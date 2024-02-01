50 Tiny Products That'll Make A Big Difference In Your Day To Day

1. A Dracula garlic mincer that'll make even the most serious of chefs let out an audible giggle.
Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer — Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and, months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,' but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
2. Mighty Patch Original hydrocolloid patches you can count on to help you suck the gunk out of the pimple that seemingly popped open the night before a big first date — yikes! Pop one of these patches on before you go to bed and let it do its thaaaang.
Promising review: "Witchcraft? I do not claim to understand the science behind these tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my workday looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit, and the overnight results were shocking. Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick, pick, pick." —Adg
Get 36 patches from Amazon for $10.77.
3. I Dew Care's "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo is benzene-free and will be your savior on the days you simply don't feel like (or, honestly don't have the time to) wash your hair. It's small enough that you can keep in your bag and break it out as needed.
The powder-based dry shampoo works just like spray formulas — apply to the area you're looking to refresh and then shake out excess powder with your fingertips or a brush.
Promising review: "This stuff works better than Batiste at absorbing oil. I have very wavy, fine, greasy hair and I can go an additional day without washing it now." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.
4. Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' gadget you can use to burn off some steam in between meetings or when you just need a quick mental break. Don't worry, they won't leave residue on your walls.
Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My daughter is four and plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Kindle Customer
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.99.
5. The Wand, a handheld filter designed to remove the histamines and sulfites in alcohol that may trigger headaches and hangovers. This lil' gadget will have you singing out "blesssss my souuuuul" like one of the Muses from Hercules.
PureWine is a small business!
Promising review: "OMG!!!! This works. I love wine, but have terrible allergies to the histamines, sulfites, and preservatives in wine. I actually use one wand for two glasses of wine. I was very skeptical, but it works like a dream! Thank you, PureWine. This is really a breakthrough for me." —Penny Froh
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $11.98.
6. Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Shadow Base to keep your carefully blended eyeshadow in place — you can *thank me later* for this precious present.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
7. Washable microfiber mop pads you can use with your Swiffer WetJet and finally stop spending so much money on disposable options.
One pad can last up to 100 washes and works on pretty much any surface, from wood to tile to stone. Turbo Mops is a small business!
Promising review: "These are life changing. I used a Rubbermaid spray mop for years that I never really loved and when it broke I got a Swiffer and was using the old Rubbermaid mop cloth pads with it still. They didn't fit the Swiffer great and I decided to get new ones. These scrub so much better and pick up way more dirt than my other mop pad. I have two dogs and their dried water and drool is around the kitchen and I used to have to scrub to get that up each time. Not with these pads! I never thought I'd swoon over a cleaning product but...here we are :)." —JB
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.75.
8. A grape cutter because who on earth wants to spend their precious time cutting grapes??? This lil' gadget will ensure your kiddo's favorite fruit is the perfect size without costing you an entire afternoon.
Promising reviews: "Must have if you have toddlers. Wish I knew of this sooner. Has made it so much easier to cut grapes for my toddler. Now can do it one-handed when my LO won’t let me set him down to cut the fruit. I have also used it to cut blueberries and blackberries." —Crystal Albertin
"If your toddler loves grapes, this is a MUST-HAVE! So much easier than cutting into 4ths with a knife." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
9. Arm & Hammer Deodorizer Odor Busterz you can keep in the bottom of your garbage can to fight off even the stinkiest of smells — there's nothing worse than opening your kitchen garbage after throwing out broccoli the night before. 🤢
I have a similar item in the bottom of my baby's diaper pail and it really does make a difference! Reviewers also note it's been a great addition to their laundry baskets as well.
Promising review: "We consistently take out the garbage from our diaper pail, and even though the odor is sealed into the pail sometimes there can be a lingering odor when you go to change the bag. I decided to pop two of these in the pail underneath the plastic bag to see if it would help combat the smell and it’s like magic. We haven’t noticed any scent so far and they last a long time, 3+ months of odor control! (We have a 3.5-month-old). Definitely will be throwing one of these into my husband's tennis bag!" —Maddie Vasiliev
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.98.
10. A box of dye- and chlorine-free dishwasher detergent pods for anyone who forever feels like they're running their dishwasher only to find residue left over on their dishes — this will help you tackle your ever-growing mountain of dirty dishes sans elbow grease.
They're made with mineral-based ingredients, are cruelty-free, and come in compostable packaging!
Based in the Philadelphia area, Dropps is a mother-and-son-founded small business focused on making sustainable, eco-friendly, and low-waste kitchen and laundry cleaning products.
Promising review: "I wasn't expecting much when I bought these. I thought for sure it was another environmentally safe product that would only do half the job. But they are amazing and get the dishes clean with no residue. Well worth the money and so convenient. I will be using these from now on." —TamiP
Get a pack of 32 from Amazon for $12.38+ (available in unscented, lemon, or fresh rain, as well as packs of 64 and 120).
11. Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray, which smells so freakin' good you might just get distracted from how wonderfully it works! All you'll have to do is spray it onto caked on food and grease, wait a lil', then rinse or wipe it away to reveal a perfectly clean pan.
I recently tried this stuff for the first time and can confirm it's fantastic. I use it on my frying pans and the grill pans from my Griddler (which is ALWAYS a pain to clean). It loosens all the gunk and makes it much easier to clean burnt bits and pieces off. It also really does smell incredible — very fresh and delightful!
Promising review: "This is the best partner in the kitchen!! You need it now and always. Great for hard stains and even for a quick clean. I always have back ups never run out. RUN DON'T WALK TO ADD THIS PRODUCT TO YOUR CART RIGHT NOW." —Carlos G
Get it from Amazon for $17.50 for a bundle.
12. An essential oil spray filled with the soothing scents of lavender and chamomile — spray it around before you sleep, inhale, and enjoy a long winter's nap.
Asutra is a small business!
Promising review: "I think this spray might be helping me sleep better, but I'm not positive. What I am sure of is that it smells fantastic! I have tried other sleeping sprays (and just about every sleep product on the market for my resistant insomnia) and this is one of my favorites for just having such a great, comforting smell. It makes my bedroom feel cozier and more inviting (which can be hard for some of us who learn to hate our beds when we can't sleep). So, I think it contributes to my ability to sleep just by making my bed more inviting." —Wiwse
Get it from Amazon for $7.80+ (available in six scents).