN ARMYNATOR WITH HER WHOLE CHEST “I’M AN ARMY, OBVIOUSLY” AND SAID SHE WANTS TO A COOKY HEADBAND. ARMYNATORS WE WON AGAIN.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And have called it a never-ending saga.

our never ending arikook saga...pls ariana called jungkook a doll 🥺
𝓃𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝑒 ✨ @arianasyoonie

our never ending arikook saga...pls ariana called jungkook a doll 🥺

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

back to top