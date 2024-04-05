6 Quotes From Adult Graduates And Teachers That'll Persuade You To Go Back For Your High School Diploma

Paid Post

Want your high school degree but worried about what it would be like to go back to school? Check out these quotes from real adult graduates and teachers to see why it's worth it! And when you're ready, you can find a free adult education center near you at FinishYourDiploma.org.

Inspirational quote written on lined paper saying &quot;You&#x27;re never too old and never too young to pursue your dreams&quot; attributed to Aura, graduated at 31

Classes at adult education centers have students of all ages, so whether you're in your 20s, 30s, 40s, or anywhere else in your learning journey, you'll be in great company. Age is just a number after all, so don't let that number stop you from living the life you want! 

Handwritten quote that says &quot;We are here for you. You are not alone. There is someone else to cheer you on&quot; by Andrea, a program manager

While taking that first step can seem scary, you'll have people to help you every step of the way. At the adult education centers, the teachers, office staff, and even the other students will be there to support you. And they're not just there to help you with schoolwork. 

These centers have all sorts of great resources too, with some offering childcare, flexible schedules, night classes, and remote learning. Contact your local center to see which resources they provide!

Inspirational quote on paper about the value of personalized teaching, attributed to Julian, a teacher

Whether you're only a few credits away from your degree or are at the beginning of your learning journey, teachers will be there to help.

A handwritten note says, &quot;For her to see her father celebrating his graduation, it&#x27;s the best feeling in the world.&quot; —Javon

Now that you're an adult, there may be a lot of people in your life who rely on you, so it's normal for going back to school to feel a bit scary. But getting your degree is for you and your family. Do it for yourself and do it for them! You'll be so happy you did. 

Handwritten note in Spanish arguing against the limitation of opportunities due to language barriers

Many adult education centers provide ESL support for students too, so don't worry about the language barrier! Students with all different levels of English skills can go back and get their degree.  

Inspirational quote on lined paper about returning to school for a bigger goal, attributed to Santiago, a graduate at 38

It's normal to feel nervous or overwhelmed, but those feelings won't last! Focus on why you want to go back to school. What is your bigger goal and what will it mean for you and your family?

Still have questions about what going back to school will look like for you? Head over to FinishYourDiploma.org to find a free adult education center near you, where you can ask questions, receive advice, and get started on your degree!

