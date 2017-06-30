Sections

After Recent Attacks, There's An Online Petition Calling For People To Have A Licence To Buy Acid

Sarmad Ismail, who set up the petition, told BuzzFeed News, "I don't want this to happen to anyone else in this country."

Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Victoria Sanusi
Victoria Sanusi
BuzzFeed News Reporter
change.org

A petition asking for acid to only be sold with a licence has been created following a rise in acid attacks. Over 45,000 people have signed it.

Sarmad Ismail, a personal trainer from west London, said he wants there to be a law in place to ensure that people have a licence to purchase acid.

He said: "It is far too easy to purchase acid. It's just as lethal as a gun, so why is it so accessible to any person. I can see these sorts of attack rising if something is not done soon.

"I was having mental images of that happening to my loved ones and friends or even myself and could not stand the thought.

Figures obtained by the BBC in a Freedom of Information Request in March showed that attacks with corrosive substances are on the increase.

The figures showed that in 2016 acids were used in 454 crimes, compared to 261 in 2015.

Further information showed that "corrosive fluids" were being used in a range of crimes including murders, robberies and rapes.

Ismail went on: "I really do feel for these people and the little help I am offering by starting this petition isn't enough as they will have to deal with these life changing consequences given to them by horrendous evil individuals who do not deserve to even be apart of society.

"I don't want this to happen to anyone else in this country, I want there to be a law put in place by the government for individuals to obtain a carrying licence for these lethal substances."

"The support is great. I knew the British people would support it as it's for a good cause and we are doing it to protect ourselves, families and friends. Let's just continue this momentum now and hopefully we can get this law set in stone."

In May, 20 club goers in south London enjoying their bank holiday Monday were sprayed with acid. Police arrested 24-year-old Arthur Collins boyfriend of TOWIE's British reality TV star Ferne McCan in connection to the attack.

It appears in the recent weeks following tragic attacks on British civilians, including Muslim goers who had finished praying in the early hours of Ramadan in Finsbury Park, these attacks have heightened.

Cousins Resham Khan and Jameel Muhktar were aggressively attacked with acid on Khan's 21st birthday last week. The police have investigating this incident and are looking for the man behind the attack.

GoFundMe

Speaking to Channel 4, Muhktar claimed the attack was racially motivated. "I believe it's something to do a with Islamophobia... maybe. I don't know if people are trying to retaliate..."

"I honestly feel that if this was a white person attacked by an Asian…it'd be all over the news." Acid attack victi… https://t.co/HuoKsYLhlo
Channel 4 News @Channel4News

“I honestly feel that if this was a white person attacked by an Asian…it’d be all over the news.” Acid attack victi… https://t.co/HuoKsYLhlo



Footage recently posted on social media purported to show the aftermath of another attack in East London. BuzzFeed News has contacted the Met Police for comment on the footage.

A Bengali man was subject to an acid attack on Commercial road, by Watney market, today by 4 men with mopeds. They… https://t.co/sZQoIfusND
atik @atikur_r_

A Bengali man was subject to an acid attack on Commercial road, by Watney market, today by 4 men with mopeds. They… https://t.co/sZQoIfusND



There were also unconfirmed reports on social media that another British man was attacked on Thursday afternoon. BuzzFeed News has tried to contact the victim but has so far been unsuccessful.

One of my boys friends just got acid thrown in his car between Wanstead and Forest Gate. Please be careful especially if you're brown
Bad Bhai @DerrKaiser

One of my boys friends just got acid thrown in his car between Wanstead and Forest Gate. Please be careful especially if you're brown


These attacks seems to be targeting south Asians or "Muslim looking people" keep your windows rolled up at lights
Bad Bhai @DerrKaiser

These attacks seems to be targeting south Asians or "Muslim looking people" keep your windows rolled up at lights



Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@BuzzFeed.com.

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

