This Guy Said He Would "Eat His Book" If Corbyn Got 38% Of The Vote And The Internet Made Him Do It

"If you want a pictorial representation of the impact of the general election on the UK political world then this is hard to beat."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Matthew Goodwin, a professor and co-author of Brexit: Why Britain Voted to Leave the European Union, tweeted last month that he would happily eat his book if Labour did well under Jeremy Corbyn.

I'm saying this out loud. I do not believe that Labour, under Jeremy Corbyn, will poll 38%. I will happily eat my new Brexit book if they do
Matthew Goodwin @GoodwinMJ

I'm saying this out loud. I do not believe that Labour, under Jeremy Corbyn, will poll 38%. I will happily eat my new Brexit book if they do

Reply Retweet Favorite

Labour ended up doing better than expected in the election, getting 40% of the vote, and people demanded Goodwin live up to his promise.

Twitter: @ursusocculta
Twitter: @TheLitCritGuy

They wouldn't let it go.

dont usually do these things but what the heck @GoodwinMJ
eat the book matthew @posadistintl

dont usually do these things but what the heck @GoodwinMJ

Reply Retweet Favorite
Theresa May says that to secure a stable brexit for hardworking families, you need to eat one book. Just one… https://t.co/VB1k0DVAUo
Elvis Buñuelo @Mr_Considerate

Theresa May says that to secure a stable brexit for hardworking families, you need to eat one book. Just one… https://t.co/VB1k0DVAUo

Reply Retweet Favorite

Goodwin said that people were screaming at him to eat the book.

3 hours sleep in 36 hours & Corbynistas screaming at me to eat my book. This day is bleak. Still, Westminster looki… https://t.co/dkSWDjG2rJ
Matthew Goodwin @GoodwinMJ

3 hours sleep in 36 hours & Corbynistas screaming at me to eat my book. This day is bleak. Still, Westminster looki… https://t.co/dkSWDjG2rJ

Reply Retweet Favorite

Then he announced he would eat his book live on TV.

Ok. You win. I will be eating my book on Sky News at 4.30pm.
Matthew Goodwin @GoodwinMJ

Ok. You win. I will be eating my book on Sky News at 4.30pm.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And said he would donate the fee from Sky to charity.

I'll donate the contribution fee to the Motor Neurone Association. It wd be nice if viewers cd drop them a £ or two… https://t.co/9iQh0ndS8y
Matthew Goodwin @GoodwinMJ

I'll donate the contribution fee to the Motor Neurone Association. It wd be nice if viewers cd drop them a £ or two… https://t.co/9iQh0ndS8y

Reply Retweet Favorite

He went on air and people were glued to their screens.

My entire timeline is fixated on whether or not he's going to eat the book.
Ed Gillett @ehgillett

My entire timeline is fixated on whether or not he's going to eat the book.

Reply Retweet Favorite

People began to lose hope because he was just talking about the election, and not eating the book.

the man will cop out all
Tintin @TintinnyTins

the man will cop out all "look, we all raised some money for charity which is much better than eating a book". Nonsense. eat the book

Reply Retweet Favorite
has he ate the book yet
c a r a @ssempreliberaa

has he ate the book yet

Reply Retweet Favorite
If Matthew Goodwin doesn't eat the book he will have pulled of a masterful troll, keeping us all inside on a nice day like this.
Left Outside @leftoutside

If Matthew Goodwin doesn't eat the book he will have pulled of a masterful troll, keeping us all inside on a nice day like this.

Reply Retweet Favorite
This man just ate (some of) his book live on Sky News after making an incorrect #GE2017 prediction @GoodwinMJ
Sky News @SkyNews

This man just ate (some of) his book live on Sky News after making an incorrect #GE2017 prediction @GoodwinMJ

Reply Retweet Favorite

But then, he delivered, tearing a page out from the book and putting it in his mouth, chewing happily.

Don't ever say I am not a man of my word
Matthew Goodwin @GoodwinMJ

Don't ever say I am not a man of my word

Reply Retweet Favorite

And the internet rejoiced.

'is there a single image that sums up the general election for you?'
Matthew Champion @matthewchampion

'is there a single image that sums up the general election for you?'

Reply Retweet Favorite
HE ATE THE BOOK WE CAN DO ANYTHING OH MY GOD
the absolute boy boy @RNHornets

HE ATE THE BOOK WE CAN DO ANYTHING OH MY GOD

Reply Retweet Favorite
If you want a pictorial representation of the impact of the general election on the UK political world then this is… https://t.co/cDyp8OVtiD
Jim Waterson @jimwaterson

If you want a pictorial representation of the impact of the general election on the UK political world then this is… https://t.co/cDyp8OVtiD

Reply Retweet Favorite
Fair play. @GoodwinMJ fulfilled his promise, ate his book and is donating to the Motor Neurone Assoc. So I am too..… https://t.co/voWgFxt5O2
Kit Lovelace @kitlovelace

Fair play. @GoodwinMJ fulfilled his promise, ate his book and is donating to the Motor Neurone Assoc. So I am too..… https://t.co/voWgFxt5O2

Reply Retweet Favorite

Though he did not eat the whole book.

matthew goodwin: *eats a couple of pages of the book* me: the ::whole:: book, matthew.
Bim Adewunmi @bimadew

matthew goodwin: *eats a couple of pages of the book* me: the ::whole:: book, matthew.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Yo, if I catch any of you saying he ate the book when he clearly spat it out I'm blocking you like the cowards and traitors you are
Mumbai Lykos @TomWaits4NoMan

Yo, if I catch any of you saying he ate the book when he clearly spat it out I'm blocking you like the cowards and traitors you are

Reply Retweet Favorite

And whether he actually ~ate~ the book, we don't know.

@tara_mulholland Unfortunately, he took the paper out of his mouth before leaving the studio. Whether he ingested p… https://t.co/2ilTbCBV6W
Payam Edalat @payamedalat

@tara_mulholland Unfortunately, he took the paper out of his mouth before leaving the studio. Whether he ingested p… https://t.co/2ilTbCBV6W

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ladies and gentlemen, the 2017 general election.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Sky News

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@BuzzFeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

