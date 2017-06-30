A Man Has Been Jailed After Attacking A Muslim Teen With A Packet Of Bacon

She said she was was on her way to a polling station with her mum and her sister when she felt something on her face.

Ali said, "I was unable to see and breathe for a while and at this point I couldn’t understand why. I was being suffocated. I thought I was dead. I didn’t know what hit me. It was only when the bacon peeled off my face and it fell to the ground, and the male behind me started shouting 'bacon, bacon, it’s bacon,' that I started to grasp what was happening to me."

She said she turned around to see a tall white man in a motorcycle helmet pointing at her and calling her "scum".

She said the man wasn't on his own and he left with another guy who was with him on a motorcycle.

"No one in cars stopped to help, no one across the road tried to help, no one," said Ali.