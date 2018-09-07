 back to top
A Netflix Episode Inspired A Meme That People Are Trying Out On Their Siblings And It's Hilarious

"Best believe I am doing this to my little brother when I get home today."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Magician Justin Willman has a show on Netflix, and a moment from the series has sparked a meme.

In the clip, Willman does a trick on an unsuspecting member of the public, Jonathan, who doesn't realise everyone is in on the prank.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix / Via youtube.com

He puts a blanket on Jonathan and makes him ~disappear~.

To convince Jonathan even more, two people from the organised crowd pretend to take a selfie with him.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix / Via youtube.com
At which point it dawns on him that he might actually be invisible.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix / Via youtube.com

People have been using this trick on their siblings.

So we saw this challenge on twitter how this family told there brother he disappeared and we wanted to try it out on my little cousin,he got so scared 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/jZMhun6Cbn
"This is the picture we showed him, we took it before pranking him."

this is the picture we showed him, we took it before pranking him😂😂😂
And it's hilarious.

I highly recommend that everyone turns their siblings invisible HAHAHAH
And they've been inspired to try it on their siblings, too.

did this w my bro he just started laughing at me 🤧 https://t.co/7SV8C463iy
bruhhhhh 😂😂 I’m legit finna try this shit on one of my little nephew and nieces now LMAOOOO https://t.co/YgPIgo5Zs3
BEST BELIEVE I AM DOING THIS TO MY LITTLE BROTHER WHEN I GET HOME TODAY https://t.co/I5BVzB3QEV
You can watch the clip here and Netflix's Magic for Humans episode "Seeing Is Believing" here.

youtube.com

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

