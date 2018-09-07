A Netflix Episode Inspired A Meme That People Are Trying Out On Their Siblings And It's Hilarious

Magician Justin Willman has a show on Netflix, and a moment from the series has sparked a meme.
In the clip, Willman does a trick on an unsuspecting member of the public, Jonathan, who doesn't realise everyone is in on the prank.
He puts a blanket on Jonathan and makes him ~disappear~.
To convince Jonathan even more, two people from the organised crowd pretend to take a selfie with him.
At which point it dawns on him that he might actually be invisible.
People have been using this trick on their siblings.
"This is the picture we showed him, we took it before pranking him."
And it's hilarious.
And they've been inspired to try it on their siblings, too.
You can watch the clip here and Netflix's Magic for Humans episode "Seeing Is Believing" here.
