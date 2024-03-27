Community·Posted on Mar 27, 2024I Went Looking For Books With GOOD Trans Representation, These Are The Ones I'll Read Again And AgainBecause good representation really truly matters.by Finn GauthierCommunity ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. Tomorrow Will Be Different by Sarah McBride Crown Publishing Group (NY) What I liked about it: My wife and I read this book together and we both felt so inspired by Sarah, as well as her late husband Andy. They both have taken so much action in advocating for human rights. They will make you want to take action and literally change the world. If you want to feel all the feelings, the happy ones, the sad ones, the inspired ones, read this book. It would be a great pick for book clubs too.You can find it here! 2. Transgender History by Susan Stryker Seal Press (CA) What I liked about it: This book has so much history that never gets taught, let alone discussed on a regular basis. I learned SO much from this book and it provided a comforting reminder that despite what some vocal transphobic people would like us to believe, not aligning to an assigned binary gender is no new thing. It’s just that a lot of our history has been unfortunately in many cases deliberately destroyed and erased. We’ve actually been around forever! Everyone who reads this book will learn something new.You can find it here! 3. Sorted: Growing Up, Coming Out, and Finding My Place: A Transgender Memoir by Jackson Bird S&s/Simon Element What I liked about it: I might be a bit biased here because I feel like I just happened to pick up the right book at the exact perfect moment in life that I needed it. Jackson is so relatable and hearing his stories, that were similar to some of my own, gave me so much comfort while I was sorting out some gender stuff. I don’t know Jackson IRL, but he seems like such a cool, kind, genuine person. One thing I really liked about it beyond just the content is that there are asides in boxes sprinkled throughout the book explaining basic gender related topics in more detail. Being able to get more info when you want it, and skip it when you don’t need it, made the book flow really nicely.You can find it here! 4. Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe Oni Press What I liked about it: Simply put, it’s a graphic novel with a great story, representation, and beautiful art. I picked the book up off the shelf to casually browse through it, then ended up sitting down right there on the floor to read it all in one sitting. I couldn’t put it down! Also, this book is a huge target of the recent-ish wave of book bans, so this is a good one to purchase or check out of your local library. It supports the author and lets retailers/librarians know to keep this book on the shelves!You can find it here! 5. Pageboy by Elliot Page Flatiron Press What I liked about it: It is one of the most honest and open memoirs I’ve ever read. I was truly impressed by Elliot’s vulnerability and reading it felt like a deep conversation with a close friend. There is positivity and joy, but also honesty that sometimes really bad things happen in life. Definitely worth reading when you’re in the headspace for a deeper read.You can find it here! 6. Boys Weekend by Mattie Lubchansky Pantheon Books What I liked about it: This graphic novel strikes a good balance between acknowledging the main character’s experiences around gender, while also serving as a fun, chaotic, alternative universe kind of read. I also loved that it’s fiction! It’s surprisingly rare to find fiction books with trans characters, and it felt like many of the books I read with trans representation were memoirs/nonfiction. And I do love those, but sometimes it’s nice to get immersed in another world.You can find it here! 7. Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about Trans (But Were Afraid to Ask) by Brynn Tannehill Jessica Kingsley Publishers What I liked about it: The title holds up, it really does cover lots of basic info about what it's like to be transgender. It also includes personal narratives from the author, so it’s engaging and doesn’t read like a dull encyclopedia. It’s an engaging way to learn and reflect on many different topics. I think it’s great for anyone who wants to learn, including folks exploring their own gender.You can find it here! 8. The Out Side: Trans & Nonbinary Comics compiled by The Kao, Min Christensen, and David Daneman Andrews McMeel Publishing What I liked about it: It’s a compilation of comics by many different artists on lots of different topics, so you really get a variety of experiences. It does a good job at showcasing how gender expression and identity can vary so much between people. We’re all different and that’s great! I feel like the comics were written more for people who are trans and nonbinary, but allies will still enjoy it.You can find it here! 9. And To Be Taught, If Fortunate by Becky Chambers Harper Voyager What I liked about it: When I picked this up I was expecting a good story and detailed setting. I was pleasantly surprised to find trans representation! Even better, it wasn’t a plot point about someone coming out, facing hardship, etc. It’s just like a friendly, “Oh hey, this cool person you assumed was cisgender because most books only feature cis people isn’t cis. Ok, moving on”. Everyone that I’ve talked to who has read this book loved it. I haven't read a ton of science fiction, so I wasn’t sure if I would like it, turns out I loved it. It’s a pretty short book too, so if you are debating about this one, just read it!You can find it here! Do you have any books that include GOOD trans representation? Let me know in the comments below!