14 BTS Fans Talk About The Racism They've Experienced Within The Fandom

Anjelica, who asked to be known by her first name only, told BuzzFeed News that she was in a group chat once where she was repeatedly ridiculed for being offended by the use of the N-word.

"There was a fan who told me that they would not stop saying n***** when singing songs or quoting someone because it’s a 'direct quote'.

"I told them how it’s wrong to do that kind of thing and how it affects black people in reality and they continued saying how they would do it because those are the rules of translation and quoting and that I was wrong for being hurt by it.

"After I stopped replying to them I was tagged again and saw that the account was calling me things like 'unintelligent', 'disrespectful' and one of 'those people'."

She added: "It’s always worse when you engage the abuse because then more people decide to join in."

While she has received abuse from some fans, Anjelica said she had also made some good friends. "I also stay on Twitter for my mutuals," she said. "I love talking to the people I’ve met through BTS and I’ve made some very good friends, so I’m quite grateful for that."