This Tutor Explains What It's Like To Get Your High School Diploma As An Adult And Why It's Worth It

Thinking about going back for your high school diploma? Math tutor Julian Plant is just one of the thousands of people who are helping adults just like you to finish their degrees!

Deciding to go back to finish or even start your high school diploma can be intimidating, but there's a large support system ready to help you! Some of that support system is volunteers like Julian Plant, a math tutor at Begin Anew, an adult education center in Tennessee. Check out his interview below to learn more about his experience and perspective as a tutor.

Speech bubble with text about considering returning to school
"The big thing for us [at Begin Anew] is we are so open. Just come and see! There's multiple sessions every week you can just sit in on. You don't have to take notes. ... We just want you to kind of be open to the option of going back to school, because once we get you in there, we have a bunch of different resources. If you have children, we have somebody that watches over your children ... while you're trying to learn. 

"We have folks that don't know what they would do once they get their equivalency, and [so we have someone that can say], 'Hey, there's actually a local community college in the area.' ... And then we can get you into a trade or into community college to kind of expand your education. ...

"The idea is we just want you to show up and we can help you with whatever your goal or vision is. We can help you a lot, kind of direct you in the way to go."

Question inside a speech bubble asking how adult education centers, teachers, and tutors aid student success
"On top of the ELL (English Language Learner classes) for non-English speakers ... the biggest thing is with timing and children. It's really hard to try and work all day and then go to tutoring and then have children [to care for]. So we try to provide resources for that.

"We have tutors. I specifically do math, but we have tutors for all the different subjects included in the GED or HiSET. And then, specifically in terms of folks that might feel nervous or hesitant about doing it, [who] might be far behind, we really try to cater to all different levels of learning. So we'll have a class and I'll have four or five people. Some people may really need [help with] the basic algebra, addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division, and some people may be way off into the geometry sphere. So we like to have as many tutors as we can to kind of break them off and have one-on-ones. If not [that, then] just kind of put people into groups with other learners at their same level so they can kind of support each other."

Graduate in cap and gown sitting on steps, embracing a young child
FinishYourDiploma.org
Speech bubble inquiring about program accommodation for students with concerns about age, language skills, or education history
"In the regular class that I have every week, we have a couple of people that are just out of high school, early 20s, and we have these two really fun ladies that are [in their] 40s or 50s ... who run their own business, but they want to get their education. They want to do this on top of [their business]. 

"[We have a program] for educating on the English language. A lot of folks struggle with English ... so we also have a separate program within Begin Anew for learning English to help you along. So we have a huge range of ages and demographics."

Graduate in cap and gown raises fist triumphantly at graduation ceremony, surrounded by fellow graduates
FinishYourDiploma.org
Speech bubble containing the question &quot;Is there any advice that you like to give students?&quot;
"I teach math. So I think, in terms of the advice that I give ... I like to really show the difference between the stuff that's really useful and the stuff that you're just gonna need to know for this test. ... There are things like statistics; finding the average, mean, median, all that kind of stuff, [that can be really helpful]. I really try to say hey, have you ever taken your child to a doctor or something like that? [Writer's note: Doctors often compare kids' height and weight to what is the average for kids of the same age, so knowing statistics comes in handy there!] I try to really bring things into the real world. ... So that's probably one of the biggest things that I try to do is point out what's really useful with math."


Speech bubble asking why adults return to school, seeking responses from students&#x27; perspectives
"I think they're looking for more opportunities with job prospects. I think that's a big thing. Sometimes there's that limitation when you don't have your high school diploma, so that's a big thing for them. And that does transcend all ages. However, with one woman who owns a business, her goal is ultimately to [get] that diploma so she can understand her business better. So she's not doing it necessarily to go to school after that or do any sort of higher education... 

"There are people that have had very difficult upbringings that kind of led them down a path, and they're looking to change the direction that they were on. [Getting their degree] is an opportunity to kind of restart and step away from where they were going, and gives them an opportunity to kind of focus on the new direction."

Graduate in cap and gown smiling with two children outdoors, conveying a sense of achievement and family support
FinishYourDiploma.org
Text in speech bubble: &quot;What&#x27;s the biggest change you&#x27;ve seen in your students?&quot;
"I will say the thing that I see most is kind of the confidence. I think that's a huge thing and I love to see it when somebody first shows up and they're a little nervous to answer or participate, and then by the end, once they've graduated, you can see how confident they are in their abilities. We have an annual fundraiser, but it's also to give people a platform to talk about their experience and [it's] really cool to hear the stories of [those who] graduated last December. ... So I think the biggest thing that I see is you can see the conviction in their voice. It almost swells as they get more confident in their ability. It's really cool."

A man and a woman are smiling and looking at a piece of paper that the man is writing on
FinishYourDiploma.org
Speech bubble asking for final thoughts or advice for adults considering going back for their high school degree
"[For] somebody that's looking to go back to school [at an adult education center] ... they are very open. They want to help you. They are trying to create as much of a comfortable environment for you to learn as much as possible. So just go check it out. Give them a call. I promise they're gonna want to welcome you and give you the resources that you need. So I think the biggest thing is just take that first step. Just try it out and see where it lands you.

"The story that I always tell is something I like to call 'the spark,' and it's what attracted me to tutoring. When you train somebody, a lot of it is iterative, repetitive, until ... it's muscle memory, but there's something so magical about when you teach a concept, like, just the core components of math, and you see this look in [the student's] eyes when they can finally take something that you're teaching and apply it somewhere else. I call it 'the spark,' but I just love seeing them get all excited when they can take one problem and apply it to every other problem down the road. I think that's the coolest thing to see."

