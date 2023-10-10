BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Time’s Ticking Away — Check Out These 48 TikTok-Famous Fashion Products On Sale For Fall Prime Day Before It’s Too Late

    Even if you’re not on TikTok, these viral finds are worth the buy every day, but *especially* when they’re on sale like this.

    by
    Heather Braga
    by Heather Braga

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Abby Kass
    by Abby Kass

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

    1. Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers for up to 40% off, sure to be your new go-to kicks. Not only are they cute and versatile, but they're extremely comfy and lightweight, too! The Cloudfoam memory sockliner molds to your foot to make it feel like your walking on actual clouds.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Some reviewers say they run a bit small, so you may want to size up.

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE these shoes. They're not supportive enough for running, but for everything else, they're comfortable, light, and easy to slip on. I had a knee sprain and am recovering and these shoes are perfect to get around in. They're not clunky AT ALL...almost like slippers. I love them and for the price, will buy more. They do run small tho." —Desen Fulmer

    Price: $34.97+ (originally $75; available in sizes 5–11 and 38 colors/styles)

    2. Mules for 40% off with a Gucci-vibe to them but without the hefty price tag — you can snag 'em in an array of colors and rest easy knowing you didn't spend your entire paycheck on them.

    a reviewer wearing brown loafers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow, what a steal. These look great. Good value and quality, true to size, and comfortable. Highly recommend a good slip-on shoe; perfect for in the workplace or to tie your outfit together at brunch. I want them in black now, too." —LC

    Price: $31.99+ (originally $52.99; available in sizes 6–11 and 10 styles)

    3. A set of pearly hair clips for 20% off, so pretty you'll want to start planning all of your outfits around them. Prepared to be showered in compliments — everyone's going to want to know where you picked these beauties up from.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am wearing these a lot and they appear pretty sturdy. I have worn almost every day since opening the package! Look like they came from an expensive boutique. Worth the purchase." —Josh and Margaret

    Price: $6.39 (originally $7.99)

    4. A bodycon maxi dress for 23% off great if you're not ready to purchase the uber-popular Skims one but still want a simple style that will make you feel great. You may return again and again to buy more colors, as many reviewers do.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "I was so hesitant about ordering this dress. I’m a Skims lover, I swear by them, but I said 'let me just try it.' Y'ALL this dress is everything! So stretchy, feels good on the skin, and gives BAWDYYYYY! I ordered another color." —Alexis

    Price: $19.99 (originally $25.99; available in women's sizes XXS–XL and 10 colors)

    5. A two-piece lounge set for 20% off that's about to be your go-to outfit this fall (and beyond). Reviewers (and TikTok-ers alike) swear this set is super comfortable. It's also so easy to grab in the morning when it's chilly outside but your dog needs to go for a walk ASAP.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." —H. Brien

    Price: $43.19+ (available in women's sizes S-XL and in 35 colors)

    6. A pair of cult-fave, TikTok-beloved biker shorts for 44% that are *deep breath* squatproof! Breathable! Brushed, buttery soft!! And stay the heck PUT while you're working out. (Oh, not to mention ... sneaky side pockets.)

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Honestly the best biker shorts comfortable material and true to size I’m typically a size 6/8 in jeans and got a Medium and fits perfectly! I bought these because of TikTok and honestly will be purchasing more! Haven’t found any like these in stores!" —Kazandra

    Price: $13.99 (originally $19.99; available in women's sizes S–XL and dozens of colors).

    7. A crewneck sweater for up to 61% off that's oversized enough to wear with leggings because in fall, sweaters, leggings, and boots are the ultimate outfit combo. Seriously, you may just want to add a couple of colors to your cart now so you can have them in rotation in your wardrobe.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got influenced by someone on TikTok for this sweater. It wasn’t really in my budget, but I bought it anyway and already know it will be my favorite sweater for the rest of the year. It’s heavy!!! Feels expensive. I will buy another color on payday." —nkmoyer1

    Price: $24.99+ (originally $63.99; available in sizes XS-XL and in 32 colors and styles)

    8. A slightly cropped half-zip pullover for up to 26% off for those wildly fluctuating temps Mother Nature just looooves to throw at us sometimes (like, make up your mind, pls). This trendy piece makes the perfect throw-on layer for jeans or shorts, and reviewers even compare it to a pricier Lululemon option!

    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    My BuzzFeed Shopping colleague Emma Lord (that's her above on the left) says: "I own this in the Aqua Green and the Pink and could NOT be more obsessed with them. I don't think I took them off for the entirety of winter, fall, and spring — I either wore them under my jackets or to work out in the cold. They're so snuggly, soft, and well-made. My favorite thing though is probably all the fun, readily available colors they have in addition to the neutrals. Also, not to be a traitor because I LOVE Lululemon, but once this goes through the wash the fabric of this is so much cozier than their version."

    Promising review: "Love it. So soft and comfortable. Such a great fit. Totally looks like Lululemon." —ahnjloo

    Price: $31.99 (originally $42.99; available in women's sizes S–XXL and 15 colors).

    9. A lovely puff-sleeve mini dress for up to 41% off that'll look adorable with tights in the fall and your favorite tennis shoes come spring.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Um okay this is my new favorite dress. I just got it and I already wore it for date night and it was so cute and comfy all night. The skirt of the dress has an extra layer of lining underneath so it’s not see-through at all, and the top part of the dress has elastic on the back so it’s nice and fitted without being uncomfortable. Definitely recommend!" —Kaitlin

    Price: $27.29+ (originally $45.99+; available in sizes women's XS–XXL and 17 styles)

    10. Bestselling ballet flats for 30% off for those days when heels just aren't happening. And they come in so many designs!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are seriously the best flats I've ever owned (and believe me, I've tried a lot of them). These were super comfortable the first day I wore them, and NO blisters! Great shoes for work or casual attire. I will be purchasing these in every color!" —Casey

    Price: $17.40 (originally $24.90; available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 26 colors)

    11. A faux-shearling moto jacket for up to 44% off here to solve the dilemma of what to wear when you wanna feel stylish but it's chilly outside. Reviewers confirm this jacket is surprisingly warm — so much so that one person felt comfortable in -5 degree weather in it, meaning this will be your go-to well into winter.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "This jacket is amazing. It looks expensive. It is extremely comfortable and warm, yet not too hot. Seriously, I wore it in 60-degree weather and was not too hot. I wore it in -5-degree weather, yes that’s right, and I was comfortable. I wore it in my house, and I didn’t overheat. There’s something about the material. The lining does not shed or flatten. It’s thick and spongey like real shearling. It doesn’t really attract lint or hair or anything either. I just can’t say enough about this." —Huesitos

    Price: $55.99 (originally $99.99; available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors)

    12. Lace-up combat boots for up to 40% off that'll surely become your go-to shoe this fall (but tbh, I would totally wear these with a skater dress in the summer too).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are pretty darn awesome. Love how they have the side zipper to put them on easily, in addition to the normal lace up. The heel is a perfect height and they have a solid feel, but not too heavy. The contrasting stitching gives the boot a great look. They are comfortable and true to size. If you are looking for a pair of combat boots at a great price, these are it. Love em!" —Implied Queens

    Price: $34.39+ (originally $56.99; available in sizes 5.5–10 and four styles)

    13. Faux-leather leggings for 15% off reviewers say are very similar to the ones by Spanx (plus, these have thousands of 5-star ratings!).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This is the lowest price they've been in at least 30 days!

    Promising review: "Omg!! Literally the best! Sizing was perfect, I’m 5’2 165 lbs and ordered a medium and it’s true to size. Thick, not see through, it’s EXACTLY like spanx. I had a pair of the spanx one and lost it, don’t know where it is and ordered these last minute for my vacation and i was shocked at the quality for the price. Buy it! You will not regret it!" —Boca Doce Baking

    Price: $58.91 (originally $79.99; available in sizes XS–4XL and four colors)

    14. A pair of compressive printed bike shorts (with hidden pockets!) up to 33% off so your hikes and workouts are equally comfortable as they are stylish. People *will* stop you with constant compliments, so be prepared!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I came across these on TikTok and had to give them a shot since I’ve always wanted to try biker shorts. I have to tell you, they do not disappoint! I’m on the curvier side and they fit so great. They’re thick material, comfy, and fit just as I expected. :)" —Faith Fernandez

    Price: $13.39+ (originally $19.99; available in sizes XS–XXL and in 18 colors and patterns).

    15. THE Amazon Coat for 41% off with a lining so cozy it'll definitely keep you snug as a bug when you head down a snow-covered hill in a picture-perfect sled or, you know, run out to grab some coffee.

    buzzfeed editor maitland quitmeyer in the green coat
    BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer

    I can confirm that *many* of us on the BuzzFeed Shopping team own and love this coat! This includes lil' ol' me! I wore it for the first time last winter and was almost TOO warm. It's perfectly heavy and the lined hood is the coziest thing ever — I felt like I was lounging on a built-in pillow when wearing it in the car.

    Promising review: "SO WARM. So stylish! I am so in love with this coat. It seems very well put together and heavy and sturdy. I am usually a size L/XL in everything and the large fits perfectly with the zippers up on the sides. It gets a bit narrow around the hips but it's adjustable so it's fine! Absolutely love this coat ❤️" —Lauren

    Price: $89.99 (originally $159.99, available in sizes 2XS–5X and 13 styles)

    Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    16. Best-selling chic black frame sunnies up to 50% off because they scream, "I'd rather be on vacation!" They're classic and edgy at the same damn time, and reviewers mention that they're an AH-mazing alternative for an expensive designer pair. *cough cough* Celine *cough*

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Got these because of a TikTok I saw! They did not disappoint and can actually see clearly through them. So cute!!" —Debbie S.

    "These sunglasses are my favorite thing now. They are so durable and sturdy, you'd think you paid a boatload for them. The shape is good, not too overbearing on your face and gives a little it of an edgy look. I bought them to go on vacation, and I have been wearing them all the time since. Totally recommend." —Michelle Maroon

    Price: $10.02+ (originally $19.99; available in 11 lens and frame colors).

    17. A sleeveless halter bodysuit for 48% off — the fact that it's under $20 at Amazon will be our little secret. And just *think* how much use you'll get out of this single article of clothing — it'll pair beautifully with high-waisted jeans, skirts, shorts, and blazers. It's also slightly compressive similar to shapewear, but not in a restricting way.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Some reviewers found that they didn't even need a bra with this!

    Promising reviews: "Saw these on a TikTok video and I took a chance. The sherbet orange one looks just like the picture and it’s double-layered material so it’s not see-through. It’s smooth material and lays flat. Will def buy more." —Amazon Customer

    "These bodysuits are so cute! I got this recommendation from TikTok & I’m glad I purchased it. Very soft buttery feel. I can wear a L but I opted for a M so I wouldn't have to wear a bra & I’m so glad I did, wasn’t tight or uncomfortable feeling at all." —Kyla

    Price: $18.89 (originally $36; available in women's sizes S–XXL and 24 colors).

    18. A ribbed workout set up to 56% off, which comes complete with stretchy leggings and a padded sports bra to match. Will you be working out in this set? Who knows!? Will you be comfy and cute while strutting around livin' life? 100%.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "LOVE IT. Material is thick and squat proof. This is one of those 'TikTok made me buy it' purchases 😂 I’m so glad I did. Received tons of compliments. Get it. You will not be disappointed." —Amazon Customer

    "Found this on TikTok and expected it to not be worth the hype. I was totally wrong! Would buy it in every color." —CJ

    Price: $23.99 (originally $53.99; available in sizes XS–L and in 22 colors).

    19. An oversized houndstooth knitted sweater vest for 20% off that's capable of making everything you pair it with look like something straight out of a designer lookbook. We're talking layered over a crisp white shirt and shorts or tucked in with high-waisted culottes — basically each option is ideal for chilly evenings.

    reviewer wearing the cream colored vest over a white shirt dress
    amazon.com

    See one TikToker (hilariously) admit TikTok made them buy it, and see the houndstooth vest in action (with a few styling ideas). 

    Promising review: "I love this vest! It gives me a total vintage look. The sweater itself is already oversized, but I wanted a looser fit, so I went a size bigger, and I am happy with how it fits. Shipping did take long, but it was very clear at the time of purchase the expected arrival date, so that wasn’t a surprise. I'm really thinking of getting more colors!!" —Fani Giwa

    Price: $20.79+ (Originally $28.99; available in sizes S–L and 11 colors)

    20. A supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers for 37% off plus an additional 15% off that you should keep by your bed so your feet won't have to touch your freezing cold hardwood floor first thing in the morning.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m 100% not gonna lie but I saw these on TikTok and was interested...needed new house slippers so I ordered. omg! YES. YAAAAS. I recommend. So soft. So plush. I ordered them in black and a half size up based on other reviews...I just enjoy how they feel on my toes. 🖤🖤 buy! Do it now! Even if TikTok told you to!" —ashdav

    Price: $18.99+ (originally $29.99; available in women's sizes 5–10 and 12 colors)

    Don't forget to clip the 15% off coupon for an additional discount!

    21. A long blazer for 30% off if you need a cute outerwear option to style over your slew of tees and tanks. This also looks incredibly chic over a sweatshirt!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Amazon Prime members: You can try before you buy!

    Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy this. And I don’t regret it at all. I’ll buy all the colors. It’s very [cute]. I’m 5’9 and 185 and bought a medium. Fits great." —Marissa

    "This is one of my favorite blazers. The fit is perfect! It’s lightweight, a long fit — just as I wanted, and can be dressed up or down." —Tisa

    Price: $52.43 (originally $74.90; available in women's sizes XXS–5X and nine colors)

    22. A six-pack of gold-plated earrings for 20% off so you'll have a pair to wear (almost) every day of the week.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "HOW FREAKING CUTE. I never wear earrings until I saw someone post these on TikTok & let me tell you! Super great quality and so cute! I love them!!!!! Can’t wait to wear them." —Annabel Garcia

    Price: $13.58 for six pairs (originally $16.97; also available in silver).

    23. A crossover one-piece swimsuit for 37% off truly meant to be shown off on a tropical vacay with your besties. The unique straps and waist are actually a mesh detail for a cute peek-a-boo moment.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Don’t buy this if you are trying to fade into the background. I saw it in TikTok and fell into the trap and ordered it…only this time…I’m a freaking goddess. This thing is not only beautiful…it makes me feel like it’s me that’s beautiful. Yeah, I said that. This bathing suit is my bestie. Don’t buy it…unless you want to feel sexy and powerful." —Kimberly

    Price: $30.39+ (originally $47.99; available in sizes 4–18 and 49 colors/styles).

    24. A super cozy shacket for 30% off perfect to throw on top of your completed look for an extra layer if needed (or just for an extra layer of pizzazz, whichever).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been seeing this shacket all over TikTok and it did not disappoint. It’s so soft and comfortable. It’s perfectly oversized." —April Campbell

    Price: $34.99 (originally $49.99; available in sizes XS—XXL and in 23 colors).

    25. A pair of cropped paper bag pants for 33% off featuring chic and cutesy bows, for the put-together style you'll want in your arsenal for work and play. Plus, they'll take you from day to night, brunch to dinner no problemo.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I originally saw these pants on TikTok and am always looking for cute work pants, so I decided to order, and I’m so glad I did. They are super cute and will be comfortable to wear all day. They are stretchy and not constricting at all! I’m glad I got the two-pack and would definitely order again and recommend to others!" —Carly Imler

    Price: $24.79+ (originally $37.99; available in sizes XS–3X and 45 colors and styles).

    26. A stylish and breathable off-shoulder jumpsuit for 28% off. You can wear while chilling at home, but easily throw a classic blazer on top when you've got an important Zoom meeting. With the jogger-style bottom, you're sure to be comfortable (and cute!) all day long.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a try. The material is super stretchy and soft.... oh so comfy. I could have gone down a size but then it wouldn't hang off the shoulder. It has a faux tie waist...Love love love this romper!" —Trisha Lynn

    Price: $25.98 (originally $35.99; available in sizes S—3X and in 36 colors).

    27. A set of durable matte hair claws up to 50% off secure enough to hold all types of hair in a cute and comfortable fashion. Reviewers with thick and even super thin and fine hair say it's a must!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    And check them out on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica

    Price: $6.98 for a set of eight (originally $13.99; available in 17 quantities and color combos)

    28. A fitted sports and yoga tank with a padded bra up to 34% off so comfy you'll want to sleep in it! I know that's a big statement, but the soft, stretchy, and breathable fabric has reviewers in awe. And bonus: it has removable padding, too!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Yes, I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and yes, this is as great as I thought it would be!! Suuuper comfortable and now my to-go bra! I bought three right off the bat after reading other great reviews. I have worn all of them alone while working out and as a bra for every day." —Sarah S

    Price: $17.24+ (originally $25.99; available in sizes S–XXL and 20 colors)

    29. A pair of vintage-inspired aviators up to 62% off to add a groovy touch to your collection. These sunnies are ~very~ on trend, but I have a feeling you'll be wearing these for years to come.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See them in action on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "I saw these shades on TikTok and just had to have them. The aren’t too big or too small and it comes in a cute case with a glasses wipe. This is the first pair of shade I have bought that didn’t give me a headache. It’s like a nice warm filter for your eyes. It gives a nice warm look to everything!" —Naomi Butler

    Price: $9.58+ (originally $19.98; available in 28 colors and styles)

    30. A short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit for 50% off that demands to be tucked into everything from high-waisted jeans to frilly skirts to ripped denim shorts — the world is their adorable oyster!!!