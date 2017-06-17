Karen Handel Is Keeping Donald Trump At Arm’s Length In Georgia's 6th District

You could count on one hand the red “Make America Great Again” baseball caps in the crowd here Saturday at a get-out-the-vote rally for Karen Handel, who is in danger of being the first Republican since the 1970s to lose in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

At least two of the hats sat atop the heads of voters from the nearby 14th District. And that summed up rather neatly the struggle Handel and her GOP allies face.

They need to keep Donald Trump close. Just not too close.

The president beat Hillary Clinton by only 1.5 points last fall in the suburban Atlanta district. Polls suggest Tuesday’s special election — to fill the House vacancy left by Tom Price, whom Trump picked to be Health and Human Services secretary — is a coin flip. Many Republicans fear the contest in its final days is trending toward Democrat Jon Ossoff, who has raised far more money in what’s already the most expensive congressional race in history. Results will be parsed as a barometer for both parties nationally as they realign in the Trump era.

Handel has offered Trump an awkward and politically cautious embrace. He headlined a private fundraiser for her in April, though he already had been scheduled to come to town for a National Rifle Association event. That “checked the box,” Chip Lake, a Republican consultant in Georgia, told BuzzFeed News. Handel accepted an assist from the White House, but she didn’t have to do it in front of TV cameras or the kind of raucous rally crowd that Trump draws. (More recently, Vice President Mike Pence came to the district for a low-key fundraiser with Handel.)

“I think she’s handled it very well,” Lake said. “It’d be a tricky situation for anyone.”

It was hard not to notice the odd medley of mainstream Republicanism and insurgent Trumpism during Handel’s event Saturday in a muggy airport hangar.

One supporter carrying a Handel yard sign walked toward the media section. “Thank you for being here,” he said. It was a gentle contrast to what had happened a few weeks earlier leading up to a special congressional election in Montana, where the Republican candidate (and eventual winner) assaulted a reporter. Meanwhile members of Bikers for Trump, a group whose members are known for acting as enforcers at Trump campaign rallies, paced the floor. When one of the group’s leaders spotted a woman standing up front with a sign criticizing Republicans on health care, he strolled casually toward her, said a few words, then escorted her away.