You Can't Go Wrong With These 38 Birthday Gift Ideas For The Little Tot In Your Life

The wooden ice cream counter comes with eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, cup, scooper, tongs, wooden spoon, reusable menu card, and six pretend dollar bills. I gifted this to my son over the holidays (he was 20 months old at the time), and he loves it! It's great for practicing his organizing and stacking skills. So fun!

Promising reviews: "My newly turned 3-year-old daughter instantly fell in love with this set! She loves seeing how high she can stack the ice cream cones and pretending to serve Mom and Dad her creations. She's been obsessed with climbing things around the house, and we *desperately* needed a distraction to get her to stop, and this is working so far — she plays with this thing for HOURS!" —West Family

"We gave this item as a gift to my niece, and she loved making ice cream for everyone after she opened it. It’s made well, too, and should hold up to a lot of playing for a very long time. Thanks, Melissa & Doug, for another great toy!" —Lauren

Get it from Amazon for $41.99.