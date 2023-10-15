Just 37 Things Your Parents Will Be Proud You Own The Next Time They Come Visit

1. Mouthwatchers' flossing toothbrush has two layers of bristles designed to *really* deep clean your teeth and in between your gums. Your pearly whites will feel as fresh as they do after the dentist but without the whole...ugh-I'm-going-to-the-dentist ordeal. Your parents will be dying to know the secret to your shiny, clean teeth.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord couldn't help but sing the praises of this toothbrush:
"I personally bought this and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
2. Arm & Hammer Deodorizer Odor Busterz you can keep in the bottom of your garbage can to fight off even the stinkiest of smells — there's nothing worse than opening your kitchen garbage after throwing out broccoli the night before. 🤢
I have a similar item in the bottom of my baby's diaper pail and it really does make a difference! Reviewers also note it's been a great addition to their laundry baskets as well.
Promising review: "We consistently take out the garbage from our diaper pail, and even though the odor is sealed into the pail sometimes there can be a lingering odor when you go to change the bag. I decided to pop two of these in the pail underneath the plastic bag to see if it would help combat the smell and it’s like magic. We haven’t noticed any scent so far and they last a long time, more than three months of odor control! (We have a 3.5-month-old.) Definitely will be throwing one of these into my husband's tennis bag!" —Maddie Vasiliev
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.98.
3. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows because the last time your parents stayed over at your place they complained about their necks hurting for the duration of their visit. Let's avoid all of that and upgrade your guest room pillow situation.
Promising review: "I purchased them two years ago. They are the most wonderful and comfy pillows I've ever had. When I read the reviews saying they washed up badly, I was ready to buy new ones. Lo and behold, I washed them and dried them in the dryer, and they turned out great. I just have the older type stackable washer and dryer set, not large, just regular sized. I put both pillows in the washer on gentle, then put both pillows in the dryer. I ran the dryer on medium heat and ran the cycle several times, just to make sure. I'm happy they turned out so well 'cause I love these pillows!" —T. Rune
Get a set of two from Amazon for $61.37+ (available in Standard/Queen or King sizing).
4. A travel pill organizer you'll wonder how you've lived this long without — it's moisture-proof, has eight compartments, and is made of cereal fiber and food grade plastic. You can totally use this *all* the time, not just when you're jet setting. When your mom notices it on your nightstand in place of scattered bottles she'll think "wow, they've really gotten their act together."
Promising review: "I love these! I have pretty severe ADHD, and I am constantly forgetting my meds when camping or hiking or just generally leaving the house for extended periods of time. These make it so much easier for me to just squirrel away in my backpack and be so pleased when I find them again. The labels are great, they are durable, and I'm no longer finding stray pills of unknown origin in the bottom of my bag. Highly recommend" —Eliza
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $9.47.
5. A pet hair remover with a unique patented brush design that'll let you invite guests to sit down without fear of them being covered head-to-toe in your dog's hair.
Promising reviews: "The ChomChom Roller really works. I have two German Shepherds who shed SO much, so this was necessary. The ChomChom Roller picked up SO much fur the vacuum couldn’t." —Ezra Gordon
"I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
Get it from Amazon for $29.95.
6. Washable microfiber mop pads you can use with your Swiffer WetJet and finally stop spending so much money on disposable options.
One pad can last up to 100 washes and works on pretty much any surface, from wood to tile to stone. Turbo Mops is a small business!
Promising review: "These are life changing. I used a Rubbermaid spray mop for years that I never really loved and when it broke I got a Swiffer and was using the old Rubbermaid mop cloth pads with it still. They didn't fit the Swiffer great and I decided to get new ones. These scrub so much better and pick up way more dirt than my other mop pad. I have two dogs and their dried water and drool is around the kitchen and I used to have to scrub to get that up each time. Not with these pads! I never thought I'd swoon over a cleaning product but...here we are :)." —JB
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.45.
7. Angry Orange pet odor eliminator for anyone with an adorable furry friend who is still learning how to control their bladder — this will help banish evidence of accidents (and the lingering smell that goes along with it).
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and used to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!' This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
8. Reusable produce bags you can tote with you to the farmer's market, fill with fruits and veggies, wash them *in* the bags, then store 'em in the fridge *also* in the bags. Your parents won't be able to get over just how responsible you've become.
Get a set of 12 from our Goodful Shop for $12.99.
9. Extra long oven mitts, so when you reach into your oven to remove the incredible-smelling French toast casserole you've finally tried your hand at baking, you won't risk burning your arms in the process. Your mom's going to try yours out just once and start asking you where she can get her own, I promise.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these oven mitts! It's one of those kitchen items that are a MUST, but always put off purchasing. I had a criteria of what I wanted in mitts and found them. The mitts do everything they say they do and that's keeping my hands and arms safe. I highly recommend them." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $24.68 (available in six colors).
10. Shower door cleaner you can count on to make your door shine like the top of the Chrysler building — not that either of us have been up there, so we'll just have to take someone else's word for it.
Promising review: "I recently moved into a new apartment that was very clean. Except my walk-in shower doors. They were in abysmal shape and made my entire bathroom look embarrassingly unkempt. The lime deposits were thick and stubborn; the doors had clearly not been thoroughly cleaned for a long time. After one application and touching up a couple of small but particularly encrusted areas, my doors looked like new ... the glass seemed to disappear entirely!" —SoundByte
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
11. KitchenAid shears, because you should probably stop using your regular ol' crafting scissors when you're cooking. 😅 Use these to beautifully cut quesadillas or pizza into slices or to finally chop herbs. Your parents will be more than thrilled to be spared watching you and your clumsy track record attempting to use a knife while prepping them dinner.
Promising review: "These scissors do it all! From cutting poultry to removing gristle from the bottom of a tri-tip roast, and any number of other kitchen items. I'm left-handed, and the grip is comfortable. They're very easy to clean, and the plastic sheath that comes with them is a plus, preventing me from gouging myself when looking for other items in the 'sharp object' drawer. I'm thinking about getting a second pair. I highly recommend these kitchen shears!" —Suzy-Q666
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in six colors).
12. A laundry detergent holder that'll prevent your washing machine from getting covered in unwanted soap scum and make it easier than ever to disperse the liquid — a must-have if, for you, the thought of trying to lift that heavy bottle of detergent makes you put-off doing laundry altogether.
Skywin is a small business that makes an array of home organizational products.
Promising review: "Loving this product.❤️ I no longer have to struggle to hold my club-size laundry detergent jug while trying to dispense laundry soap. The band is great because it holds my club size laundry jug to my new detergent holder, preventing my detergent from falling to the floor. this detergent holder is also wide enough for any club-size laundry jug." —Annabell
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in seven colors).
13. Downy Wrinkle Release Fabric Spray, for those days you simply have no interest in breaking out your iron. This magic spray will also help remove any lingering odors from fabrics (the blanket your dog has not-so-subtly been trying to claim as their own) and prevent static cling.
Promising review: "I hate doing laundry. I don’t have a fancy washing machine with a wrinkle setting and usually leave my clean clothes in the dryer or laundry basket for days. They get wrinkled and I don’t iron. I saw someone on TikTok mention this stuff, so I thought I’d give it a shot and HOLY COW is it a game changer. I’m going on vacation in a couple of weeks for a wedding and will be taking a bottle with me! I’m driving so I can take the big bottle, but I have also seen travel sizes for anyone taking a plane!" —EvaAna
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $10.79.