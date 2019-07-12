Ariana Grande Told A Fan At A Meet And Greet That She's An ARMY

She said when she walked in with her headband, Ariana complimented it and said, "That headband is so cute. What is it?”

She explained what it was and told her it would mean a lot to her if Ariana wore it in their photo since both BTS and Ariana mean a lot to her.

After they took their photo, Ariana had again asked if Sheri wanted the headband back. Sheri said she'd offered it, but Ariana said: “No, it’s yours and special to you. Please keep it.” Then she put it back on Sheri's head.

"She kept saying how cute it was. ... People were staring at me while in line and it was pretty awkward and I almost had an anxiety attack. But I wanted to do it so bad. It meant so much to me to do it."