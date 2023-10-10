BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors.

    Fall Prime Day Ends Tonight, But It’s Not Too Late To Treat Yourself To A Few Of These 95 Things

    You deserve it, and you deserve it *even more* because you’re buying now, when you can save.

    by
    Heather Braga
    by Heather Braga

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Gabriela Manjarrez
    by Gabriela Manjarrez

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. 24% off (that's $60 off, a new lowest price ever!) the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro. With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.

    the earbuds and their case
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Worth every penny!! Seriously. I used my AirPods Pro (1st generation) practically every day since I got them 4 years ago. I saw that Apple recently released the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with the USB-C port, and I got them since they were on sale. I loved the AirPods Pro (1st generation), and the 2nd generation dramatically improved on everything that I loved. The noise cancellation really is twice as good, just like they say, and the charging case also feels so much better with improved location tracking, lanyard notch, and charging indicators. Whether or not you're ready to upgrade is totally up to you, but these earbuds are certainly worth it. If you have an iPhone, these are a must have." —Bryant

    Price: $189 (originally $249)

    2. Lanolips Multipurpose Superbalm for 20% off — it'll moisturize your lips without making them feel sticky (a big win) but can *also* be used on your cuticles, elbows, and any other patch of dry skin you come across. A little goes a long way, so apply with reckless abandon!

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    I've been using this tube of lip balm and absolutely loving it. The first time I tried it out, I applied it before bed and was delighted by how soft and moisturized my lips felt when I woke up the next morning. The scent isn't overpowering (which I appreciate in a lip product), and it goes on smoothly. Zero complaints!

    Promising review: "This is the best lip balm I have ever tried, and believe me, I've tried them all. I only have to use this in the morning, and it lasts almost all day. The only time I have to reapply is after eating. Also good for cuticles and the back of my hands." —Sharon O

    Price: $10.80 (originally $13.50) and check out the other scents that are *also* on sale for 20% off


    3. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream Moisturizer for 57% off that packs in the moisture thanks to hyaluronic acid in a non-irritating, fragrance-free formula.

    model holding bottle
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I don't know what they put in this stuff but my skin is soft all day without being sticky. The lotion is thin feeling when you put it in but leaves your skin feeling smooth, soft and moisturized all day!!" —Wendy Morse

    Price: $6.98 (originally $16.10)

    4. A dual-ended Stila eyeliner for 50% off with all the benefits of the original (fluid, easy application, high pigment, staying power) with an added bonus: it comes with a regular tip and a micro tip for your most precise wing yet.

    the eyeliner pens
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Stila is the best eyeliner!! The felt tip application works best for me with my hooded eyes and I always wing my liner. The double end with the smaller pen helps with precision. I've been using this kind for literal years (single ended version) and the quality of the product is top tier for not smearing and staying well. I recommend using a primer (setting spray if you may sweat too) and then this liner will last allllllll day. The drugstore dupes (Revlon, colourpop, etc) work ok for staying power but the felt tip is either too stiff or too flimsy for me - Stila is just right for my application." —Laureo

    Price: $16 (originally $32)

    5. A spacious travel-friendly backpack for 25% off that's TikTok-famous for a reason: super roomy, zips completely open (like a suitcase — so it's easy to find what you need), has plenty of pockets (including one for shoes and a separate wet bag!), and a strap that slides down over your luggage handle for easy transport.

    The backpack in black unzipped to show internal pockets and capacity
    Amazon

    And reviewers say it meets even Spirit and JetBlue's personal item rules and fits under airplane seats! I have this backpack and have now traveled with it several times — it's really great!

    Promising review: "I bought this backpack for work. It's the BEST backpack I've ever used. I needed one with several pockets and not too big or heavy. I found that with this backpack, I can fill it and still have room! There's even a shoe and clothing compartment for traveling! The straps are just wide enough to stay on your shoulders especially with the snap straps in front. I also love the color, and it's true to the picture color. If you're looking for lightweight with tons of pockets, this is what you need!" —Kelly Miller

    Price: $35.19 (originally $46.99)

    6. An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges for up to 54% off *plus* an additional 10% off — reviewers sing their praises as a budget-friendly swap for Beauty Blender and Real Techniques, since you get five of these for less than $10! Plus, when it comes to blending foundation, concealer, powder, and BB creams, there's no better tool for a ~flawless~ finish.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris

    Price: $5.94+ (originally $12.99; available in 10 sets; be sure to click the coupon for this price!)

    7. A bottle of CND Essentials nail and cuticle oil for 30% off formulated to condition dry and damaged cuticles, nails, and surrounding skin. It has deep penetrating properties and is made with jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E oil. Just paint a coat over your nails and cuticles, especially after a manicure. It's become a must-have for over 19,000 Amazon reviewers.

    a before and after photo of a reviewer with peeling nails, and the same reviewer with healed nails
    amazon.com

    Each day, brush the oil over your nails and cuticles and they will begin to grow longer and stronger. No more brittle, peeling nails for you!

    Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This-size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana

    Price: $9.72 (originally $13.88; available in three sizes)

    8. An ever so popular Winky Lux glimmer balm that's 30% off that'll react to your skin's pH levels and use some sort of witchcraft to give you the perfect, natural shade of pink for your skin tone. And no, it's *not* just a bunch of Hocus Pocus.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been trying different lipsticks and lip glosses for quite some time. None seemed right for/on me but then I saw the Winky Lux Glimmer Balm so I thought I’d give it a try. Boy, am I glad that I did! It goes on almost sheer, then turns into a pretty shade of pink and it is also very moisturizing, which is a huge plus for me!! I loved it so much that I just ordered two more. Love this product!! 💕" —Mary E.

    Price: $11.89+ (originally $17; available in five shades on sale).

    9. OUAI Melrose Place Eau de Parfum for 20% off that'll ensure you smell divine at all times — it's scented with champagne, bergamot and rose 🥰.

    a perfume bottle lying on top of roses
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I got this perfume as a sample from Ulta and liked it. I bought a bigger bottle and loved it. I plan on using it at my wedding. I love the floral, clean scent and I like how long it lasts." —Kaylee Pavao

    Price: $51.20 (originally $64) and checkout everything else on sale from OUAI for 20% off!

    10. A ChapStick advent calendar with 12 lip balms for 30% would 1) make for a cheap, great gift for a VARIETY of recipients but 2) would also just be an excellent way to stock up on the good stuff for your own dang self.

    the packaging
    Amazon

    Lip balm advent calendar features Christmas ChapStick flavors: Candy Cane, Vanilla Icing, Cake Batter, Sugar Cookie, Classic Strawberry, Vanilla Mint, Graham Cracker, Clover Honey, Milk Chocolate, Cotton Candy, Green Apple and Classic Original

    Price: $12.59 (originally $17.99)

    11. A compact Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster for 31% you can use like a regular toaster *then* flip on its side to transform it into a toaster oven. May waffles and reheated leftover pizza (which is superior to all other leftovers, btw) be in your near future.

    amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the flip toaster in action.

    Promising review: "This toaster has become a must-have in my kitchen. Want a grilled cheese? Throw it in at 350 degrees for eight minutes and come back when the timer is done! Want pizza rolls? 350 for 10 and then they’re done. This thing is so convenient and I love it when a device can do two or more things in one small package. Highly recommend!" —Ryan Chrum

    Price: $89.99 (originally $129.99)

    12. A set of pearly hair clips for 20% off, so pretty you'll want to start planning all of your outfits around them. Prepared to be showered in compliments — everyone's going to want to know where you picked these beauties up from.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am wearing these a lot and they appear pretty sturdy. I have worn almost every day since opening the package! Look like they came from an expensive boutique. Worth the purchase." —Josh and Margaret

    Price: $6.39 (originally $7.99)

    13. A Vera Bradley twill bag for 64% off that'd be the perfect commuting tote for you *or* someone on your holiday gift list.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a large tote bag with pockets all around the inside and multiple on the outside, including a hard to see one near the zipper top I found by accident. The shoulder straps are flat and stay put. The bag stands on its own but is still soft to the touch. The weight mainly depends on the contents. It's not a cheap bag but it is a quality bag. I would buy it again, I like it that much." —customer

    Price: $56.10+ (originally $155; available in more colors/patterns for a lesser discount)

    14. A cushioned bath pillow for 60% off that'll support your neck, your back, and your need to relax and unwind after a rather unpleasant day. You deserve it!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Bath Haven is a small business.

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this!!! Five stars all the way! I love soaking in baths but always had to use two or more towels every time to cushion my tailbone / neck from crunching against the hard tub. With this bath bed though, I am relaxing in delightful comfort the entire time and no longer have any pressure on my tailbone or head against the hard surface. Feels like I’m laying on a cloud." —Ashley

    Price: $34.39+ (originally $84.99; available in four styles)

    15. An LED backlight for your TV for 38% off that brings the colors on your screen into the room for a truly riveting viewing experience. It senses the colors on the screen in real time, and you can even hook it up to your Google Home or Alexa for voice control!

    amazon.com

    It's also helpful for eyestrain!

    Btw, this gif is from an Amazon reviewer — checkout the whole video to watch these lights in action, and their very helpful review if you're having trouble calibrating your lights.

    Promising review: "Being a frugal sort it really took me awhile to go ahead and get this product. Worried about buyer's remorse and such. All I can say is boy howdy: I should have gotten this sooner! After installing it to the back of my new 65-inch TV and fired it up I almost cried. It was as if Bob Ross himself had descended from heaven and painted my walls full of happy little lights. Simply amazing. I had seen in some reviews that some colors didn't match so well. As the guardian of a few felines I decided to do a test. First I grabbed my orange cat Ollie and pointed the camera at him. On the wall a glorious orange. Next was my black cat Midnight. Aimed it at him and a light white color splashed the wall. Highly impressed I grab my last cat Skittles, a calico, and swept it over him. Amazing lights bouncing off the wall — I was totally sold at this point. My only regret with this product is that I didn't buy it earlier. If I had maybe I would still have a wife and not so many cats." —Amazon Customer

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this lights, the app is super helpful and has a lot of different settings and colors to choose from; you can even make your own color theme! I love when I play music and it changes with the beat. Best purchase I've ever made!" —Miriam Garcia

    Price: $55.99 (originally $89.99 fits 55"–65" TVs).

    16. A Casper Original Hybrid Mattress for 25% off that won't creak or send you rolling directly into the middle like a deflating air mattress.

    Casper original hybrid
    Amazon

    Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Chelsea Stuart has to say: "I've been sleeping on a Queen-size Casper Hybrid mattress for a few months now and WOW did I not know what I was missing!!! I previously opted for cheaper bed-in-a-box options that were fine, but just didn't even compare to Casper. I am a stomach sleeper and I prefer my bed to be super squishy but I also know that's terrible for my spine. The Casper Hybrid has a combination of springs and foam (with three ergonomic zones that alleviate spinal pressure) so it's extremely comfortable *and* supportive. I also love the extra edge support because my cats are bed hogs and I often end up pushed to the side so at least I'm not rolling off!"

    Price$821.25+ (originally $1,095+; available in sizes Twin–California King)

    17. A single-serve Keurig coffee machine for 52% off since it'll make the perfect amount of java for your early mornings. This compact machine makes coffee in under one minute because it knows you don't have any time to waste.

    reviewer image of the red Keurig machine on a kitchen countertop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Gotta love this Keurig!! Very easy to use and clean. Gives out the coffee you want every time. Like the different settings and is small enough that it doesn't take up too much counter space. I use this every day and it has never failed me." —M add

    Price: $47.50 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

    18. A supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers for 37% off plus an additional 15% off that you should keep by your bed so your feet won't have to touch your freezing cold hardwood floor first thing in the morning.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m 100% not gonna lie but I saw these on TikTok and was interested...needed new house slippers so I ordered. omg! YES. YAAAAS. I recommend. So soft. So plush. I ordered them in black and a half size up based on other reviews...I just enjoy how they feel on my toes. 🖤🖤 buy! Do it now! Even if TikTok told you to!" —ashdav

    Price: $18.99+ (originally $29.99; available in women's sizes 5–10 and 12 colors)

    Don't forget to clip the 15% off coupon for an additional discount!

    19. Essence's Lash Princess mascara for 20% off, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof for the summer.

    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Here's what BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."

    Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd

    Price: $3.99 (originally $4.99)

    20. A bodycon maxi dress for 23% off great if you're not ready to purchase the uber-popular Skims one but still want a simple style that will make you feel great. You may return again and again to buy more colors, as many reviewers do.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "I was so hesitant about ordering this dress. I’m a Skims lover, I swear by them, but I said 'let me just try it.' Y'ALL this dress is everything! So stretchy, feels good on the skin, and gives BAWDYYYYY! I ordered another color." —Alexis

    Price: $19.99 (originally $25.99; available in women's sizes XXS–XL and 10 colors)

    21. THE Amazon Coat for 41% off with a lining so cozy it'll definitely keep you snug as a bug when you head down a snow-covered hill in a picture-perfect sled or, you know, run out to grab some coffee.

    buzzfeed editor maitland quitmeyer in the green coat
    BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer

    I can confirm that *many* of us on the BuzzFeed Shopping team own and love this coat! This includes lil' ol' me! I wore it for the first time last winter and was almost TOO warm. It's perfectly heavy and the lined hood is the coziest thing ever — I felt like I was lounging on a built-in pillow when wearing it in the car.

    Promising review: "SO WARM. So stylish! I am so in love with this coat. It seems very well put together and heavy and sturdy. I am usually a size L/XL in everything and the large fits perfectly with the zippers up on the sides. It gets a bit narrow around the hips but it's adjustable so it's fine! Absolutely love this coat ❤️" —Lauren

    Price: $89.99 (originally $151.99, available in sizes 2XS–5X and 13 styles)

    Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    22. A laser hair removal system with cooling technology for 27% off plus an additional 10% off— use this gizmo to painlessly, gently, PERMANENTLY remove hair from any area in your human form, including ones as small as the upper lip area and the more ~sensitive~ one in just eight weeks!! Compared to the thousands of bucks it costs to get it done professionally, this is a steal and a half.

    hand holding the device
    amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the laser hair remover in action.  

    Promising review: "I bought this specifically for my bikini area. I have only used this product on that area. I am now in my eighth week, and there is hardly any hair left. I am honestly shocked. I was, of course, hoping it would work when I bought it, but honestly was pretty skeptical. It did take twice a week for all of eight weeks but it did work. The hair in your bikini area is the most coarse and therefore, I thought it would take longer but it has gotten rid of almost all the hair. I can’t imagine how well it will work in other areas where the hair isn’t as thick or course. Would definitely purchase again and recommend." —strawn

    Price: $79.79 (clip the "10% off" coupon on the product page for this price; originally $109.99)

    23. A pair of cult-fave, TikTok-beloved biker shorts for 44% that are *deep breath* squatproof! Breathable! Brushed, buttery soft!! And stay the heck PUT while you're working out. (Oh, not to mention ... sneaky side pockets.)

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Honestly the best biker shorts comfortable material and true to size I’m typically a size 6/8 in jeans and got a Medium and fits perfectly! I bought these because of TikTok and honestly will be purchasing more! Haven’t found any like these in stores!" —Kazandra

    Price: $13.99 (originally $24.99; available in women's sizes S–XL and dozens of colors).

    24. An adorable wireless portable charger for 30% off plus an additional 10% off, so you can text in the group chat with reckless abandon during all your adventures without worrying about your phone croaking right before it's time to summon an Uber.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the portable charger in action.

    Promising review: "The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" —Meghan Doble

    Price: $24.49+ (originally $34.99; available in eight colors)

    Clip the 10% off coupon before checking out to get the discounted price!

    25. An at-home slushy-making cup for up to 20% off here to turn any drink (yes, you read that right, anything from a Coke, to LaCroix, or even juice) into a slushie. And it's so easy to use — just freeze the cup for four hours, add your cold drink, and crush the side of the cup until slush forms. It even comes with a spill-proof lid so you don't make a mess!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m an absolute sucker for slushies. Why? Heck if I know. I saw this cup on TikTok, and bought it though I was very skeptical. However, it works!! I’ve made at least a dozen already, if not more." —C. Warrick

    Price: $8.79+ (originally $10.99; available in a variety of colors and in multipacks)

    26. A cult-fave Mario Badescu Facial Spray for 30% off infused with cooling aloe and soothing rosewater that you'll be *especially* grateful to have on hand with all the summer dryness and potential sunburns headed your way. This also helps set your makeup with a lovely dewy finish!

    Reviewer holding a bottle of pink facial spray
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So, I purchased this product after seeing it on TikTok. This spray works VERY well with not sensitive skin. For me, I have not experienced ANY breakouts, nor have I experienced any rashes. Overall, it's AMAZING and I use on the daily." —GoodLife7

    Price$8.40+ (originally $12; available in four sizes) 

    27. A bagel guillotine for up to 34% off for all of your carb-slicing needs, whether you're beheading some bagels, muffins, buns, or rolls. Not only will you get perfect slices every time, but this is also muuuuch safer than a regular knife (and less embarrassing than explaining you were bested by a bagel in the emergency room). Psst — parents also love this as a much safer option for kids making their own snacks and meals!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "My boyfriend can’t cut bagels. He literally butchers these poor baby bagels all up. I saw this on a TikTok and I was like oh we need that. So I bought it. And it was a good investment. Now we can enjoy nicely sliced bagels that fit in a toaster and aren’t jagged across. Yay bagel slicer!" —Ci DiPalma

    Price: $17.70+ (originally $26.99; available in four colors)

    28. A sleek LED alarm clock for 44% off designed with a mirror face to be an interesting decor piece. It also lets you know that you have three more hours left to sleep when you wake up randomly in the middle of the night.

    Reviewer alarm clock on marble table
    amazon.com

    Plus, it has two USB outlets, which means you can use it to charge your phone (and AirPods) while you sleep.

    Promising review: "This is what I have been looking for. I had seen this clock on TikTok many times and decided to bite the bullet. Set up was easy and to get it to my perfect setting took me about two to three days of readjusting. I started with the automatic dim and changed it to have the display bright from 7 a.m. to midnight. When I wake up in the middle of the night, it's dimmed so it doesn't hurt my eyes. Instructions were a little tough, but I managed. Definitely recommend this clock to everybody." —Joshy S

    Price: $18.36+ (originally $32.98; available in 10 colors)

    29. A RobeCurls heatless hair curler for 30% off plus an additional 5% off, which is the new BFF of anyone who worries about getting heat damage from hair appliances. You can easily wrap slightly damp air in the satin-covered rod at night and then wake up the next morning and pull it out to buoyant curls.

    Amazon

    Emikeni is a woman-founded small business that specializes in heatless hair curling tools. This rod is designed to work with all hair types, with tutorials included on their site!

    Psst — this TikTok also shows you how to get curls with the RobeCurls fast if you don't have time to wait overnight!

    Promising review: "WOW!!!!! I can’t believe how well this works!!! I’ve seen this all over Instagram and TikTok, and wanted to try it. It’s so easy to put in, takes about a minute or two. Comfortable to sleep in. Then, you take it out, and it looks like you put all this effort into doing your hair. The curls turned out gorgeous, I’m so impressed!!" —Katie Porter

    Price: $19.59 (originally $27.99; available in four colors)

    Clip the 5% off coupon before checking out to get the discounted price!

    30. A Trtl travel pillow for 30% off that'll cushion your neck and keep it upright — which is the best position to prevent neck pain. Plus, your neighbors will silently thank you because it means you're not flopping your head from side to side and onto their shoulders.

    model wearing the gray neck pillow and sleeping upright in a chair
    Amazon

    Check out a TikTok review of the trtl pillow.

    Promising review: "Do you have a few hours? Because I need to tell you about this neck pillow thing my wife just got me. Imagine your neck is swimming in a bowl full of noodles, unable to grasp any support through the turbulence on your flight from LAX to, say, PIT. Then, imagine, just as your neck is about to drown in the limp pasta, a hand reaches down from the heavens and baby Jesus himself wraps your supple, tired neck, barely keeping its cricoid above the surface of the linguini soak, in a velvety, form-fitting embrace. Sure, other necks in the pot are just fine...floating casually next to you, but your neck, your poor poor neck, is writing goodbye letters to its loved ones — clavicles, humeri, and the like — as it can't imagine keeping up this pace for much longer. But then, the sweet Jesus baby appears and wraps it up in what might as well be the brazier of the mighty Athena...and all troubles are forgotten. This is how I felt when I first strapped on Trtl Neck Pillow. My weary neck works all night, sleeps all day — and knowing that Trtl has its back on red eye flights makes all the difference. My neck has said 'sayonara' to floundering with fettuccini and 'hello' to raging with the rigatoni. Thanks, Trtl." —Traveled

    Price: $41.99+ (originally $59.99+; available in two styles and four colors)

    31. An exercise bike with a built-in desk for 30% off so you can cross off "go to the gym" after a long day of working. You can work while pedaling on this bb! The pedaling is quiet (so you can even take a meeting from it), the bike has eight resistance levels, and it will track your mileage, rpm, and more too.

    Reviewer image of white bike desk in a home with laptop propped on the tray and drink in the holder
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMGOSH, this desk bike is one of the best things that’s ever happened to me! Multitasker’s dream! It’s super easy to adjust and quiet. My husband and I use it every night after putting the boys to bed. He’s 6’3” & I’m 5’7”. We adjust it to our heights in seconds. He’ll use it while watching TV/sports and I’ll do it while I work on my laptop. The time just flies by! It’s super compact and easy to wheel around. We’ve been keeping it in our living room since, it doesn’t take up much space and our house is small! We just lower the desk top all the way down and tuck it under our kitchen island. Set up was a breeze too. The quality is great. I highly highly recommend it! We haven’t worked out consistently in years and we’ve been using it nightly!" —Lucy N.

    Price: $349.30+ (originally $499; available in white and black)

    32. Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off (always a Prime Day must-have!) so you can get pearly whites without spending too much green. They mold to your teeth with their no-slip design to dramatically lift even years' old stains. Their widely-loved bleaching formula works overtime so you can see results FAST.

    Hands opening the box of strips
    Amazon

    It comes with 44 strips total: enough for 20 regular treatments and two one-hour express treatments

    Promising review: "I haven't used Crest White Strips in over 5 years. Since then my teeth have stayed really white and I frequently get compliments or questions on how I get my teeth so white. I decided to get a box to boost the whiteness of my teeth. Wow, I was shocked on how much these have improved! Before the strips were really flimsy, hard to remove from the package and were really hard to keep on your teeth — the old ones would slip or bunch up. These are such an improvement! The new strips remove easily from the plastic they are on. The strips are REALLY adhesive! These will not budge! Since I've purchased I have only used about 4 times and I can already notice a difference. Other people have noticed too. I think these are well worth the money and work as good as a professional treatment, I have had friends who have done professional treatments and their teeth are not as white as mine. I highly recommend these to anyone who wants a brighter/whiter smile!" —Vanessa5o5

    Price: $29.99 (originally $45.99)

    33. A *TON* of shades of cult-fave Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint for 40% off — reviewers love this for the softness of the matte color, how buildable and long-lasting it is, and how it doesn't crack or leave skin feeling dry.

    reviewer wearing the coral link ink and holding the product
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Not going to lie, I thought this would be a cheap gel that the pigment wouldn't mix well and/or would have a funky taste or texture. Was super pleased because the texture is AMAZINGLY smooth and soft and can even moisturizer chapped lips without ruining the color. Pigment is very solid, but i thinks blends to lighten appropriately. Also the mauve color is spot on (not overly pink like most brands). Will 100% be getting again!" —Samantha

    Price$5.94 (originally $9.90; available in 24 shades).

    34. A Roomba robot vacuum for 33% off (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you can watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be great.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

    Price: $199.99 (originally $299.99)

    35. A Shark vacuum for 32% off designed for people with allergies (I'm about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and an extra large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.

    A reviewer&#x27;s image of the dust-filled vacuum with five star review text saying it&#x27;s amazing it&#x27;s a no brainer stop looking and buy this vacuum
    amazon.com

    And the included attachments (including an upholstery brush) are designed to pick up pet hair, no problem!

    Promising review: "So I never write reviews but I just had to write this one. I usually use a Dyson multiple times a week on the area rug in my living room. This $500 piece of junk really wasn’t doing a great job at anything related to cleaning. So my cleaning ladies recommended this vacuum, and When it arrived I immediately vacuumed the 5x7 foot rug in the living room. In the picture, you can see what came out of that rug in less than a minute. I am amazed and disgusted at the same time but the fact is, this thing is great! Not just for the price, but generally — for any price, this is the best vacuum I’ve ever owned. It has great suction power on carpet and hardwood floors and for stairs, it even gets the tight corners because it’s so powerful. As for cleaning up hair — I have three dogs, and all the hair is gone off my rug. I used to have to do this by hand with the dyson attachment for upholstery, on all fours, etc. it would take me over an hour. I am so glad I bought this thing! The only couple of cons I need to mention is that it’s definitely on the heavier side and doesn’t fit into the areas under the couch. I used the hose but it’s very stiff so it’s kind of difficult to maneuver without having the vacuum fall over. This may have to do with how new the unit is, but it’s just something to note. Still definitely highly recommend this vacuum. It’s a no brainer." —Verenice B.

    Price: $149.99 (originally $219.99)

    36. Wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off that'll put your brand-name headphones to shame. Reviewers say the sound quality is surprisingly good given the earbuds' under-$25 price tag. And the battery life is equally amazing — listen for over six hours on a single charge (and get up to 30 hours of enjoyment with the charging case).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These headphones were a home run. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs (which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had." —Synee

    Price: $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors)

    37. A two-piece lounge set for 20% off that's about to be your go-to outfit this fall (and beyond). Reviewers (and TikTok-ers alike) swear this set is super comfortable. It's also so easy to grab in the morning when it's chilly outside but your dog needs to go for a walk ASAP.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." —H. Brien

    Price: