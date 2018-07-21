 back to top
A Woman Drove Through The Streets Of South Korea And Littered It With $14,000 Worth Of Cash

God's plan.

Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Ade Onibada
Ade Onibada
BuzzFeed Staff

According to news agency Yonhap News, 15.8 million won ($14,020) has been recovered by local police from the streets of Daegu, South Korea, after a woman was spotted throwing cash out of her car.

On Thursday morning, the unnamed woman made her way through the city while driving a “luxury” car and generously littering the streets with cash.

She drove to 11 different places between 7:25am and 8am, making it rain along the way, the report said.

Police sent to the scene where the viral video was shot recovered 300,000 won ($266) and larger amounts of cash were found separately in a supermarket parking lot.

On Friday, the Korea Herald reported that the woman, whom they said was 51 years old, had apparently just moved from the capital to Daegu and that the cash had come from the deposit for her previous home.

Legally, picking up the money and taking it for yourself would be considered theft, so witnesses took the money and handed it into the police.

That hasn't stopped locals hoping that the mystery good samaritan will pass through their neighbourhood.

The Korea Herald said the woman didn't give a clear reason for her random act of charity, but "expressed a desire to give money to people".

"Sprinkle some in front of my house," said one commenter.

Nate / Via news.nate.com

"Seoul city, please."

Nate / Via news.nate.com

And have compared the driver to Santa. They commented, "Santa is coming in summer in Dae-ji".

Nate / Via news.nate.com

Officers have said they will be holding on to the cash for now, as the woman can still lay claim to it.

