A Man Has Been Jailed After Attacking A Muslim Teen With A Packet Of Bacon

Ikram Ali, the 17-year-old who was attacked, told BuzzFeed News: "I still choose to believe there’s more good out there than bad, and that my Hijab will not hinder me in my life."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Alex Chivers, 36, from Waltham Cross, has been sentenced to 26 weeks in jail after attacking a Muslim woman with a packet bacon.

DC James Payne from Enfield Community Safety Unit (CSU) said: "This was a truly shocking incident."The victim was out with her mother and getting on with her day when Chivers abused her and then set upon her with something he knew would both upset and offend her."We know other people were present during this attack, including an associate of Chivers who filmed the incident. Enquiries are ongoing to trace these people and if you have any information that may assist in identifying them please contact the Community Safety Unit at Enfield via 101."
Metropolitan Police

DC James Payne from Enfield Community Safety Unit (CSU) said: "This was a truly shocking incident.

"The victim was out with her mother and getting on with her day when Chivers abused her and then set upon her with something he knew would both upset and offend her.

"We know other people were present during this attack, including an associate of Chivers who filmed the incident. Enquiries are ongoing to trace these people and if you have any information that may assist in identifying them please contact the Community Safety Unit at Enfield via 101."

Ikram Ali, a 17-year-old student from Enfield, told BuzzFeed News that she was attacked earlier this month.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @honeydol

She said she was was on her way to a polling station with her mum and her sister when she felt something on her face.

Ali said, "I was unable to see and breathe for a while and at this point I couldn’t understand why. I was being suffocated. I thought I was dead. I didn’t know what hit me. It was only when the bacon peeled off my face and it fell to the ground, and the male behind me started shouting 'bacon, bacon, it’s bacon,' that I started to grasp what was happening to me."

She said she turned around to see a tall white man in a motorcycle helmet pointing at her and calling her "scum".

She said the man wasn't on his own and he left with another guy who was with him on a motorcycle.

"No one in cars stopped to help, no one across the road tried to help, no one," said Ali.

She said she didn't blame the attacker, but she blamed the media.

She said, "They misrepresent Muslims. I’m an A level student, studying maths, biology and chemistry, with hopes and dreams just like anyone else out there."

"Islamophobia is real, and it is out there and because of the way Muslim women choose to dress, we’re unfortunately a target. However, I still choose to believe there’s more good out there than bad, and that my Hijab will not hinder me in my life."

She posted a video about the attack on her sister's Instagram and people have been showing support for Ali.

Guys this sister got attacked today... Wallahi the world is just getting worse please be safe out there and don't g… https://t.co/10EWKMi8fZ
Naima @naimaibrahiim

Guys this sister got attacked today... Wallahi the world is just getting worse please be safe out there and don't g… https://t.co/10EWKMi8fZ

Reply Retweet Favorite
instagram.com
instagram.com

And they're disgusted.

Twitter: @ItsMe_Mina
Twitter: @leylabreezy1
Twitter: @kayseeya_

Connect With UKNews