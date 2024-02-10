40 TikTok Products Parents Have Been Raving About So You Might As Well Try ‘Em

1. Silly Poopy's Hide and Seek — which is pretty much exactly what you'd think it is. It's a rainbow-colored, light-up poop-shaped toy littles can take turns hiding throughout the house. It'll shout out clues and play a song when it's finally found!
What Do You Meme? is a small business that sells card games/toys, plushies, and pool floats. Learn about how to play from this adorable mom and son on TikTok!
Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." —Adele
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
2. A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates you can count on to revive your mini-me's precious curls after an eventful night of rolling around like a wild thing. (How do they get such intense bed head?!?)
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. SoCozy is a small business! See a mom put it into action on TikTok.
Promising review: "This leave-in conditioner spray has worked so well with my daughter's hair. It smells amazing after her showers! Definitely a must have." —Diana Beger
"This stuff is fantastic for curly girls! I spray it in my daughter's dry hair in the morning, run my fingers through her ringlets (never ever comb or brush curly hair dry), then clip the top back. It smells amazing, and the price on Amazon is better than other national retailers I've found it at. The price is worth it. Minimizes frizz and keeps curls soft and natural looking. My daughter has soft/fine thick hair." —Carolyn Smith
Get it from Amazon for $8.20 (also available in a two pack).
3. A pack of Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' toy they can use to burn off some steam when they need a quick mental break from their homework. Don't worry, they won't leave residue on your walls.
Watch this mom explain why Globbles are her "new favorite thing ever" on TikTok.
Promising review: "If you wanna keep children busy for hours, get these. You can’t beat this price for that many and they are reusable and washable. Just rinse them and rub them under the water and they are like new again. Our 1- and 3-year-old love them. Highly recommend these products." —E2j2c4
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $10.69+ (also available in a pack of 16).
4. The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose cleaning paste that'll help you tackle all of your kid-made messes but make it *~pretty in pink~* at the same time.
See if the the Pink Stuff ~actually~ works to erase kids' artwork in this TikTok.
Promising review: "This stuff is magic! Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do in this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product; it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (also available in two-packs and three-packs).
5. A galaxy projector light in the shape of an astronaut that'll totally gain you some *~cool points~* with your kids — whether you break it out at bedtime or bath time your entire fam will agree this lil' guy is out of this world.
See it in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "My kids love having these in their rooms! The projector is so cool! It covers the whole ceiling and walls with stars and a spinning nebula. The remote is great and allows you to switch movement, color, brightness and has a timer so it turns off on its own." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in two colors).
6. A bubble machine that'll have your toddler scoffing at the old handheld bubble wands they're used to seeing — this one will take playtime to the next level without filling the house with extra noise.
See this bubble machine in action on TikTok here.
This bubble maker includes: bubble gun, two bottles of bubble solution, a rechargeable battery, a charger, and a plate to place the bubble solution. My sister got it for my son for his birthday and we've been using it through all the seasons — bubbles don't discriminate! We broke it out during a Labor Day BBQ with a bunch of toddlers present and they all were bursting with excitement! I mean, just look at the GIF above — the bubbles really come atcha!!
Promising review: "I ordered this for my daughter's birthday and she has always loved bubbles! So when I found this bubble gun on TikTok, it was a no-brainer. The amount of bubbles that you get out of that is so fun and it lights up. It's easy to use and pretty inexpensive for what we wanted. Even the adults enjoyed it." —Tina
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in six colors).
7. A whale bath toy that lights up and sprays water like a magical fountain and will turn your kiddo's nightly bath into a disco partaaaay 🪩.
Promising review: "TikTok made me do it. My daughter loves this! It stops spraying water as soon as it is no longer in the water. It's very calming. I've even stolen it for my own baths." —Lauren Trifone
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors).
8. An ingenious cup catcher you can count on to save you from endlessly bending down to grab the cup your surprisingly strong tyke has thrown with the strength of The Hulk across the room (which never fails to be quite impressive, TBH).
Watch this mom explain why "you need this" cup catcher on TikTok.
Promising review: "These are fantastic for keeping my child from dropping her sippy cup over and over during meals. I'd recommend to any parent who just wants one thing to be easier. But isn't that all of us?" —Leigh Powers
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 13 styles).
9. A food and juice box holder for any parent who has made the grave error of handing their toddler a pouch or juice box only to watch them squeeze the contents all over — this holder let them feed themselves without the mess.
Watch this mama's review of the flipping holder in this TikTok. Flipping Holder is a small business!
Promising review: "BEST THINGS EVER!! My little one is 10-months-old and a little Miss Independent. She HATES when I have to help feed her. She LOVES the applesauce pouches, but always squeezes them and makes the biggest mess ever! I thought these would be worth a shot. I was right!! Works awesome for her with juice boxes, too! AND she's happy because mommy doesn't have to help!! I would definitely buy them again, and I told EVERYONE with littles how much they need to buy these!" —Kaila
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in eight combos).
10. And, a pack of silicone pouch lids that'll fit any one you've purchased from the store — yes, even that VERY specific brand that's the only one your kiddo will seemingly CONSIDER eating. It has a no-spill control valve you'll thank your lucky heavens for when your little one is eating in the car.
Check out why a mom calls this pouch topper the "coolest thing" in this TikTok.
ChooMee is a small business based in Northern California, owned by a mom, that specializes in innovative products that solve everyday feeding challenges.
Promising review: "Are you tired of your infant squeezing their food pouches all over themselves? The floor? And most importantly your nice dress shirt as you're trying to leave the house in the morning and you're already running late for work and no matter how many breakfast burritos from Whataburger you bring into the office your boss is going to kill you for being late again?! Not saying that would happen to me, maybe you but not me. Why? Because I bought these little puppies before that could ever happen. The one way valve saves the day. And even my manly, manicured, buttery soft hands can't squeeze hard enough to get a drop out. Save your shirts and your jobs. Buy these tops!" —Joshua Mueller
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $8.99 (available in five color combos).
11. A silicone finger puppet toothbrush to start teaching baby how to properly brush their adorable little chompers — the soft bristles will also gently massage sore teething gums.
Watch these cute toothbrushes brushing a little one's gums in this TikTok.
Promising review: "I don't usually write reviews, but this has been a game changer for us! I have a 13-month-old who hates having her teeth brushed (we tried EVERYTHING before getting this). We've only had it for two days, and there have been no tears since getting it! I let her brush with her regular toothbrush and then follow up with this. She loves it!" —Tyler Parsons
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors).
12. A cereal dispenser you can fill with your family's favorites (Reese's Puffs, duh) and toss the bulky box they come in to the curb. They'll keep your go-to breakfast (or dessert, TBH) fresh and make them super easy to dispense. If you have kiddos they'll love using this to grab their own meal in the morning.
Check out a TikTok of the cereal dispenser in action.
Promising review: "We have three kids and a very small kitchen with very little cabinet/counter space!!! We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to declutter and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT!!!! It looks great on our counter, and we have very little space, so it fits just right! This has been the perfect solution to giving our kids the independence they need to get their own breakfast! It has been a lifesaver!!! Love it!!!" —tenle
Get it from Amazon for $30.53.