This Tutor Explains What It's Like To Get Your High School Diploma As An Adult And Why It's Worth It

Deciding to go back to finish or even start your high school diploma can be intimidating, but there's a large support system ready to help you! Some of that support system is volunteers like Julian Plant, a math tutor at Begin Anew, an adult education center in Tennessee. Check out his interview below to learn more about his experience and perspective as a tutor. And when you're ready to get started, go to FinishYourDiploma.org to find a supportive education center near you and to learn about the steps you'll need to take to finish your education!