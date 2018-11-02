 back to top

Apple Has Released Feet Emojis And People Have A Lot Of ~Opinions~

"Send feet."

Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This week, Apple released 158 new emojis as part of their iOs 12.1 update.

It includes these feet emojis.

As you can see, they come in a variety of skin tones.

Apple / Screenshot

Just like the hands.

Apple / Screenshot
Apple / Screenshot

Some people predicted that people with a foot fetish would be into it.

But a lot of people seemed to notice that the emoji has the soles of the feet getting darker.

And think it's completely wrong.

But then other people thought it wasn't so deep.

And felt that people were over-reacting.

BuzzFeed has reached out to Apple for comment.

