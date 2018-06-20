 back to top
Alan Sugar Has Deleted A Tweet Comparing The Senegal Football Team To Beach Hawkers

"Bit of casual racism for breakfast."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Scott Bryan
BuzzFeed TV Editor

The star of The Apprentice, Lord Alan Sugar, is being called out for a tweet he sent about the Senegal football team.

Jim Marks / Press Association Images

You might know that Senegal won 2-1 against Poland yesterday. Their fans even stayed behind to help tidy up the stadium and people were touched by the gesture.

Reinaldo Coddou H. / Getty Images

Enter Alan Sugar. The day after Senegal's victory, the millionaire businessman posted a photo collage of the Senegal football team alongside images of sunglasses and handbags spread out like on a market stall.

Twitter: @Lord_Sugar
People thought the tweet was racist.

So this isn't casual racism that @Lord_Sugar is sharing around social media? Oh waiting yes it is! I wonder if he'll find this same sense of humour when a similar idiot shares some causal anti-Semitic tweets as 'banter'. Given his position in society, its unacceptable #factsonly https://t.co/fgySqGs8Nu
Mervin Abraham @MrMJA

So this isn't casual racism that @Lord_Sugar is sharing around social media? Oh waiting yes it is! I wonder if he'll find this same sense of humour when a similar idiot shares some causal anti-Semitic tweets as 'banter'. Given his position in society, its unacceptable #factsonly https://t.co/fgySqGs8Nu

Bit of casual racism for breakfast https://t.co/XGZMbOA87J
justblaze @intensivlee

Bit of casual racism for breakfast https://t.co/XGZMbOA87J

Am I missing a joke here?? Wtaf is this tweet?? Is this literally just because they're black or am I missing something pls??? https://t.co/cKG1Kb7LhO
Megan @Meg_Harriet

Am I missing a joke here?? Wtaf is this tweet?? Is this literally just because they're black or am I missing something pls??? https://t.co/cKG1Kb7LhO

Sugar – who later deleted the tweet – said it had been misinterpreted. "Frankly I can't see that I think it's funny," he wrote.

Just been reading the reaction to my funny tweet about the guy on the beach in Marbella . Seems it has been interpreted in the wrong way as offensive by a few people . Frankly I cant see that I think it's funny. But I will pull it down if you insist .
Lord Sugar @Lord_Sugar

Just been reading the reaction to my funny tweet about the guy on the beach in Marbella . Seems it has been interpreted in the wrong way as offensive by a few people . Frankly I cant see that I think it's funny. But I will pull it down if you insist .

An hour later, he followed that tweet with a proper apology.

I misjudged me earlier tweet. It was in no way intended to cause offence, and clearly my attempt at humour has backfired. I have deleted the tweet and am very sorry.
Lord Sugar @Lord_Sugar

I misjudged me earlier tweet. It was in no way intended to cause offence, and clearly my attempt at humour has backfired. I have deleted the tweet and am very sorry.

Sugar's tweets also came on the same morning the BBC published a report on diversity at the organisation.

By the way, the Alan Sugar tweets are on the same morning the BBC (who broadcast The Apprentice) have published a report on BAME representation and diversity.
Scott Bryan @scottygb

By the way, the Alan Sugar tweets are on the same morning the BBC (who broadcast The Apprentice) have published a report on BAME representation and diversity.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to his representatives, representatives for The Apprentice and the BBC for comment.

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Scott Bryan is a TV editor for BuzzFeed and is based in London. Contact this reporter at: scott.bryan@buzzfeed.com

