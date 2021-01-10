Apparently, Bears Are Referenced In Every Episode Of "New Girl", And I Cannot Believe This
There's literally a character named "Bearclaw."
I was recently looking for small, easter egg–like things in shows, and I came across an article about New Girl that told me some positively haunting info.
Ummmm, what was that???
Look! A bear on the loft fridge!
The bear on the California state flag!
A teddy bear shoutout!
Bearclaw! Freaking Bearclaw!
Sometimes bears as a concept are mentioned without the word being said or the animal being shown. Like with the Cubs.
For some episodes, I can't tell where the bear reference is and it's killing me. I guess it's possible bears aren't referenced in each and every single one, but I'm choosing to believe that's not true.
If anyone can spot it in "Injured" (Season 1, Episode 15), please tell me in the comments below. I'm begging you.