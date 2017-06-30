A Man Has Been Jailed After Attacking A Muslim Teen With A Packet Of Bacon

Alex Chivers, 36, from Waltham Cross, has been sentenced to 26 weeks in jail after attacking a Muslim woman with a packet bacon.
Ikram Ali, a 17-year-old student from Enfield, told BuzzFeed News that she was attacked earlier this month.
She said she didn't blame the attacker, but she blamed the media.
She said, "They misrepresent Muslims. I’m an A level student, studying maths, biology and chemistry, with hopes and dreams just like anyone else out there."
"Islamophobia is real, and it is out there and because of the way Muslim women choose to dress, we’re unfortunately a target. However, I still choose to believe there’s more good out there than bad, and that my Hijab will not hinder me in my life."
She posted a video about the attack on her sister's Instagram and people have been showing support for Ali.
And they're disgusted.
