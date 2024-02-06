1. An all-natural tile and tub cleaner you can count on to effectively remove mold, mildew, and rust — just think of *how* satisfying your before and after photos will be.
Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name-brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. I came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." —Amber Erwin
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.708\.
9. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose cleaning paste that'll help you tackle all of your messes but make it *~pretty in pink~* at the same time.
After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast iron pan (seen above, right) and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning.
Promising review: "I’m very impressed! It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard bristle tooth brush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets. I noticed it really does remove mineral build up, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. The texture feels similar to when you mix honey with sugar to make a lip scrub, except it’s super fine grit and more pasty like putty or clay. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way. I haven’t tried it on rust yet so we’ll see how that goes. Over all very pleased and impressed so far. Highly recommend!" —Marissa
Get it from Amazon for $3.15.
10. A moisturizing saline gel that'll help everyone and anyone fight the good fight against their biggest winter woe — a drippy, chapped nose.
For some added clarity, this product should be carefully applied under your nose and around your nostrils (not inside or up your nose!). It sadly won't get rid of *all* your nasal woes, but it will help provide relief from irritation and chapping (a gift in itself).
Promising review: "My girlfriend had recommended this product to me, and I only purchased a very small tube, not knowing if I would be satisfied or not. It really IS a good product. In the winter, my nose gets dry from the heat and humidity, and I need something to moisturize it. This product really IS excellent. I purchased a small tube, not knowing if I would like it or not, and I do. It's not costly, helps you, and is well worth the price." —SB
Get it from Amazon for $3.62.
11. A set of heart-shaped faux leather bookmarks for anyone who agrees dog-earing the pages of a book should be a sin. (Especially one borrowed from the library!) Slip one of these cuties onto the corner of a page until you can get back to reading.
Promising review: "I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE! I’ve sent the link to all my bookworms and told them to buy them! Great gift idea for a 'reader' in your life. Amazing quality and just super cute would definitely buy again and probably will for someone else." —Brianna
Get a set of six from Amazon for $3.99.
12. Cleaning putty that'll help you remove all the dust and debris from the hard-to-reach crevices in your car. Psh, and to think you were going to PAY someone to clean out your car.
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I saw this product on TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders. It’s also great for the though screen in my car! The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" —Loren
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
14. Affresh cleaning tablets to toss into your dishwasher and easily get rid of that yucky smell that seems to appear after a few washes — it'll banish lime and mineral build-up and leave your dishes nice 'n' clean.
I have these tablets and use them all the time! They work especially great after the bottom of my dishwasher has gotten stained with residue from detergent or rusty-looking liquid after I've run my baking sheets through the wash. I love knowing I can just pop one into the dishwasher 1, 2, 3, and end up with a clean machine.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get it from Amazon for $8.95.
15. And a box of washing machine cleaning tablets that'll easily remove any odor-causing residue from inside your machine — you don't want your clothes to smell, do ya?
You can use this product on both front-load and top-load washing machines. I ran it through the old washing machine that was left in my new house (beggars can't be choosers!) and it came out nice and clean.
Promising review: "Works great. My washer started smelling like sour clothes. In turn, my clothes were smelling sour as well. I plopped an Affresh Tab in the washer and let it do its magic. After it was done I opened the washer and to my surprise there was no smell at all. This is a six-pack so buy one box for half a year or two boxes, and only have to order once per year. Definitely recommend." —jcski
Get a box of five from Amazon for $11.95 (also available in a six-pack).
16. A hanging multilevel cat condo you can mount on the back of a door — just because you live in a studio apartment doesn't mean Fluffy doesn't deserve the world, right!? This one will provide 'em with all the fun a freestanding one would but without taking up any floorspace.
Promising reviews: "I purchased this because we live in a small home and our cat tree was taking up too much space in the living room. I am super happy with my purchase. I have three cats and they all go in it! In the photo [on the right] on the top is our 16-pound cat and it is holding him good! I was a bit worried when I saw how high it was off the ground but they jump into it easily! I love how much space it has saved me and how easy it was to assemble, it took me like three minutes. Really great material too. I think it is thicker than the canopy for my gazebo haha." —Ariel
Get it from Amazon for $70.68+ (available in two sizes).
17. A travel bottle-cleaning kit for the parents who *thought* they were truly prepared for their first big trip with their baby but didn't realize yet that *THIS* incredible product exists. It comes with a bottle brush, a bottle to fill with cleaner, and a pop-up drying rack.
Where was this my entire first year of being a parent?!
Promising review: "I love this set! Super practical and useful! Never thought it would be needed but when traveling it did come in handy. It’s super slim so it doesn’t take up much space which is nice! Easy to use and clean!" —Amazon Member
Get it from Amazon for $35.50 (available in two colors).
18. A "Shower Cat" that'll attach to the shower wall and provide you with an appropriate place to stash all the hair that comes out in your hands mid-hair wash. Don't think twice about this one — order it right meow.
Shower Cat is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs.
Promising review: "I first saw this product on TikTok, and I knew immediately that I needed it. I just moved into a new apartment, and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great, but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them, and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick. I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." —Cari Schwartzkopf
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.