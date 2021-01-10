Skip To Content
Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
California residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
© 2021 BuzzFeed, Inc

    Apparently, Bears Are Referenced In Every Episode Of "New Girl", And I Cannot Believe This

    There's literally a character named "Bearclaw."

    I was recently looking for small, easter egg–like things in shows, and I came across an article about New Girl that told me some positively haunting info.

    The section of the article is called, &quot;Bears in Every Episode,&quot;
    Screen Rant

    Also thank you Reddit for helping me with some of the minutiae in this.

    Ummmm, what was that???

    A line in the article that says, &quot;Every episode of the series contains a reference to bears&quot;
    Screen Rant
    Elizabeth Meriwether Pictures / 20th Century Fox Television

    Now, I am a concerningly huge New Girl fan, but I had zero idea this was a thing! And I LOVE IT!

    Fawn says to Nick, &quot;This tastes like the inside of a bear, and that is a compliment, my friend&quot;
    Elizabeth Meriwether Pictures / 20th Century Fox Television

    "Spiderhunt" (Season 4, Episode 17)

    Look! A bear on the loft fridge!

    A picture of a bear on the loft refrigerator
    Elizabeth Meriwether Pictures / 20th Century Fox Television
    A close up on the bear on the loft fridge
    Elizabeth Meriwether Pictures / 20th Century Fox Television

    "The Landlord" (Season 1, Episode 12)

    The bear on the California state flag!

    The California state flag, which has a bear on it, is in a court room
    Elizabeth Meriwether Pictures / 20th Century Fox Television

    "Lillypads" (Season 7, Episode 3)

    A teddy bear shoutout!

    Nick says, &quot;Speaking of cute, Winston Bishop is so cute,&quot; Cece, Coach, and Schmidt say, &quot;How cute is he,&quot; and Nick says, &quot;Teddy bears buy Winston for their kids?
    Elizabeth Meriwether Pictures / 20th Century Fox Television

    "Big News" (Season 3, Episode 21)

    Bearclaw! Freaking Bearclaw!

    Jess says, &quot;I&#x27;m Jess,&quot; the guy she&#x27;s talking to says, &quot;Hi, how are ya,&quot; and Bearclaw pops in and says, &quot;I&#x27;m Bearclaw&quot;
    Elizabeth Meriwether Pictures / 20th Century Fox Television

    "Katie" (Season 2, Episode 2)

    Sometimes bears as a concept are mentioned without the word being said or the animal being shown. Like with the Cubs.

    Reagan says, &quot;I hope that the Chicago Cubs win the World Series while you&#x27;re in a coma,&quot; and Nick says, &quot;That&#x27;s one of the meanest things anybody has ever said to me&quot;
    Elizabeth Meriwether Pictures / 20th Century Fox Television

    "Heat Wave" (Season 5, Episode 9)

    For some episodes, I can't tell where the bear reference is and it's killing me. I guess it's possible bears aren't referenced in each and every single one, but I'm choosing to believe that's not true.

    If anyone can spot it in "Injured" (Season 1, Episode 15), please tell me in the comments below. I'm begging you.

    Because I love this, people.

    Elizabeth says, &quot;And you were sitting there eating one basil leaf, looking like an idiot panda bear,&quot; and Schmidt says, &quot;Well&quot;
    Elizabeth Meriwether Pictures / 20th Century Fox Television

    "Bachelorette Party" (Season 2, Episode 22)

    It's perfect.

    Nick says, &quot;You and Reagan have &#x27;things,&#x27; I didn&#x27;t even know you guys were in touch,&quot; and Jess says, &quot;Yeah, we text, you know, we also send each other pictures of bears wearing backpacks and other humorous exchanges&quot;
    Elizabeth Meriwether Pictures / 20th Century Fox Television

    "Raisin's Back" (Season 6, Episode 11)

    I'm on cloud freaking nine.

    A bear painting on the wall in Winston&#x27;s room
    Elizabeth Meriwether Pictures / 20th Century Fox Television

    "No Girl" (Season 5, Episode 4)

    Thank you once again, New Girl, for making me thrilled to be alive.

    Jess says, &quot;What do you call top no pants,&quot; Schmidt says, &quot;Oh, that&#x27;s like a Winnie the Pooh, or a Paddington, I guess, pretty much any kind of bear&quot; and Winston says, &quot;Oh, Honey the Smacks Frog, there&#x27;s the Donald the Duck&quot;
    Elizabeth Meriwether Pictures / 20th Century Fox Television

    "Fancyman, Part 2" (Season 1, Episode 18)

    Share This Article

    TV and Movies

    Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

    Newsletter signup form