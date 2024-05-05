BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    You Can't Go Wrong With These 38 Birthday Gift Ideas For The Little Tot In Your Life

    No judgment to all of the parents who will be happily playing with their toddler's Little People toys.

    Heather Braga
    by Heather Braga

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A personalized name puzzle that'll help toddlers work on learning letters, colors, and how to pronounce that very unique moniker you've given them — it'll also look super cute on display in their room!

    Personalized wooden name puzzles with various letters for children
    Amazon

    Personalized Favors is a small business!

    Promising review: "Exceeding our expectations, these name puzzles (we have purchased two now, one for a 12-year-old and one for an 18-month-old) are easily handled by toddlers. The letter size is perfect for little hands, and the letters (puzzle pieces) easily pop in and out of the puzzle board." —RJ

    Get it from Amazon for $11.95.

    2. A 5-in-1 indoor climbing set toddlers will scream with delight over when they see it for the first time — it comes with a triangle ladder, a ramp, and arch climb, a rocker, and a slide for them to explore. (This is a must-have for rainy days!)

    Child plays on a wooden climbing structure with a slide and colorful shapes
    Amazon

    Avenlur is a small business!

    Promising review: "Our 16-month-old is an extremely high-energy, agile toddler, and I’ve been trying to find something he can climb that challenges him! This set is impressively well-made, sturdy, and much larger than a lot of the sets I had looked at! It will definitely take some time for our son to master it and teach him to pay attention to what he’s doing! He did fall after the first 10 minutes but got right back up and back on! Very happy with this purchase!! If you are looking for a toddler climber, look no further!!" —melissa wagner

    Get it from Amazon for $199 (available in three styles).

    3. A splash pad you'll thank your lucky stars for when it's hotter than the sun itself outside and your kids are looking for a way to have fun and cool down.

    a child playing in a splash pad
    www.amazon.com

    SplashEZ is a small business!

    Promising review: "This looked like it might be pretty cheap, but so far we've used it five or six times this summer and it's great! The fountain can get pretty high and there's enough room for three or four kids to splash at the same time. It can get really slippery though, so water shoes are recommended." —Ms Helpful

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three styles).

    4. Washable dot markers, so the next time your tyke demands to paint you won't have to mentally prepare yourself for a next-level mess. Hand 'em over to your little artist and relax while they craft you something beautiful.

    Child's artwork with paint bottles and colorful dots and scribbles on paper
    Two upright, labeled paint sticks, one pink and one yellow, on a table with art supplies
    www.amazon.com

    Doodle Hog is a small business!

    Promising review: "My toddler loves these. They are easy to hold and operate. They don’t dry up too fast and the ink doesn’t flow too quickly either. Perfect for a hand to hold and dot with. Easy to clean off hands when art gets a little messy." —Monika

    Get a set of eight from Amazon for $16.99 (also available in a set of 16 and 36).

    5. And a set of jumbo crayons that'll prevent toddlers from snapping them in half the moment they aggressively start to scribble — these are designed to fit in their adorably chubby palms and they're washable.

    Hand holding a cup filled with assorted crayons, useful for creative projects or coloring
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "We love these thick, nontoxic crayons for our toddlers. It makes coloring very fun!" —Brittany

    Get a pack of 18 from Amazon for $12.99.

    6. Crayola Color Wonder Frozen Coloring Pages and Markers, so your kids can color to their heart's content without also creating a rainbow of chaos all over themselves and your home — the markers *only* color on the special paper that comes with the kit.

    Child focused on coloring with markers surrounded by drawings and crayons on the floor
    Crayola Color Wonder mess-free coloring kit featuring Elsa and Anna from Frozen II, with markers and coloring sheets
    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    My mom got these for my son (who is 22 months old at the time of this writing), and it has been SUCH a game-changer for us. He loves to color and paint and demands to do so often, which usually results in a lot of setup, a lot of cleanup, and only about 10 minutes of him actually being entertained. With this kit, we can leave the markers out alongside the coloring book, and he can come and go to it as he feels fit. They really do ONLY color on the magic paper — thankfully. It's become a must-have item in our home, and I'll totally be gifting it to other toddler parents.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.77 (available in three themes).

    7. An InnyBin for tots with an endless amount of curiosity — it comes with chunky shapes for them to push through the elastic bands and into the cube. (We love fine motor skills!)

    A child playing with the bin with elastic bands and colorful shapes
    Reviewer's child playing with the bin and shapes
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered this for my 2-year-old's birthday who has Down syndrome. He absolutely loves putting things inside of other things. This toy, out of many he received for his birthday, was the absolute best. He will literally play for hours with it!! He definitely enjoys this!! Great buy, great toy!!! Y’all did amazing on this!!!!" —Ruthie Brenneman

    Get it from Amazon for $27.95.

    8. Melissa & Doug ice cream station to encourage kiddos to indulge in some imaginative play — they can stack up the flavors and toppings and offer sweet treats to everyone in the house...delish!

    reviewer's kid playing with the ice cream cones
    editor's son playing with the ice cream stand
    www.amazon.com, Heather Braga / BuzzFeed

    The wooden ice cream counter comes with eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, cup, scooper, tongs, wooden spoon, reusable menu card, and six pretend dollar bills. I gifted this to my son over the holidays (he was 20 months old at the time), and he loves it! It's great for practicing his organizing and stacking skills. So fun!

    Promising reviews: "My newly turned 3-year-old daughter instantly fell in love with this set! She loves seeing how high she can stack the ice cream cones and pretending to serve Mom and Dad her creations. She's been obsessed with climbing things around the house, and we *desperately* needed a distraction to get her to stop, and this is working so far — she plays with this thing for HOURS!" —West Family

    "We gave this item as a gift to my niece, and she loved making ice cream for everyone after she opened it. It’s made well, too, and should hold up to a lot of playing for a very long time. Thanks, Melissa & Doug, for another great toy!" —Lauren

    Get it from Amazon for $41.99.

    9. A light-up fountain bath toy you can count on to keep your kiddos entertained for a whale-y long time in the tub.

    an led whale in various colors shooting water out of the top
    a gif of a whale bath toy spinning and spouting water
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The Gigilli Baby Bath Toys are simply fabulous! With their adorable whale design, water spray feature, and colorful lights, bath time becomes a delightful and exciting experience for little ones. The automatic sprinkler function adds a touch of magic without any manual operation. Made with safe materials, these toys are a perfect gift for a joyful and entertaining bath time. Upgrade your child's bath routine with the fabulous Gigilli Baby Bath Toys!" —Y Star

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors and in a rechargeable version).

    10. Silly Poopy's Hide and Seek — which is pretty much exactly what you'd think it is. It's a rainbow, light-up poop-shaped toy littles can take turns hiding throughout the house. It'll shout out clues and play a song when it's finally found!

    A GIF of the multi-colored plastic Silly Poopy lighting up
    John Mihaly / BuzzFeed

    What Do You Meme? is a small business that sells card games/toys, plushies, and pool floats.

    Promising review: "Of all the Christmas gifts, this was the surprising favorite. My 6-year-old grandson has started liking potty humor and loved the name. My 3-year-old granddaughter loves hide and seek. Once the poopy toy is hidden, you press a button. It will then make intermittent comments and laugh so the seeker can find it. Once found you press the button and it sings and lights flash. Definitely worth the cost." —karen collins

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    11. A set of 500+ puffy stickers any crafty kiddo would squeal with delight about — fear not, they actually don't leave any residue and unstick very easily!!!

    puffy sticker sheets
    a child playing with puffy stickers
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Gave to my grandson when I babysit him. Got a sticker book to put them in. He loves them. Liked them so much bought another set for my granddaughter as one of her birthday presents." —J. Reulet

    "I bought these for a stocking stuffer gift for my almost 2-year-old. She played with them for hours. I taped a few pieces of construction paper on the wall and she went crazy. They didn't stick the greatest because she was trying to move them around a lot but the designs were super cute and lots of stickers for the price made a great value." —lizmomma1129

    Get them from Amazon for $5.99.

    12. A wooden grocery store play set kiddos will have no problem playing creatively with — just prepare to hear them say, "sorry, we're all out of oat milk," or some other too-adult comment they've likely overhead already while you were food shopping. Oops.

    a wooden pretend grocery store
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "This is such a fun set, and my kids play with it constantly. I love the pretend play and no screen time fun they have with it. Highly recommend it! The quality is great, and it looks so cute and perfect in our playroom." —Lindsey Iskierka

    "This is a great gift and one of the best gifts this Christmas. It does take some time to assemble, but the instructions were great, and all of the pre-cut holes lined up. Highly recommend." —LG

    Get it from Amazon for $191.99.