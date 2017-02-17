Get Our App!
These Guys Are Drift-Racing In Mosul To Show The World Iraq Isn’t All War

Though the driving exposition DID run into trouble after ISIS drones dropped some bombs nearby.

Henry Goldman
BuzzFeed News Executive Producer

Last Friday BuzzFeed News had the chance to witness something in a neighborhood in eastern Mosul that NEVER happened when the city was held by ISIS.

BuzzFeed News’ Mike Giglio and photographer Warzer Jaff report from the drifting event/video shoot, put on by a crew of Iraqi car enthusiasts who call themselves “Riot Gear.” BuzzFeed News

Arshed, one of the organizers, wants the world to know about the car culture in Iraq.

View this image ›

Warzer Jaff/BuzzFeed

Riot Gear puts on driving events around Iraq and makes drifting videos.

Though they doesn’t have many views, the videos Riot Gear has posted on YouTube offer a glimpse into Iraq’s car culture. youtube.com

The driver was a pretty talented young Iraqi.

View this image ›

Warzer Jaff/BuzzFeed

He didn’t want to be identified, however, for fear of reprisals from ISIS.

View this image ›

He just wanted to drive. Warzer Jaff/BuzzFeed

The drifting crew was accompanied by a large convoy of Iraqi security forces.

View this image ›

The western side of Mosul is still held by ISIS, and the drifting exhibition had to stop at one point when ISIS drones started dropping bombs nearby. Warzer Jaff/BuzzFeed

According to the driver, Iraqi car culture was inspired by car cultures of countries in the Gulf.

View this image ›

Warzer Jaff/BuzzFeed

While the drifting event was cut short, the organizers say they plan to return to Mosul soon.

View this image ›

Warzer Jaff/BuzzFeed

