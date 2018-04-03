 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

After "Punish A Muslim Day" Letters Went Viral, People Are Volunteering To Keep Muslims Safe With #ProtectAMuslimDay

"Tell a friend to tell a friend #ProtectAMuslimDay."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last month, a letter that encouraged people to "Punish a Muslim" on 3 April started to appear across the UK. The letter was also sent to Muslim MPs.

'Punish a Muslim Day' - we continue to receive reports of letters received from across the country. Now into double figures. Please report them into us at Tell MAMA or to 101. We are working with police forces on this malicious campaign. https://t.co/4bph2RVBcv
TellMAMAUK @TellMamaUK

'Punish a Muslim Day' - we continue to receive reports of letters received from across the country. Now into double figures. Please report them into us at Tell MAMA or to 101. We are working with police forces on this malicious campaign. https://t.co/4bph2RVBcv

Reply Retweet Favorite

Counterterrorism police are investigating the letter.

According to police the threats have spread to the US. A "Punish a Muslim" letter was sent to a resident in Takoma Park, Maryland.

Anti-Muslim flyers circulating in this country and abroad.
Takoma Park Police @TakomaParkPD

Anti-Muslim flyers circulating in this country and abroad.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Viral messages on WhatsApp have been asking Muslims to remain vigilant or even stay indoors.

I've been seeing Whatsapp messages, snaps, Facebook statuses &amp; other folks telling Muslims, particularly hijabi women, not go out tomorrow because of "Punish a Muslim Day." Every woman should do what makes her feel comfortable, but I am choosing to go about my normal day. Try me.
Rowaida Abdelaziz @Rowaida_Abdel

I've been seeing Whatsapp messages, snaps, Facebook statuses &amp; other folks telling Muslims, particularly hijabi women, not go out tomorrow because of "Punish a Muslim Day." Every woman should do what makes her feel comfortable, but I am choosing to go about my normal day. Try me.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Jamilla Hekmoun, a 24-year-old researcher and Umar, a 22-year-old student from London, saw the letter spreading on social media and decided to create the hashtag #ProtectAMuslimDay.

3rd of April has been planned as a "PunishAMuslimDay" To help our community feel safe, we have organised the #ProtectAMuslimDay initiative. We have organised volunteers from around the UK to help you if you feel unsafe on the day, call: 07985606148 or 07985601849. More info 👇🏼 https://t.co/XbzWd9qMC5
Jamilla جميلة @JamillaTweets

3rd of April has been planned as a "PunishAMuslimDay" To help our community feel safe, we have organised the #ProtectAMuslimDay initiative. We have organised volunteers from around the UK to help you if you feel unsafe on the day, call: 07985606148 or 07985601849. More info 👇🏼 https://t.co/XbzWd9qMC5

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hekmoun told BuzzFeed News that they felt concerned that nothing was being done to make people feel safe.

They said, "The government haven't said who the letters have come from and how many were sent so people got more scared due to this lack of information."

The initiative works by people calling the numbers on the flyer if they want someone to walk with them or for someone to stay on the phone with them.

* Especially sisters with a hijab. Be sure people know where you and where you are going at all times. * SPREAD THE WORD GUYS🗣🗣🗣 https://t.co/k4932fsPf5
Khadija🖤 @KKrushem

* Especially sisters with a hijab. Be sure people know where you and where you are going at all times. * SPREAD THE WORD GUYS🗣🗣🗣 https://t.co/k4932fsPf5

Reply Retweet Favorite

After they call the number, the organisers will contact one of the volunteers that will have signed up on a Google doc. So far they have over 100 volunteers.

3rd April is Punish a Muslim day and we’re organising a response from Muslims nationwide. We need you to sign up to help out on the day, PLEASE take a second to read through the form, and SIGN UP ESPECIALLY BROTHERS. SHARE and RT #ProtectAMuslim https://t.co/Se9HWvUOPl
BadBhai #PushForPaul @DerrKaiser

3rd April is Punish a Muslim day and we’re organising a response from Muslims nationwide. We need you to sign up to help out on the day, PLEASE take a second to read through the form, and SIGN UP ESPECIALLY BROTHERS. SHARE and RT #ProtectAMuslim https://t.co/Se9HWvUOPl

Reply Retweet Favorite

People love the initiative.

If any of my Muslim friends are feeling unsafe today, a really great initiative has been set up for #ProtectAMuslimDay. My DM’s are open. Big up @JamillaTweets &amp; @DerrKaiser for leading this. https://t.co/PVuv4dYkhB
koko @TheKokoBrown

If any of my Muslim friends are feeling unsafe today, a really great initiative has been set up for #ProtectAMuslimDay. My DM’s are open. Big up @JamillaTweets &amp; @DerrKaiser for leading this. https://t.co/PVuv4dYkhB

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
#ProtectAMuslimDay sounds awesome. Share for people who fear #PunishAMuslimDay https://t.co/7ZrBki9OHd
Sue Henderson @Hathorsdaughter

#ProtectAMuslimDay sounds awesome. Share for people who fear #PunishAMuslimDay https://t.co/7ZrBki9OHd

Reply Retweet Favorite

And are spreading the word.

Tell a friend to tell a friend #ProtectAMuslimDay https://t.co/CspkzytOqT
UNAVAILABLE @LonelyScribe

Tell a friend to tell a friend #ProtectAMuslimDay https://t.co/CspkzytOqT

Reply Retweet Favorite
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

The Met Police say they have received "no credible information" to suggest that hate crimes will be committed on 3 April. They said an investigation is being lead by Counter-Terrorism Policing North-East, supported by the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, to find those responsible for the letter.

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App