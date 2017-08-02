Sections

World

This Baby And Giant Dog's Friendship Proves All You Need In Life Is A Dog Twice Your Size

They're so cute OMG.

Posted on
Hikaru Yoza
Hikaru Yoza
與座ひかる BuzzFeed Staff, Japan
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

An Instagram account's pictures of a giant standard poodle and a tiny baby have become a hit.

たまねぎ / Via Instagram: @tamanegi.qoo.riku

Instagram user Tamanegi posts pictures of their three giant standard poodles Qoo, Riku, and Gaku and their 1-year-old granddaughter Mame.

たまねぎ / Via Instagram: @tamanegi.qoo.riku

Riku and Mame get on super well. They read the newspaper together.

たまねぎ / Via Instagram: @tamanegi.qoo.riku

Choose books together.

たまねぎ / Via Instagram: @tamanegi.qoo.riku

And dress up together.

たまねぎ

They're truly a perfect team.

たまねぎ / Via Instagram: @tamanegi.qoo.riku

So cute.

たまねぎ / Via Instagram: @tamanegi.qoo.riku

If I had these two waiting for me at my house, I'd dash home every day.

In fact, all of Tamanegi's dogs get on super well with Mame.

たまねぎ / Via Instagram: @tamanegi.qoo.riku

It almost looks like these doggies are raising the baby.

たまねぎ / Via Instagram: @tamanegi.qoo.riku

Everyone who sees photos of the team falls completely in love. Each photo gains thousands of likes and gets loads of cute comments.

instagram.com
instagram.com

What a perfect family.

たまねぎ / Via Instagram: @tamanegi.qoo.riku

You can watch more of them here. 😄

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

This post was translated from Japanese.

バズフィード・ジャパン　スタッフライター

Contact Hikaru Yoza at Hikaru.Yoza@buzzfeed.com.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

