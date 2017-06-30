After Recent Attacks, There's An Online Petition Calling For People To Have A Licence To Buy Acid

A petition asking for acid to only be sold with a licence has been created following a rise in acid attacks. Over 45,000 people have signed it.



Sarmad Ismail, a personal trainer from west London, said he wants there to be a law in place to ensure that people have a licence to purchase acid.

He said: "It is far too easy to purchase acid. It's just as lethal as a gun, so why is it so accessible to any person. I can see these sorts of attack rising if something is not done soon.



"I was having mental images of that happening to my loved ones and friends or even myself and could not stand the thought.

Figures obtained by the BBC in a Freedom of Information Request in March showed that attacks with corrosive substances are on the increase.



The figures showed that in 2016 acids were used in 454 crimes, compared to 261 in 2015.

Further information showed that "corrosive fluids" were being used in a range of crimes including murders, robberies and rapes.

Ismail went on: "I really do feel for these people and the little help I am offering by starting this petition isn't enough as they will have to deal with these life changing consequences given to them by horrendous evil individuals who do not deserve to even be apart of society.



"I don't want this to happen to anyone else in this country, I want there to be a law put in place by the government for individuals to obtain a carrying licence for these lethal substances."



"The support is great. I knew the British people would support it as it's for a good cause and we are doing it to protect ourselves, families and friends. Let's just continue this momentum now and hopefully we can get this law set in stone."

In May, 20 club goers in south London enjoying their bank holiday Monday were sprayed with acid. Police arrested 24-year-old Arthur Collins boyfriend of TOWIE's British reality TV star Ferne McCan in connection to the attack.



It appears in the recent weeks following tragic attacks on British civilians, including Muslim goers who had finished praying in the early hours of Ramadan in Finsbury Park, these attacks have heightened.

Cousins Resham Khan and Jameel Muhktar were aggressively attacked with acid on Khan's 21st birthday last week. The police have investigating this incident and are looking for the man behind the attack.