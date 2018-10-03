Airbnb Banned A Host Who told A Hijabi Student She “Wouldn’t Fit” In The Neighbourhood

Supplied

"I did hours before this so even though they seemed concerned and keen to tackle this issue, they weren't responding anywhere other than Twitter," Saleque said.

"As the word started getting out and this started to become viral, the first response by Airbnb was that the listing had become unavailable.

"My friends notified me of this and I confirmed but I still hadn't heard from Airbnb directly until 12:30am."

She said her case had been referred to a customer service specialist.

Saleque says she asked for an apology from Airbnb and the host and that the host should be banned from the platform.

She says Airbnb got an apology from the specialist, who offered personal support in finding a suitable place and told her the host had been banned from Airbnb. She says Airbnb gave her money to assist her in her search.

In the end, Saleque said she found it difficult to find a new Airbnb property to stay at and decided to get a flat share instead.