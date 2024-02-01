31 Winter Fashion Buys To Keep Your Littles So Cozy They Might Request To Take A Nap

My husband and I definitely thought we were trendy when we bought our toddler, Noah, a Carhartt beanie of his own. Then we realized pretty much every other child in our area has one — as they should! It's super warm. He'll *mostly* keep it on his head, and they come in so many colors! If it's good enough for my husband and I to wear, you better believe it's good enough for my kid.



Promising review: "The quality of the material is great, and if it’s perfectly on my son’s head, it keeps his ears warm and is also so cute! Looks great with every single outfit. I would definitely buy more of these. 🤗" —Marissa Gutierrez

Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in sizes 2–5T and 37 colors).