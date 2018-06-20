The star of The Apprentice, Lord Alan Sugar, is being called out for a tweet he sent about the Senegal football team.
You might know that Senegal won 2-1 against Poland yesterday. Their fans even stayed behind to help tidy up the stadium and people were touched by the gesture.
Enter Alan Sugar. The day after Senegal's victory, the millionaire businessman posted a photo collage of the Senegal football team alongside images of sunglasses and handbags spread out like on a market stall.
Advertisement
People thought the tweet was racist.
Sugar – who later deleted the tweet – said it had been misinterpreted. "Frankly I can't see that I think it's funny," he wrote.
Advertisement
An hour later, he followed that tweet with a proper apology.
Sugar's tweets also came on the same morning the BBC published a report on diversity at the organisation.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to his representatives, representatives for The Apprentice and the BBC for comment.
Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.
Scott Bryan is a TV editor for BuzzFeed and is based in London. Contact this reporter at: scott.bryan@buzzfeed.com
Contact Scott Bryan at scott.bryan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.