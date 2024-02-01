31 Winter Fashion Buys To Keep Your Littles So Cozy They Might Request To Take A Nap

1. A toddler-sized Carhartt beanie you've likely seen on every Millennial parent's child this winter — not sure what you're waiting for, you're likely overdue to snag one for your own mini-me.
My husband and I definitely thought we were trendy when we bought our toddler, Noah, a Carhartt beanie of his own. Then we realized pretty much every other child in our area has one — as they should! It's super warm. He'll *mostly* keep it on his head, and they come in so many colors! If it's good enough for my husband and I to wear, you better believe it's good enough for my kid.
Promising review: "The quality of the material is great, and if it’s perfectly on my son’s head, it keeps his ears warm and is also so cute! Looks great with every single outfit. I would definitely buy more of these. 🤗" —Marissa Gutierrez
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in sizes 2–5T and 37 colors).
2. A mock neck top and legging set that's giving "my parents are big SKIMS fans" but in a teeny, tiny, toddler-friend size. A must-have for your mini-me's closet this winter, clearly.
This set comes from Gerber's Modern Moments collection and is just SO cute!
Promising review: "This is comparable to the Barefoot Dreams brand. It feels exactly the same! It is so cute and comfy for my toddler! Walmart, please make more!" —Jill
Get it from Walmart for $26.88+ (available in sizes 12M–18M, 2T–4T, and two colors).
3. A heavyweight hooded puffer in various fun styles that maybe (JUST MAYBE) will convince your kid to actually *want* to put their coat on before leaving the house. We can dream, can't we?
Promising review: "Absolutely love this for my baby. It's a bit longer, providing extra coverage and keeping my baby's bottom warm during chilly days. The material is incredibly soft and cozy, ensuring maximum comfort. Plus, the band that keeps the coat in place and prevents it from riding up is a game-changer. Highly recommend this jacket for little ones." —Ivanovna
Get it from Amazon for $34.30+ (available in sizes 12–18M, 2T–4T, youth XS–2XL, and 10 styles).
4. An oversized knit sweater your kiddo will love wearing because it looks *just like* the ones hanging in your closet — not to mention it's made from a cozy cotton blend.
5. A LEGO DUPLO–inspired sweat set littles can snuggle up in this winter (and spring, honestly!). You'll be a big fan of this set since it's only a print of a LEGO brick and won't be able to cause you any bodily harm 😅.
My toddler has many (MANY) sweat sets from H&M — they run large so I'd definitely suggest sizing down. Regardless, these are a staple in my son's wardrobe! I always get compliments when he's wearing them and they are genuinely so cozy. You can also check out a cute LEGO DUPLO sweatshirt dress or a hooded sweat set option.
Promising review: "Cute and comfortable ran a bit big and I have a chunky baby." —H&M Customer
Get it from H&M for $24 (available in sizes 6M–9M, 18M, and 2T–4T).
6. A Disney pullover to mix and match with the pants already on rotation in their wardrobe — it'll be great for layering over tees or onesies and ensuring your tyke stays nice 'n' warm.
Promising review: "The sweatshirt is super cute and will be perfect when we go to see Disney on Ice! The inside is not fuzzy. The sweatshirt looks and fits like a sweatshirt, but is more of a thick long-sleeve shirt material." —Kaylee R.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes 18M, 2T–5T, youth sizes 6–8, and seven styles).
7. A miniature version of THE Amazon Coat we all know and love — if you personally already own it (as so many of us do), you'll already know how plush, warm, and fantastic this jacket is. You and your kiddo are going to look *so* cute twinning in these.
If you don't yet own your own Oralay coat, you can snag one in an adult size here. I purchased the adult version, and it totally lives up to the hype.
Promising review: "I don't normally spend over fifty bucks for a kid's coat but this was an exception. I own two of the 'Amazon Coats,' and I truly love them. They are the best coats I have ever owned. I was happy when they came out with a kid version and in great colors. They are just as warm and just as well-made as the adult version. I know many people have sized up. If you want a couple of seasons' wear, I would size up two." —C. Gillespie
Get it from Amazon for $139 (available in sizes 4T–5T, youth sizes 6–12, and 10 styles).
8. Faux fur–lined boots with a darling bow detail on the sides (which is very in right now if you haven't gotten *that* memo) to keep their tootsies toasty without sacrificing an ounce of style. Get it, girrrrrrl.
Promising review: "I bought these for my grandbaby because I refused to spend $80 on a pair of Uggs. These are super cute, warm, and durable. They are super great quality, and I bought several colors too, can't beat the price for a great look, and baby girl looks fabulous." —Jeanette Alvarez
Get them from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes 5T–10T, youth sizes 1–13, and five colors).
9. A Jane Goodall embroidered sweatshirt for little animal lovers who would adore nothing more than showing off the cool monkeys on their shirt to their pals.
Piccolina Kids is a small business! They create inspirational pieces of clothing for kiddos that also help educate them about some very important trailblazers (think: Malala Yousafzai, Mae Jemison, and others).
Get it from Amazon for $55 (available in sizes 2T–5T and youth sizes 6–14).
10. A double-knit top and bottom set that's so soft to the touch you'll wish they were also selling the material as a full-size blanket — not to mention it's casual, cute, and an easy outfit option to toss your kid into during a busy morning.
Seriously though, my son has this outfit, and the sweatshirt is so ridiculously soft, that I can't help but squeeze him all day long. My mother-in-law also immediately commented on it, saying, "wow, this sweatshirt is soft." It comes from Carter's Little Planet collection, which uses organic fabrics in all of its clothing.
Promising review: "This outfit is perfect for winter. I love the color and the material that it's made from. Very soft, which I love for my sensitive skin baby 😊 not to mention how cute he looks in this" —Ouidaliz
Get it from Target for $22.95 (available in sizes NB–12M and in a butterfly print as well).
11. A cozy Children's Place button-down cardigan covered in hearts that'll bring new meaning to the phrase "pretty in pink." Kiddos can layer this over a long sleeve or their fave dress for some added warmth on chilly winter excursions
Get it from Amazon for $26.95 (available in sizes 12–24M, 2T–5T, and two styles).
12. A coordinated sweatsuit available in 40 (!!!) colors you can absolutely stock up on and use as your little one's "daily uniform." Sets make getting dressed and ready for the day *so* much easier, and it certainly doesn't hurt that this specific one is Cute with a capital 'C.'
Some reviewers noted they purchased these sets and then customized them on their own with iron-on patches!
Promising review: "For the price, this was a great little sweatsuit. It is lighter in weight. Originally got it to wear under a Halloween costume and am glad will get to wear other than that. Fit is very good, not snug but not baggy. Washed up really well" —Kayla B.
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes 6M–24M, 2T–5T, youth sizes 5–6, and 40 colors).
13. A quilted floral jacket you'll be happy to know actually does come in your size as well (yay!), so you and your mini-me can pretend to frolic through the flowers even when it's 20 degrees out and snow is falling.
Ivy City Co. is a woman-owned small business based in Salt Lake City, Utah that was founded by three women who work together to create their own designs. You should absolutely check out all of their Mom + Me styles while you're at it!
Get it from Ivy City Co. for $78 (available in sizes 12M–18M, 2T–3T, youth sizes 6–14, and two styles) and also in adult sizes!
14. Wool socks that'll go *purr-fectly* with your tyke's current obsession with cats. Add 'em to your cart right meow and enjoy the win that is *not* having to fight your mini-me to keep socks on this winter.
Promising review: "I needed something warm for my daughter when she is skiing and playing outside in the winter. The cat print was a huge hit, and they are perfect. They keep her feet warm and are a good thickness to still fit in her boots. Would buy again." —Abbey
Get them from Amazon for $14.99 (available in sizes 1T–3T, youth sizes 4–12, and 22 styles).