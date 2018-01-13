 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

A Far-Right Group That Supports Donald Trump And Brexit Disrupted A Speech By London's Mayor

"It is a pleasure to be here even though we were distracted by the actions of what some would call very stable geniuses," Sadiq Khan said after the men were escorted out of the venue.

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Simon Dawson / Reuters

A speech by London mayor Sadiq Khan was disrupted by a far-right group quoting Magna Carta and shouting slogans in favour of US president Donald Trump and Brexit.

Far right rabble have now been removed from Fabian conference, to huge cheers #Fab18
Josiah Mortimer @josiahmortimer

Far right rabble have now been removed from Fabian conference, to huge cheers #Fab18

Reply Retweet Favorite

Khan's speech to the Fabian Society conference in central London was interrupted by a group calling itself the White Pendragons.

Advertisement
Simon Dawson / Reuters

The group of men tried to carry out a citizen's arrest on the mayor, and initially refused to leave, threatening to sue anyone who touched them for common assault.

Police officers eventually removed the protesters from the venue.

Sadiq Khan’s speech at @thefabians conference interrupted by protest by group called White Pendragon who tell me Fa… https://t.co/iJmfQI3lhl
Paul Brand @PaulBrandITV

Sadiq Khan’s speech at @thefabians conference interrupted by protest by group called White Pendragon who tell me Fa… https://t.co/iJmfQI3lhl

Reply Retweet Favorite

Speaking to ITV News' Paul Brand outside the venue, the group denied being far-right but said Khan had no right to be Londons's mayor on account of his religion.

When asked to explain their objection to the Fabian Society a member of the group said it was subverting the UK constitution without elaborating further, and proceeded to quote Magna Carta.

Asked several times for some clarity on what their objection to the Fabians is. They claim Fabians are subverting t… https://t.co/HEeBnclhh2
Paul Brand @PaulBrandITV

Asked several times for some clarity on what their objection to the Fabians is. They claim Fabians are subverting t… https://t.co/HEeBnclhh2

Reply Retweet Favorite

After the men had been peacefully led from the venue, Khan referenced a recent tweet by President Trump by saying: "It is a pleasure to be here even though we were distracted by the actions of what some would call very stable geniuses."

Simon Dawson / Reuters


Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement